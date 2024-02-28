BEST BITES: Pa-Chan-Ga, Ryan's Pier offer Lenten options

Right in Kankakee lies a culinary gem that has tantalized the taste buds of many, including myself — Pa-Chan-Ga. I met with my foodie friends, Jeff and Jenny Keast, to explore the flavors of this renowned Mexican restaurant.

Our evening began with a delightful problem: choosing from an array of enticing margaritas. The extensive drink menu offered tantalizing options such as the zesty lime, refreshing Blue Lagune, fruity peachy, invigorating cucumber, and the intriguing Pepeno Fresco, featuring vodka and hot sauce. Opting for the classic frozen strawberry margarita, I found its icy sweetness to complement the warm, crispy chips and vibrant salsa.

The expansive menu offered us many options, each more tempting than the last. The appetizer selection was impressive, boasting mouthwatering offerings such as the nachitos laden with spicy pork, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and melted cheese atop homemade tortilla chips. Equally enticing were the fajita nachos, adorned with succulent steak, vibrant peppers, onions and a decadent layer of white queso cheese.

After indulging in a sumptuous array of appetizers, deciding which entrée to order, including Pa-Chan-Ga’s house favorites, was hard. The Pa-Chan-Ga Molcajete, a sizzling medley of grilled riblets, skirt steak, pork chop, chicken, langostinos prawns, peppers and grilled green onions, adorned with a slice of baked cheese, left us speechless with its bold flavors and impeccable presentation. Equally impressive was the Parrillada, a carnivore’s dream featuring grilled riblets, chicken, pork, steak, shrimp, chorizo and various fresh vegetables.

The Huachinango a la Veracruzana was a delectable choice for those observing Lenten Fridays. The fried red snapper, adorned with grilled onions, red peppers, mushrooms and house salsa, showcased the restaurant’s commitment to tradition and innovation.

Of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without indulging in classic chimichangas and flautas. Opting for the chimichanga stuffed with succulent shredded chicken, I savored each bite alongside a generous serving of rice and refried beans. The chimichanga con queso, boasting tender chicken or beef enveloped in a blanket of creamy white queso cheese, proved equally irresistible.

Pa-Chan-Ga is a culinary haven, where every dish celebrates flavor, tradition and culinary expertise. With its extensive menu, inviting ambiance and impeccable service, it’s no wonder this establishment has secured a spot on my list of must-visit restaurants. Whether you’re a seasoned food enthusiast or simply craving a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine, Pan-Chan-Ga is sure to exceed your expectations and leave you craving more.

Pa-Chan-Ga is located at 110 Meadowview Center, Kankakee. Call 815-304-5034. Additionally, there is a location in Beecher at 436 S. Dixie Hwy., and a soon-to-open location in Chebanse, 510 S. Oak St.

<strong>RYAN’S PIER</strong>

Ryan’s Pier, Aroma Park, is making waves with its exciting new Friday Night Fish menu. Whether you’re a seafood aficionado or just looking to reel in some delicious flavors, you won’t want to miss out on these tantalizing offerings.

New additions to the menu include the mouthwatering walleye fillet dinner and the succulent tuna steak dinner; both served with your choice of potato and a crisp salad. Can’t decide? No problem! The assorted fish platter is the perfect solution, featuring a delectable trio of perch, beer-battered cod and butterfly shrimp.

But the seafood extravaganza doesn’t stop there. Dive into delights such as tender catfish, crispy perch or savory frog legs. Feeling adventurous? Treat yourself to a tantalizing salmon burger topped with Pepperjack cheese and served alongside golden French fries.

These delectable dishes will be available alongside the regular menu until Easter, so be sure to reel them in while you can.

And no visit to Ryan’s Pier would be complete without indulging in one of Kathleen’s homemade desserts. From decadent chocolate Italian cream cake with luscious chocolate cream cheese icing to tangy lemon cake with a burst of blueberry filling or one of Kathleen’s decadent pies, each bite is a taste of pure bliss.

For the latest updates and mouthwatering sneak peeks, be sure to check out their Facebook page. Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on Kathleen’s culinary creations. After all, Kathleen’s baking prowess is simply unmatched when it comes to desserts.

Ryan’s Pier is located at 112 E. First St., Aroma Park. Call 815-937-0246.