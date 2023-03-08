BEST BITES: Local eateries celebrating St. Patrick's Day

<em>B’fhéidir go mbeadh tú i gcónaí ballaí do na gaotha,</em>

<em>agus díon don bháisteach, tae in aice leis an tine,</em>

<em>gáire a cheer duit, agus iad siúd a bhfuil grá agat in aice leat.</em>

<strong>May you always have walls for the winds,</strong>

<strong>and a roof for the rain, tea beside the fire,</strong>

<strong>laughter to cheer you, and those you love near you.</strong>

This Celtic blessing was a big part of my kitchen wall for many years. In our kitchen is an island where family and friends gather for food, drink and fun. It was designed primarily for our grandchildren and children to eat, talk and enjoy each other.

I want our grandchildren to have that same feeling about St. Patrick’s Day as I do — all about love, family and Irish traditions. I enjoy cooking Irish dishes such as coddle, Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage and Irish soda bread. Although I found a British/Irish market that makes fantastic soda bread, I’m saving that for next week.

One of these days, I will visit Ireland; it’s on my bucket list. If I pass away before I get there, my family has orders to put some of my ashes in a jar, fly to Ireland, throw the ashes over a cliff and scream, “She was dying to get here!”

Here are a few places you might want to consider next Friday, St. Patrick’s Day (Lá Fhéile Pádraig):

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTRY CLUB</strong>

When the Irish throw a St. Patrick’s Day event, plan on a shamrockin’ good time! On Friday, March 17, at Kankakee Country Club, Irish — and Irish for a day — will be treated to 12 hours (yes, 12 hours) of fabulous food, entertainment and fun.

Guests can stay for the entire time or choose from one of their packages:

• The All-Day-Long Experience guests can come and go all 12 hours. The package includes March Madness, Centennial beer, an Irish lunch buffet, an Irish dinner buffet with dessert, music by The Buzzbins and late-night pizza. The cost is $100 per person.

• The Irish Lunch Experience includes the lunch buffet served from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.; March Madness, Centennial beer, with hours from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $50 per person.

• The Irish Dinner Experience includes the March Madness, Centennial beer, music by The Buzzbins, dinner buffet with dessert served from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Hours for this package are 4 until 11 p.m. and the cost is $75 per person.

• The Late Night Experience, for night owls or those coming from other parties, is from 8 until 11 p.m. and includes March Madness, Centennial beer, music by The Buzzbins and late-night pizza. The cost is $30 per person.

Guests also have a chance to win a big-screen TV — there are two TVs and two winners.

Tickets are available through the Bishop McNamara Catholic School website at <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com/st-patricks-day-event" target="_blank">bishopmac.com/st-patricks-day-event</a> or by contacting the Foundation office at 815-933-7620.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. The dress code is a collared shirt for men, and dress jeans can be worn without holes.

The Kankakee Country Club is located at 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

<strong>HOPPY PIG</strong>

Irish music will play, and Irish whiskey will flow at Hoppy Pig, Bradley, on both March 11 and 17.

Choose one or both days to join in the celebration at Hoppy Pig. The March 11 event will include Irish dancers at 4 p.m., and Dublin Duo will start to play at 6 p.m. The menu includes corned beef dinner, Irish whiskey flights, green beer and Irish coffee.

The event begins at 6:30 and lasts until 11:45 p.m.

On St. Patrick’s Day, come for the Irish dancers and bagpipes. Corned beef dinners, Irish whiskey flights, green beer and Irish coffee will be available.

Tom Spellman will prepare smoked or 72-hour corned beef and cabbage dinner all day. For those working a third-shift job, Hoppy Pig has you covered. Hoppy Pig will open at 6 a.m. with dinners or corned beef and green beer.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. For more information, check out their Facebook page or website at <a href="https://www.hoppypig.com" target="_blank">hoppypig.com</a>.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

The rains fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.