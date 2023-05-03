BEST BITES: Treat mom to a tasty Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner — May 14. Are you ready to make Mom feel like Queen for the day?

Planning for Mother’s Day can be stressful. Of course, you want her day to be remarkable. After all, moms are the glue that holds the family together.

A record $35.7 billion is projected to be spent on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Federation of Retailers. An average of $274.02 per person will be spent on Mom, up from the previous record high of $245.76 in 2022.

The most popular gifts to give are flowers (74%), greeting cards (74%), and special outings such as dinner or brunch (60%).

Research shows moms like the “gift of experience,” such as a spa day or tickets to a concert.

It’s time to start planning Mother’s Day. Here are some suggestions of places to take Mom on her special day.

<strong>BRICKSTONE RESTAURANT AND BREWERY</strong>

Treat Mom to an exceptional Mother’s Day at BrickStone Brewery. Their Mother’s Day brunch will include a fabulous carving station with slow-roasted prime rib; also, chicken piccata, seafood and pork loin Marsala.

For those who would like to have brunch earlier, there will be breakfast meats, pancakes, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, potatoes, salads and much more.

It doesn’t stop there because they will have a decadent dessert station to satisfy your sweet tooth, including a chocolate fountain, fresh fruit and assorted pastries.

BrickStone didn’t forget the drink specials. Indulge in a mimosa, Bloody Mary or one of their outstanding brews that can be purchased for an additional charge.

The cost for adults is $32.99; for kids 10 and younger, $16.99; and kids younger than 4 are free with each adult purchase. Only the brunch menu will be available on Mother’s Day.

Call early to make your reservations at 815-936-9277.

BrickStone Restaurant is located at 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

<strong>HOPPY PIG</strong>

Hoppy Pig in Bradley will be making sure Mom has a fantastic day with their Mother’s Day brunch.

This is a reservation-only event. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy their carving station with succulent prime rib, smoked brisket, ham, Italian chicken, jambalaya, roasted veggies, pork, pasta and more.

An omelet station, fabulous biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage and waffles will be available for those craving breakfasts.

Beautiful salads, fresh fruit and bread also will be featured. Don’t forget their desserts. Coffee and hot tea are included in the price. There will be no other menu items available — only the buffet.

Prices are $35 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-10, and kids younger than 4 are free.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134 for reservations or more information. Check them out on Facebook and their website, too.

<strong>TOM’S TAVERN</strong>

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton is one of the most popular restaurants south of Kankakee. Moms will be treated to an extra special all-you-can-eat buffet.

There are only four seatings: 11:30 a.m. or 1:30, 3:30 or 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

On the buffet will be their signature fried chicken, broiled lemon pepper cod, grilled pork chops, slow-roasted Italian chuck roast with sweet bell peppers, homemade meatloaf, signature fried chicken, ham, roast turkey with stuffing, homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes and so much more. There’s also Tom’s famous homemade soup, fresh bread, a full salad bar and desserts.

Adults cost $30, children 6-10 are $11.99, and kids 5 and younger are free.

Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Carry-outs are available, too. Credit or debit cards are accepted with a $2 surcharge fee.

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.

<strong>OLIVER’S BAR AND GRILL</strong>

Oliver’s Bar and Grill is planning a very festive and delectable brunch buffet for Mom.

Their special Mother’s Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fabulous menu includes a carving station featuring prime rib and ham, chicken Limon and salmon. Indulge in one of several specialty stations such as steak, omelet, pasta and desserts.

Guests can indulge in their breakfast items of waffles, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruits and more.

Champagne and mimosas will be served to all moms, too.

Olivers Bar and Grill serves fantastic food, and their drinks are wonderful.

Prices for adults are $29.99, children ages 6-12 are $14.99, and children younger than 5 are free.

For reservations, call 815-939-3510.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Oliver’s Bar and Grill is located at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.