BEST BITES: Feeling at home at The Office

William Butler Yeats once said, “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t yet met.”

The Kankakee River is one of Kankakee County’s finest recreational resources. Fishing, swimming, hiking, boating, kayaking and more are among the activities people can do during the year.

Writing this story brought back memories of my “youth.” I was lucky to have grandparents who lived on the Ohio River in a houseboat near Golconda. My grandfather was a professional fisherman who sold his catch in town.

I would watch him leave in the morning and patiently wait for him to return so Grandma and I could “peel” the catch. At night, my grandparents, with me in tow, would trek up the river wall to their favorite pub at night. There, I would fall asleep in one of the booths and magically wake up the next morning in my bed.

The Ohio River was my past, and the Kankakee River is my present because we live nearby. One thing I love to do is watch the river and enjoy some great food.

The Office Bar & Grill is one of the area’s most popular river establishments. Drive by any time, and their parking is nearly full, especially on weekends. Since their move next door, they have more parking and a larger dining area, including a deck on the river.

Dave; my grandson, Dylan; and I went across the river to enjoy lunch and watch the water. A cold beer on a hot day was just what we needed as we sat and watched canoes and kayaks paddle by.

The food and the service at The Office are great. We felt right at home. We began with the nachos supreme loaded with beef, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream. The plate was very full — a good thing because Dylan was starving.

For lunch, I chose the Philly steak sandwich. It was excellent and enough for lunch the next day. Dave ordered the Cali Club wrap, which was stuffed with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and vegetables.

Dylan decided on one of their pizzas. I’m glad he did because it was very good. He ordered the Board of Directors with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and onions. The crust was excellent, as was the sauce. Meat-lovers will enjoy a nice variety of pizzas such as the CEO: It is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and burger.

The Cheeseburger in Paradise looked interesting with bacon, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. The chicken Alfredo would be different — grilled chicken with creamy Alfredo sauce.

They have a variety of different sandwiches, salads and soups. I heard from a few readers the burgers are outstanding.

Owners the Vails also own and operate The Office Bar & Grill Too located at 101 W. Station Street, St. Anne.

For a great afternoon or evening of watching the boats paddle by, or if you are on a boat, they have a launch to park and enjoy food and drink.

The deck in the back is excellent for outdoor dining or listening to the many bands that play there.

Regardless of where you sit, you will find the staff very outgoing, the service is great, the food excellent, a nice selection of beer and owners who know how to keep their customers happy.

Yeats was correct when he wrote, “There are no strangers here.” He was right; there are no strangers at The Office.

The Office Bar & Grill, is at 6070 E. State Route 17, Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TheOffice9757" target="_blank">facebook.com/TheOffice9757</a>.

On Aug. 26, the restaurant will host an event featuring live music by High Anxiety.