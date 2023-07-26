BEST BITES: A tale of two pizzas

It was the best of times and the worst of times.

Ask anyone what restaurant serves the best pizza. People stand firm in their opinion about who makes the best pizza and their least favorite places to get pizza.

I never disagree with anyone. Pizza lovers are loyal to their pie. I will not argue.

My husband, Dave, loves Sammy’s Pizza; it’s been his favorite for decades. Of course, our area has other great places, such as Monical’s, Aurelio’s, Chicago Dough, Luconi’s and many others.

Do I have a favorite pizza? Of course, but I will keep that secret. I don’t want to hurt any feelings.

This week, I was able to get out and try two restaurants that serve pizza; one established and the other relatively new.

<strong>TUCCI’S ITALIAN</strong>

Tucci’s Italian is known for its fabulous Italian entrees and more. My brother and his wife were in town from Florida and wanted to go to Tucci’s. I had the opportunity to try their stone-baked pizzas.

Social media reviews always are positive; I agree — the pizza is terrific.

Dave ordered a gluten-free pizza and enjoyed it. I tried it and couldn’t tell the difference between regular and gluten-free.

My brother and his wife ordered the Tucci Supreme with sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onion, black olives and mushrooms. The sauce was terrific, and the crust was perfect.

Other pizzas to enjoy are the Naples with Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, mozzarella, onions and capers. The Big Tucci treats meat lovers with Canadian ham, meatballs and bacon.

There’s also the pizza that causes great debates — Hawaiian. Should pineapple be on pizza? What are your thoughts?

I caught their July menu, which includes some great items. Their appetizer is a Roman-style pinsa, a hand-tossed Roman crust with mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, parmesan cheese and garlic olive oil. Another is the Gouda pasta and broccoli with toasted breadcrumbs served with the endless house salad and bambino bread.

Every Friday and Saturday is slow-roasted prime rib.

Tucci’s Italian is located at 1560 Illinois State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Call 815-929-1875 for reservations. Check out their website, <a href="https://www.tuccisitalian.com" target="_blank">tuccisitalian.com</a>, and Facebook page for updates.

<strong>FLANAGAN’S IRISH PUB</strong>

I love Flanagan’s Irish Pub in Grant Park. It’s cozy, and the people who go there are so friendly.

Imagine an Irish pub that includes an independent pizza restaurant. They have one, and it is working out great.

Rae Rae’s Pizza Palace is for both dining in and carryout.

We met some family there to say goodbye before my brother left town.

On the menu are pizzas and sandwiches. I heard the pizza was fabulous, and finally, I could try one.

It was hard to choose because they offer an excellent selection, such as the traditional supreme, meatlover’s, bacon cheeseburger and Hawaiian. Sandwiches and more include Italian beef, burgers, meatballs, sausage, chicken strips and chicken parmesan. The appetizer menu is long and would be perfect with a pint and a game of darts.

Several readers have told me the Italian beef sandwich is excellent.

We went for the large supreme pizza, a basket of chicken wings and French fries covered in gooey cheese and bacon. The crust was perfect; it was delicious on its own. The sauce is homemade and has just enough seasoning.

I picked the topping apart and noticed the vegetables, even the fresh tomatoes, were diced perfectly. As I waited to order, I noticed the chef preparing a pizza. He wasn’t just tossing it together hurriedly but piece by piece to distribute each vegetable and meat evenly. I have to admit, as picky as I am about pizza, this one was great.

Cold beer, hot pizza and great family time; what an afternoon we had.

What I enjoy about Flanagan’s Pub and Rae Rae’s Pizza Palace is having the best of both worlds. Flanagan’s has a great selection of Irish beverages or cold beer and Rae Rae’s for great food.

The Irish beverages are the Irish Mule, which is dynamite, made with Jameson, ginger beer and lime juice; the Green Eyes with Tito’s vodka, orange juice, blue curacao and cherries; Luck of the Irish with Jameson, peach Schnapps, pineapple juice, soda and lime; the Irish Redhead with Jameson, Sprite, grenadine, lemon and lime; or the Irish Car Bomb, so wicked the ingredients aren’t even listed!

Go to Grant Park Flanagan’s Pub and Rae Rae’s Pizza. The people at the bar remind me so much of “Cheers”; everyone is laughing and talking together. Make sure you stay for the pizza. You won’t be disappointed.

Rae Rae’s Pizza Palace is located at 101 S. Main St., Grant Park. Call 815-465-8031, or check out their Facebook page for more information.

Flanagan’s Pub is located at 101 S. Main St., Grant Park. Call 815-465-8000.