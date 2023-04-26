BEST BITES: New food court business offers smoothies, vegan options

Remember those spring-like days right around Easter? Similar to most, I started throwing the winter clothes in a container and bringing out the T-shirts and Bermuda shorts. I don’t care if I have pasty white legs; it’s almost summer. I grabbed the rake and started working in the yard.

Later, I wanted to treat myself to a cold beverage. I cranked up the air conditioning in the car and drove into town. I needed an ice-cold smoothie. What better place for one — Essential Smoothies in Northfield Square mall, Bradley.

I spent some quality time with the owner, Denise Smith, reviewing the options and discussing her business. It wasn’t an easy decision; the menu is massive. It’s not an ordinary smoothie stand; Denise is into health and is all about making people feel good. Her menu is plant-based and delicious.

Guests will need to ask which is the best smoothie for “what ails them.” Because nothing was “ailing” me, I wanted something cold and refreshing, such as a fruit-based drink. The choices were the Berry Berry, Strawberry Banana, Mango Twist, Raz Lemon Shake Up, Very Berry Chocolate, Go Green, Berry Peach, Peach Twist, Pina Colada and Cherry Blossom. I opted for the Peach Twist with peaches, pineapple and banana. The smoothie was so thick and loaded with fruit. Don’t drink too fast, or you’ll get brain freeze. I enjoyed the fruit at the bottom of the cup when I finished.

It was so good I brought Dave there the next day. He tried the Very Berry Chocolate with raspberries, strawberries, grapes, monk fruit and cacao with coconut water. The add-ins for smoothie drinks are too numerous to mention. There’s everything from protein powder to elderberry syrup.

Essential Smoothies also has wellness drinks, or a selection of juice cleanses, fresh-pressed juices or beet, ginger, turmeric, wheatgrass and herbal shots. In the mood for some exotic teas? They have organic Oolong, currant, Ma Wei Moonlight (an organic white tea) and more.

Suppose you would like to try one of their plant-based burgers. In that case, there are several options, such as the Impossible burger loaded with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese and a special garlic sauce; country barbeque; the Impossible Munchroom with grilled mushrooms; and the vegan mac.

The Acai bowls looked delicious. You can try the Boasty Berry Bowl with bananas and berries, granola, almonds and warm peanut butter on top; or the strawberry oats and honey with banana, toasted coconut, sliced almonds and drizzled with local honey.

Essential Smoothies also has desserts — the vegan Muddy Buddy, a gluten-free Chex mix; and a variety of cheesecake bites.

After meeting with Denise, I met her staff: Kiara and Tina. They are all so friendly and helpful. I highly recommend Essential Smoothies.

Essential Smoothies is located at Northfield Square in the food court. It is the first business on the left.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday.

Check out its Facebook page — Essential Smoothies — for the menu, photos and more. Call 815-573-5129 for more information.

Mother Nature is not playing nice right now — it’s cold. If I need a smoothie, I’ll just have to wear a T-shirt, Bermuda shorts, snow boots and a winter coat. It’s well worth it!

May 14 is Mother’s Day. Before the holiday, Tinker Parker will recommend where to take Mom for a beautiful Mother’s Day brunch.