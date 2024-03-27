BEST BITES: Hop right into Easter meals

As I kick off my 16th year at the Daily Journal, I’m grateful to Phil Angelo, the editor who first welcomed me aboard this incredible journey.

It’s been an adventure like no other, exploring the vibrant culinary scene of our community. I relish the moments spent with restaurant owners, managers and staff, savoring the food on my plate and the stories and passion behind each dish. Dining with friends adds a layer of joy, creating cherished memories and shared experiences.

And let’s not forget my golden rule: no negative words about any restaurant, keeping the focus on the positive flavors and experiences that make our local dining scene so unique.

Easter, with its vibrant spirit of renewal, always has held a special place in my heart. But let’s not forget the delightful side of this season — chocolate bunnies. Did you know a whopping 90 million chocolate bunnies will be consumed this year? It’s a deliciously fun fact that adds extra sweetness to Easter celebrations.

Here’s a few ideas of where to celebrate Easter locally with a delicious meal.

<strong>Easter extravaganza at Tom’s Tavern</strong>

Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable Easter feast at Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton, where owner Tom Petrose orchestrates culinary magic to delight every guest. Known for their impeccable buffet spread, Tom’s Tavern promises an Easter celebration that’s nothing short of dynamite.

The menu is a symphony of flavors, featuring classic Easter favorites alongside Tom’s signature dishes. Picture yourself savoring tender slices of ham, succulent oven-roasted turkey and a medley of homemade stuffing that’s bursting with savory goodness. Indulge in Tom’s seasoned roast pork loin smothered in rich gravy, paired perfectly with real mashed potatoes drizzled in homemade turkey gravy.

For those craving comfort food with a twist, Tom’s Tavern presents their renowned fried chicken and beer-battered pollack, each bite a testament to culinary mastery. Dive into the luxurious flavors of shrimp scampi, enjoy homestyle macaroni and cheese, and relish in the comforting embrace of homemade stuffed cabbage. Green beans with onion and bacon add a touch of freshness and balance to the feast, completing a menu designed to tantalize every palate.

But the delights don’t end there. Explore a full salad bar brimming with fresh greens and vibrant toppings, savor homemade soups that warm the soul, and indulge in an assortment of delectable desserts that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Don’t miss out on the classic favorites such as deviled eggs and fresh-baked bread, adding the perfect finishing touches to your Easter culinary adventure.

This exclusive Easter buffet is a reservation-only event, with limited seating available at four seatings: 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; and 5:30 p.m. The prices are incredibly reasonable, with adults dining for $30, children aged 6 to 10 enjoying a special rate of $12 and little ones aged 5 and younger dining for free. Carry-outs also will be available for those who prefer to enjoy Tom’s Tavern specialties at home.

To secure your spot at this Easter extravaganza, call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Hurry, as seating is limited, and this event promises to fill up quickly.

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is at 221 Main St., Kempton, inviting you to celebrate Easter in style with a feast to remember.

<strong>Easter delights at The Bennett-Curtis House</strong>

As spring blooms in Grant Park, so does the allure of a delightful Easter brunch at The Bennett-Curtis House. Nestled amidst the serene beauty of nature, this historic mansion beckons families to gather and indulge in a feast fit for the occasion.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the mansion opens its doors to a celebration of flavors and traditions. The atmosphere is as enchanting as ever, with charming decorations adorning every corner, setting the perfect stage for a memorable family gathering.

The culinary offerings are spectacular, served in a traditional family-style manner that fosters togetherness and joy. Picture yourself at the omelet station, savoring custom-made creations filled with your favorite ingredients. Nearby, a delightful assortment of treats awaits, from luscious fruit crepes to fresh, vibrant fruits that tantalize the taste buds.

But the indulgence doesn’t stop there. Dive into the comfort of biscuits and homemade gravy, relish the succulence of honey-glazed ham and roasted chicken, and savor the smoky goodness of smoked bacon. Crispy breakfast potatoes, creamy macaroni and cheese and perfectly glazed carrots add a touch of culinary artistry to the table. And let’s not forget the classic favorites such as mashed potatoes and gravy that evoke a sense of home.

Quench your thirst with a selection of beverages, including coffee, iced tea or refreshing lemonade, all included in your brunch experience. For those seeking an extra sparkle, indulge in drink specials featuring bottomless champagne and mimosas, elevating the celebration to new heights of joy and cheer.

The best part? This exceptional Easter brunch experience is priced at just $29.95 per person (tax and gratuity not included), making it an affordable yet luxurious treat for all. Children 10 and younger can delight in this culinary adventure for $16.95, and little ones aged 3 and younger dine for free.

Reservations are a must to ensure a seamless experience. Call ahead to secure your spot, especially if you’re dining with a group of seven or more. Remember to mention any dietary restrictions or allergies when making your reservation, ensuring every guest enjoys a tailored and delightful culinary journey.

Call The Bennett-Curtis House at 815-465-2288, email bennettcurtis@gmail.com, or go to their website where you can make reservations. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.

This Easter, create cherished memories with your loved ones at The Bennett-Curtis House, where elegance meets tradition, and every bite celebrates spring’s bounty.

<strong>Hop on over to Hoppy Pig</strong>

Hoppy Pig invites you to join them for a delightful Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The buffet will feature a variety of delicious options, including a carving station with prime rib and ham, an omelet station, breakfast and lunch items such as biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, waffles, salads, fresh fruit, pasta, jambalaya, mac and cheese, pork, lemon chicken, potatoes and bread. Desserts, coffee and tea are also included.

To ensure a comfortable dining experience, there will be rotating hourly seating between rooms. Reservations are required because of limited seating. Please note only the buffet menu will be available; other menu items will not be offered during this time.

The cost for adults is $32 and $15 for children ages 5-10. Children younger than 5 dine for free. An 18% gratuity will be added to all checks. Secure your spot by making a reservation today.

Call Hoppy Pig for reservations at 815-614-3134.

The National Retail Federation predicts U.S. adult consumers will spend $22.4 billion on Easter celebrations. On average, the federation expects each adult consumer to spend about $177.06.

Consumers are projected to allocate $7.3 billion towards food, with clothing and gifts at $3.5 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. Candy purchases are anticipated to hit $3.1 billion, and flowers are set to reach an impressive $1.6 billion in spending.

Wishing everyone a blessed Easter filled with joy, peace and cherished moments with family and friends.