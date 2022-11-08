BEST BITES: Dancing Marlin will dance on your tastebuds

There is no doubt that I have a busy schedule, and free time is a luxury. One afternoon, I jumped in my car and drove to Frankfort, browsed a few shops, sipped coffee and read a book. It’s a quaint little village, and I find it very relaxing.

I stopped for a late lunch at Dancing Marlin. I was pleasantly surprised they had a lunch menu as well as a dinner menu.

I began with a glass of Chardonnay and ordered an appetizer — fried kale, one of my favorites. It’s so light and crispy it melts in your mouth.

I ordered the Faroe Island salmon served on cannellini bean ragu for lunch. The ragu was unique, something I didn’t expect. It was made with beans, fresh herbs, garlic, shallots and locally grown wilted greens. I did enjoy it very much; garlic lovers will enjoy this dish. The salmon was tender and flaky.

I ordered take-out for Dave. He wanted to try the Huli-Huli chicken. This entrée also was unique and included skewered grilled chicken thighs marinated in garlic, pineapple, ginger, soy sauce and pineapple reduction jasmine rice. He also wanted to try the duck risotto with confit butternut squash, shredded duck leg and house-made ricotta. He was pleased with this dish.

I also cheated and ordered the panna cotta for dessert; take-out, of course, in case Dave wanted to try some. It was amazingly creamy, vanilla custard with house-made bourbon caramel sauce drizzled on top; delicious with a cup of espresso.

The lunch menu is smaller portions and perfect for lunch; order appetizers or small plates such as the Little Bit of Chicken Fried, which is fried chicken bits with Louisiana butter and hot sauce. The chopped salad is perfect for one person.

Or, if you are meeting a friend for a glass of wine, make sure you order the autumn harvest burrata with local greens, butternut squash, fried beet chips, hen of the wood mushrooms, pepitas, dried cranberry and warm stoneground mustard vinaigrette.

The standard burger selection is available, or I suggest the salmon club sandwich with seared Faroe Island salmon, tomato, arugula and avocado on multi-grain bread with lemon zest aioli. Another great selection is the lobster roll — flaky poached lobster with butter in a New England roll.

Vegans will be delighted with the wild mushroom taco loaded with roasted wild mushroom, pico de gallo, avocado aioli and cilantro.

I’ve been to Dancing Marlin for dinner with our friends, Jeff and Jenny Keast, of Bourbonnais. I highly recommend making reservations and having a beautiful dinner out.

The dinner menu is more extensive than the lunch menu. For instance, the Fig and the Pig are bacon rolled and stuffed with Italian sausage, figs, fennel, honey and goat cheese. What a great way to begin dinner.

They offer fresh seafood specials along with salmon, tuna and shrimp. They offer ribs, steak and roasted bone marrow if you’re not in the mood for seafood.

The grilled filet medallion sliders looked terrific, especially if you add compound butter of shallots, bleu cheese or buttered lobster.

Finish the evening with one of their homemade desserts, such as strawberry crème brulée, pumpkin cheesecake bites, s’mores, or affogato, which is gelato drowned in a shot of espresso.

Sunday is a massive day at Dancing Marlin. They have a traditional Sunday chicken dinner. This dine-in-only special comprises half a free-range chicken brined in buttermilk and fried, house-made pickles, cornbread, fries, coleslaw and honey for dipping.

The Sunday brunch is a must-attend event. This is an all-you-can-eat brunch with farm-fresh scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, apple and maple chicken sausage, house-smoked bacon, buttermilk (gluten-free) pancakes and their signature French toast. There are other breakfast items as well.

Make it an authentic Sunday brunch and order The Marlin Mary with Tito’s vodka and fixings, or The Day After is the Marlin Mary topped with bacon and an oyster.

I enjoy Dancing Marlin and recommend it for brunch, lunch or dinner. The service is excellent, the food is fabulous and the menu is diverse enough to please anyone, even those on special diets.

Dancing Marlin is at 20590 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort. Call 815-464-6646 for a reservation, and check out their webpage and Facebook for more information and menus.

• Tuesday — Thursday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch); 3 to 9 p.m. (dinner)

• Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch); 3 to 10 p.m. (dinner)

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch); 3 to 9 p.m. (dinner)

• Monday: Closed