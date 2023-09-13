BEST BITES: First trip to Game On Bar & Grill, menu steps out of the box

Labor Day arrived like an unexpected twist in a summer novel, catching us all by surprise as we bid farewell to the sun-kissed days of May. As the school doors closed and the kids cheered for their freedom, even the teachers couldn’t help being a little giddy.

But now, we stand at the crossroads of summer’s end, with days growing shorter and nights longer. Yet, with this bittersweet transition, one perk awaits us: pumpkin latte season!

I can’t help myself; I love pumpkin lattes — hot! Even in the blistering heat of a 90-degree day, I crave that warm, comforting sip of autumn in a cup.

To the surprise of the employee behind the counter, who looked at me with raised eyebrows and a smile, asked, “Would you like that iced?” But with determination, I shook my head and grinned, declaring, “No. Hot!” Something about a cozy cup of a steaming pumpkin latte turns any sweltering summer day into a delightful sip of fall magic.

Who has the best pumpkin lattes in our area? Dunkin’? Starbucks? Barnes and Noble Bookstore Café? Recharge? Uplifted Bistro? Stefari West Avenue? To say which store has the best would be like asking which of my children I love more. Right now, it’s the one who will be taking care of me in my old age! Let’s say — the odds are not in my favor.

Where is your favorite place to get a hot latte?

Mine? Only my barista knows for sure.

Now that I’m content with autumn coffee, it is still summer and time to enjoy the outdoor patios.

<strong>GAME ON BAR & GRILL</strong>

My daughter, Kelly Jo, recommended one place I haven’t visited — Game On Bar and Grill in Peotone. Driving down Main Street, I felt I was in a bygone era of small-town simplicity. With its well-preserved charm, downtown Peotone was a glimpse of the past.

Walking through the door of the pub, my gaze immediately locked onto the walls, adorned with an impressive sports memorabilia and décor collection. Every place was the perfect spot to enjoy your time at Game On. The establishment clearly had designed its space with comfort and versatility in mind.

What truly stood out, though, was the remarkable hospitality of the staff. I arrived with an ice cream cake, and they wasted no time making us feel right at home. While one staff member took the cake to the freezer, another escorted me to the table. It’s not every day a restaurant goes above and beyond to accommodate such personal touches. The table was perfect for our large group.

What struck me most about Game On was watching patrons emerging from the back door. It was laughter, clinking glasses and competition only a friendly game of bags could bring on.

Game On’s menu boasts a tantalizing selection of pub food choices that set the stage for mouthwatering food. The features of their burger lineup include the fiery and sweet burger, a fusion of flavors featuring jalapeños and red pepper flakes, topped with a generous layer of melted cheddar cheese.

If you’re feeling adventurous, the sticky burger is an intriguing combination of peanut butter, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, all snugly cradled within a pretzel roll. It’s a collision of savory and sweet, a taste sensation that will leave your taste buds happy.

The fried appetizer burger is a must-try for those who crave something different. Imagine gooey cheese sticks and a crispy onion ring covered with mozzarella cheese, all tucked inside a perfectly grilled burger. It’s a symphony of textures.

And if you’re up for a burger that’s larger than life, JoJo’s Big Mac Daddy steps up to the plate. Pepper Jack cheese, bacon and cream cheese dance together, with diced green olives and jalapeños adding a delightful kick. It’s a burger creation that’s as bold as it is unforgettable.

The menu continues with a large selection of wraps, sandwiches and beautiful salads. The menu definitely steps out of the box from standard pub food.

Game On Bar & Grill in Peotone distinguishes itself not only with its sports-themed ambiance but also with its genuine and attentive service. It’s the kind of place where you feel like part of the family from the moment you walk in. So, whether you’re a sports enthusiast or simply seeking a welcoming atmosphere for a special occasion, Game On is a winning choice.

I couldn’t help but raise a toast to Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, and the charming haven that made our celebration truly special. Cheers to Game On, a place that knows how to keep the summer spirit alive!

Game On Bar & Grill is located at 115 N. Second St., Peotone. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday with the kitchen open until 8 p.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. You can find them on Facebook and at <a href="https://www.gameonpeotone.com" target="_blank">gameonpeotone.com</a>.