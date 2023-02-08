BEST BITES: Valentine's dining to make hearts and stomachs full

Why chocolate on Valentine’s Day? Sweets for the sweet? Supposedly, it’s an aphrodisiac, or so the story goes. It was during the mid-1800s the famous Cadbury family, noted for their beautiful chocolates, refined cocoa into sweet edibles, designed gorgeous red heart-shaped boxes with cupids and roses and began marketing the product. The boxes were so elegant many reused them, and they now are collector’s items.

Naysayers think the card companies created this day. To put the rumor to rest, it wasn’t Hallmark; it was actually a 15th-century Frenchman, the Duke of Orleans, who — while imprisoned in the Tower of London — sent a poem to his wife, which is now the earliest surviving Valentine.

He wrote: “Je suis desja d’amour tanné. Ma tres doulce Valentinée.” (Translation: “I am already sick of love, my very gentle Valentine.”) Romantic? Maybe. But what a great tidbit to share.

Valentine’s Day has changed during the years for many. Yes, I love cards, chocolate, flowers and dining out. You can bet those beautiful red boxes filled with chocolate bonbons will be flying off the shelves. I’d rather have a gift of memory; something that doesn’t get tossed in the garbage at the end of the day. I prefer a quiet dinner with good food and even better wine.

I have a few places I recommend.

<strong>THE LONGBRANCH</strong>

Chefs Lindsay and Nick at The Longbranch are very excited about their Valentine’s Day specials this year. The chefs have their full weekend dinner menu including ribeyes, fish, chicken, chops, pasta and shrimp, and prime rib and lobster specials.

Begin with an appetizer of buffalo cauliflower with bleu cheese or ranch dressing, or baked Chesapeake Bay oysters on the half shell.

There will be a 14-ounce Braveheart Black Angus fire-grilled ribeye, an 8-ounce Braveheart Black Angus filet, a 10-ounce fire-grilled Black Angus sirloin with bleu cheese, mushrooms and bacon. Also on the menu is pork chops and ribs.

I always am so full after dinner I get my dessert to go. This year, Lindsay said she’ll have two unique options.

One is a bottle of UnPossible Blueberry Mead with blueberry and lemon cake trifle. Or a bottle of UnPossible Cherry Mead with chocolate truffle cake.

While enjoying your dinner, enjoy a live acoustic set by Logan Miller from 6–9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Dinner will be served from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14). As Lindsay said, “Bring your Valentine, Galentine, Sweetheart, Sugar Muffin or Honey Buns to the Longbranch for Valentine’s Day!”

The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Call 815-694-9748 for more information.

Reservations are highly recommended.

<strong>MANTENO AMERICAN LEGION</strong>

Manteno American Legion has its prime rib dinner for Valentine’s Day from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday

They have some of the best prime rib in this area. Also, there will be salmon if you prefer fish.

Tickets are on sale now. The salmon dinner costs $20, and prime rib costs $30 per person. Get your tickets by calling the Legion at 815-468-8324.

This is a fabulous dinner for a great cause.

The Manteno American Legion is located at 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.

Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic days of the year -- and one of the most expensive. Consumers spend $23.9 billion per year on this day of love. This makes Valentine's Day the third-priciest holiday, and here's why, as Wallethub.com broke down Valentine's Day by the numbers.

• $23.9 billion will be spent on this day — ($175.41 per person celebrating).

• $4.2 billion will be spent on dinner -- that might be a tad higher this year than last

• $10.7 billion will be spent on the top-three gifts: jewelry ($6.2B), flowers ($2.3B) and candy ($2.2B).

• 58 million pounds of chocolate will be sold

• $ 1.5 billion will be spent on cards

• 58% of Americans say romantic gestures are more important to them now than they were pre-pandemic.

• $ 9.5 billion is spent on unwanted gifts.