BEST BITES: More local eateries celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Lá Fhéile Pádraig Shona! (Happy St. Patrick’s Day!)

This Friday, March 17, everyone will be a bit Irish — wearin’ o’ the green, drinkin’ a little Irish whiskey or a pint and enjoying huge platters of corned beef and cabbage. Being a wee bit Irish, I thought I would share a list of some Irish happenings:

Flanagan’s Pub

There is a little bit of Irish heaven right here in our community. Flanagan’s Pub in Grant Park is where not only great food and drinks are served, but the welcoming atmosphere and warmth greets guests when they walk through the doors. Seamus Flanagan and Andrea Hendricks must be the most outgoing and friendly owners I have met. The couple opened the pub a little more than a year ago. Seamus is from the coastal seaport of Sligo, Ireland, and knows Irish food and drink like no other.

The ambiance is authentic Irish from the brick walls, wooden bar and dart board near the bar. The dining area is cozy and warm. The walls are decorated with original Irish décor and signage, especially the Sligo signs.

Dave and I met our son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Wendy Markland, at the pub for a Sunday morning traditional Irish breakfast. We began with an Irish mimosa, complete with a fresh fruit skewer. They make Bloody Marys both loaded and original, along with a list of creative Irish drinks.

The breakfast included traditional Irish sausages from Winston’s Market made with their historic family recipe, Irish bacon, farm-fresh eggs from the owners’ farm, black and white puddings, soda bread served with Irish butter, beans and a lemon muffin. The breakfast was terrific, and I can’t wait until the next Irish breakfast special.

If you can’t make it for one of their breakfasts, stop in for pizza or sandwiches. I heard from several folks the pizzas are delicious. I can’t wait to try one. The traditional supreme, meat lover’s bacon cheeseburger pizza and Hawaiian pizzas are on the menu. Sandwich filling options include Italian beef, burgers, meatballs, sausage, chicken strips and parmesan. The appetizer menu is pretty long and would be perfect with a pint and a game of darts.

Seamus told me there will be a traditional Irish supper on St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef, Irish beer and bagpipes playing at 6 p.m.

The pub’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 1-6 p.m., Sunday.

I highly recommend Flanagan’s Pub for the food, the service and the chance to talk to the owners, Seamus and Andrea, who were so much fun to visit. Take a drive to Grant Park and enjoy a step into Ireland.

Flanagan’s Pub is located at 101 S. Main St., Grant Park. Call 815-465-8000. Find them on Facebook or their website, <a href="http://flanaganspub101.com" target="_blank">flanaganspub101.com</a>.

As they say at the pub, “Let the shenanigans begin at Flanagan’s!”

The Longbranch Restaurant and Bar in L’Erable will serve an Irish lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that includes a Reuben sandwich with a choice of soup, salad or fries for $9.99.

The traditional Irish dinner will run from 4:30-8:30 p.m. or until they sell out and includes corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes and a dinner roll for $18.99.

Lunch is first come, first served. Make sure you have reservations for dinner. They will start taking carry-out pre-orders at 8 a.m. that day. Call them at 815-694-9748.

{span}The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton.{/span}

Carlo’s Restaurant will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Extravaganza Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The dinner includes corned beef and cabbage with potatoes, carrots and rye rolls for $14.99. There will be Rueben sandwiches with potato soup and their very own Dublin burger.

Carlo’s Restaurant is located at 2060 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-932-2924.