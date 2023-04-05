BEST BITES: Brunch galore! Easter eats available locally

Easter is one of my favorite holidays. I love to fuss over each detail, from the food and Easter baskets to stuffing the eggs and making sure the house is decorated from top to bottom.

It doesn’t matter that my grandchildren range from 18 to 33 years old; they still like the baskets and the Easter duck hunt. They still tolerate Pawpaw putting out the bunny trail that leads them to their baskets. Some traditions will not, nor should not, be broken.

While researching for the Easter by numbers, I realized that I have been writing columns for the Daily Journal for 15 years this month.

I remember when Phil Angelo, retired editor and contributing reporter, asked me if I would be interested in writing. Ken Munjoy, the former editor, asked if I would like to write about food. Food, you say? Have you seen these hips! I love to eat out and try different foods. It’s been an adventure, one that I enjoy. It’s a great job and I will continue to keep my words kind.

Here are a few places for you to enjoy Easter brunch or dinner. I recommend all of them, they are fantastic.

<strong>The Bennett-Curtis House</strong>

One of the most popular places to enjoy an elegant brunch with the family is The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. The mansion is beautifully decorated, the ambiance is serene and the food is fantastic.

The brunch will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and is served in a traditional family style. This is a reservation-only event, so make that call as soon as possible.

There will be a tableside omelet service for guests and beautiful fresh fruit, fruit crepes, biscuits and gravy, honey-glazed ham, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, delicious breakfast potatoes, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy. Your meal includes coffee, iced tea or lemonade. Drink specials and a full bar will be available for guests, featuring the bottomless champagne and mimosa specials.

This brunch will be fantastic and is only $26.95 per person (tax and gratuity not included).

Please call them for available reservation times if you have a large group. If you or your dining companions have dietary restrictions or allergies, please make sure you make a note on your reservation as well.

Contact The Bennett-Curtis House at 815-465-2288, email <a href="mailto:bennettcurtis@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">bennettcurtis@sbcglobal.net</a> or go to <a href="https://bennettcurtis.weebly.com" target="_blank">bennettcurtis.weebly.com</a> for reservations. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.

<strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>

Hop on over to Hoppy Pig for their fabulous Easter Brunch! Their buffet is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Sunday.

They will have rotating hourly seating between rooms to help with limited seating. Reservations are required.

There will be a carving station with prime rib and ham and an omelet station. Also, both breakfast and lunch items will be on the buffet. Guests’ desserts, coffee and tea will be included.

No other menu items will be available, only the buffet. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

The price for adults is $32; for kids ages 5-10, the cost is $15; and kids under 5 are free. An 18% gratuity will be added to all checks.

Call Hoppy Pig for reservations at 815-614-3134.

<strong>Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant</strong>

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton is one of my favorite restaurants for a beautiful buffet. Owner Tom Petrose knows how to please his guests, and his Easter buffet will be one dynamite buffet; I highly recommend it!

On the menu will be sliced ham off the bone, oven-roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, Tom’s seasoned roast pork loin in gravy, real mashed potatoes with homemade turkey gravy, the signature fried chicken, beer-battered pollack, shrimp scampi, homestyle macaroni and cheese, homemade stuffed cabbage, green beans with onion and bacon.

There is also a full salad bar, homemade soups, assorted desserts, deviled eggs and fresh-baked bread.

There are four seatings only with limited seating at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The price for adults is $30; children ages 6-10 will be $12; and 5 and under free. Carryouts will be available.

Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Seating is limited.

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is located at 221 Main Street, Kempton.

The National Retail Federation predicts that U.S. adult consumers will spend $20.8 billion on Easter celebrations. On average, the federation expects each adult consumer to spend approximately $169.79.

• $20.8 billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2023 ($170 per person celebrating)

• $6.6 billion: On easter food

• $3 billion: Projected Easter spending on candy

• 180 million: Eggs are purchased for Easter

• 91 million: Easter bunnies will be sold

• 55 million: Peeps are made daily. 24 flavors of Peeps will be available this year

• 16 million: Easter egg dye kits are sold each year, according to WalletHub

• 57%: American families plan to make a special Easter dinner, according to WalletHub

• 66%: American parents plan to make Easter baskets with their kids, according to WalletHub

• 60%: share of parents who plan to send Easter baskets to their children after moving out

• 78%: share of people who eat chocolate bunnies' ears first

• 11%: share of people who eat the tail first

• 11%: share of people who eat the feet first