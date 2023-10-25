BEST BITES: Stefari West Avenue enriches the culinary experience with dinner, drinks, dessert

In the heart of Kankakee, nestled near the rhythmic pulse of the railroad tracks, you’ll discover an enchanting restaurant that exudes urban charm. With its exposed brick walls and an ambiance that resonates with the vibrancy of city life, this eatery is a true gem.

What sets it apart is the meticulously hand-painted artwork adorning the walls, each a unique testament to the owner’s rich background. These captivating pieces pay homage to owner Stefan Frunze’s Moldovian heritage, infusing a sense of cultural authenticity into the urban aesthetics.

This remarkable establishment’s fusion of art, culture and culinary delights creates an unforgettable dining experience that’s as diverse as it is delightful.

Stefan and Ari Frunze’s Stefari Cafe was located in the Majestic Theatre building for many years. This year, they moved into their newly renovated building on West Avenue. Dave and I were able to taste their new fall menu.

The Chai Espresso Martini is an absolute delight with its blend of Chai concentrate, Kettel One vodka, Kahlua, espresso and the creamy foam crowned with crushed coffee beans — a symphony of rich flavors and textures. I tried the Maple Old Fashioned with Woodford bourbon, maple syrup, bitters and a citrusy orange twist, and it is a classic with a tantalizing twist. This restaurant’s mixology and drink offerings are as intriguing as its cuisine.

Our culinary journey started with a delightful array of appetizers. The Branza De Capra was scrumptious, featuring tomato sauce with goat cheese, baked to perfection, and served with Stefan’s house-baked sourdough crostini. The combination of flavors and textures is a taste sensation.

Next, we tried the bacon-wrapped asparagus, baked and complemented with a zesty lemon wedge and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, a perfect blend of savory and refreshing elements. They pay great attention to detail in crafting these dishes.

Other tantalizing items on the appetizer menu are the charcuterie board, an authentic culinary masterpiece with diverse flavors and textures, from the aged goat cheese with its edible rind to the richness of aged Manchego cheese. The addition of sliced coppa and prosciutto provided a savory contrast, while the fig almond cake slices, fig jam, honey and walnuts introduced sweet and nutty notes.

Try one of several toastini appetizers which are perfect with drinks and friends: The avocado beet made with house-made beet cream cheese topped with sliced avocado and radish; the Caprese with sun-dried tomato cream cheese topped with fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with house pesto and balsamic glaze. There is also cucumber salmon and dill cream cheese avocado, a crowd favorite.

<strong>ENTREES FOR FALL</strong>

Stefan and Ari have created some extraordinary entrees for fall. I was able to taste each one of them.

The debut of the new chicken dish for the fall season has been nothing short of a revelation. It has swiftly secured its place as one of my favorites, and for good reason.

The tender chicken is a masterpiece, its succulence highlighted by a sauce that can awaken the taste buds. What sets this creation apart is that the sauce, far from being heavy, delicately complements the chicken’s inherent flavors. Fresh mushrooms add earthy depth, while Parmesan cheese hints at creamy richness. A touch of white wine weaves into the sauce to crown it all, creating flavors that harmonize beautifully, making each bite a culinary delight.

The spicy farfalle pasta with bold and fiery Italian sausages leaves your palette dancing. The harmony of sweetness and spice within the sausages is tantalizing, while fresh basil and garlic join the culinary ensemble, adding their fragrant notes to the composition. However, the sauce is the pièce de résistance.

Another favorite was the Spaghetti Carbonara. The tender spaghetti is tossed with an Italian sauce of egg yolk, grated Parmesan cheese and pan-fried pancetta. As a key ingredient in classic Italian Carbonara, it infuses the dish with depth and complexity that can only be achieved by this Italian meat. The Carbonara leaves an indelible mark on the palate, reminding me why the essence of Italian cuisine is truly something to savor.

The pot roast entree is a testament to Stefan’s culinary ingenuity and a true revelation on the plate. It features Angus beef, roasted to tender perfection and then simmered in a unique blend of house coffee and a medley of spices. Adding carrots and onions infuses the dish with a wholesome earthiness, and the final touch of roasted potatoes is a comforting companion.

The combination of coffee and meat initially intrigued my taste buds, but Stefan’s culinary mastery shone through. The result was nothing short of fabulous.

The meat was astonishingly tender, so much so that it practically melted in my mouth. The sauce, a creation of pure genius, was a harmonious blend of flavors, never heavy-handed, allowing each element to shine.

Watching Dave indulge significantly when he dipped a piece of homemade sourdough bread into the sauce was a testament to the irresistible appeal of this dish. It’s a culinary journey that exemplifies the magic of Stefan’s kitchen, where daring flavors and artful combinations create memorable dining experiences.

<strong>DRINKS & DESSERT</strong>

We finished the culinary adventure with one more drink before our dessert arrived. Dave liked the taste of my maple bourbon and ordered one for himself. I decided to try something new — the cranberry lime mule with Kettle One vodka, cranberry, lime, ginger beer and rosemary.

The dessert of Stefan’s Baklava arrived and was fabulous. Layers and layers of flaky phyllo with walnuts and pistachio nuts within the Baklava is for nut lovers and gourmets alike.

The walnuts bring a rich, earthy flavor with a satisfying crunch, while the pistachios contribute a slightly sweet buttery essence, creating a harmonious blend of textures and tastes. These nuts add depth and character to the dessert, contrasting the sweet honey and flaky layers.

The result is a Baklava that’s not just a dessert but a sensorial experience, where the marriage of flavors and textures is a testament to culinary artistry.

I highly recommend Stefari West Avenue. I’ve been a devoted fan of Stefari Cafe since its days at the Majestic, and with their recent move to a new location, my enthusiasm has only grown.

Their expansion to serving breakfast, lunch and supper has enriched the culinary experience. The food is exceptional, and their innovative drinks add a delightful twist to every meal.

Not to forget, Stefari West Avenue still reigns supreme in offering the finest coffee and tea in the area. Their updated menu is brimming with exciting new options, making it a haven for culinary adventurers like me.

You can find me nestled in a cozy chair, savoring a cup of tea and immersed in the pages of a book. Though the setting may have changed, that soothing and tranquil ambiance remains a constant source of zen-like comfort for me.

I wish Stefan and Ari the best. They are expecting their second child any day.

If You Go Stefari West Avenue is at 267 S. West Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-573-5330 for reservations. Check them out on their Facebook page for more information, including updates on their menu and photos, or go to <a href="https://www.stefaricafe.com" target="_blank">stefaricafe.com</a>.

