How to introduce less meat and more veggies into your diet

There’s a reason your parents always said to “eat your veggies.”

They are good for you.

But have you ever thought about going vegetarian?

Some decide to cut out meat for ethical or environmental concerns, while some desire the health benefits of packing more plant-based foods into their diet.

For others, not eating meat is tied to religious beliefs, tradition or simply personal preference and taste.

Whatever the reason, there’s a lot to consider before taking the plunge.

Here are some definitions under the vegetarian umbrella:

• Vegetarian: does not eat meat, but might eat other animal-based foods

• Lacto-vegetarian: does not eat meat, but eats dairy

• Ovo-vegetarian: does not eat meat, but eats eggs

• Pescatarian: does not eat meat, but eats fish

• Vegan: does not eat any animal-based foods, including meat, dairy, eggs or fish

• Flexitarian: eats a semi-vegetarian diet which occasionally includes meat

• Plant-based: centered on minimally processed plant foods (vegetables, whole grains, nuts, etc.) and typically excluding meat and animal-based foods

<strong>STARTING SLOW</strong>

Nicole Potts, a registered dietician and certified diabetes care specialist with Riverside Healthcare, has a few recommendations for someone considering going vegetarian.

First, start slow.

“Maybe try one meatless meal a week and then increase it from there,” she said. “Especially if you’ve been a meat eater your whole life, trying to switch right away can be a little bit of a challenge, so trying to gradually do it can be helpful.”

Potts also said to focus on incorporating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains into your meal plan, rather than only focusing on what foods you want to exclude.

Variety, as they say, is the spice of life.

“Add different vegetables to common dishes you eat to see which ones you like and enjoy,” Potts suggested.

For example, foods like spinach, bell peppers, squash or carrots can easily be tossed into dishes and add a pop of color, flavor and nutrients.

If you and kale are mortal enemies, there is good news; you don’t have to force it down or any food that you do not like.

Instead, experiment with different recipes, seasonings and methods of cooking until you find the veggies that hit the spot.

“Just try to find what you enjoy,” Potts said.

She also suggests anyone new to a vegetarian diet get into the habit of reading nutrition labels, as many items at the grocery store that you would not expect actually contain animal ingredients like milk, eggs or gelatin.

<strong>HEALTH BENEFITS</strong>

Potts said research shows a plant-based diet can help lower the risk of certain chronic diseases, like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Typically, a plant-based diet as well will have less saturated fat than the average American diet,” she said. “You should have increased fiber intake too, due to all the fruits, veggies, whole grains and beans.”

Increased fiber intake can help with digestion, cholesterol level and keeping you full longer.

You don’t have to go whole hog to reap the health benefits, however. Maybe a fully vegan diet is just not your cup of tea.

A vegetarian or flexitarian diet — or even just eating more plant-based meals — will be good for you as well.

The key to reaping the benefits is variety and a bit of planning.

<strong>NUTRITION</strong>

When it comes to getting adequate nutrition without eating meat, Potts said there are a few things to keep in mind.

Calcium is found in most dairy products, so if someone is abstaining from dairy, they should make sure they are consuming other high-calcium foods, she said.

Other good sources of calcium include beans, broccoli and dark, leafy greens like collard greens or kale, as well as almonds and almond milk.

Iron is another important one, Potts noted. When cutting out meat, make sure your diet contains enough iron from other sources, such as fortified breakfast cereals, spinach, beans or eggs.

Vitamin B-12 is found primarily in animal-based foods, but some vegan sources include vitamin supplements, fortified foods like plant milks or cereal and nutritional yeast.

<strong>PROTEIN</strong>

Though meat is a popular source of protein, a variety of plant sources provide the nutrient as well.

According to myplate.gov, vegetarians will get enough protein as long as the variety and amounts of foods selected are adequate. Some vegetarian protein sources include eggs (for ovo-vegetarians), beans, peas, lentils, nuts and seeds (including nut and seed butters) and soy products like tofu and tempeh.

“Honestly, if you choose a nice variety of foods — including whole grains, beans; lentils are a really good source of protein; nuts, nut butters, soy-based products as well — you’ll be able to get enough protein,” Potts said. “Now there’s so many different meat substitutes out there as well that are a pretty good source of protein.”

While meat substitutes are becoming more common in grocery stores and can be good sources of protein — you can find vegan takes on everything from burgers and hotdogs to meatballs, ground beef, chicken wings and pizza. Potts noted that processed foods can sometimes have high sodium content. So, again, don’t forget to check the nutrition label.

If a person is not going vegan, but vegetarian, other good sources of protein are Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese and eggs, Potts said.

“As long as you are eating three meals a day and eat a variety of foods, getting enough protein shouldn't be a concern,” she said.

<em>This story first appeared in Lifestyles of Kankakee County.</em>