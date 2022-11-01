BEST BITES: Chef Klaus' an ideal spot for fall dining

Ein Prosit! (A toast in German meaning “be well.”)

Did you know that there are rules for drinking beer at German Fest?

To be authentic, never sip your beer before the toast, not even a sip. It’s considered rude. One must wait until the glasses are raised before drinking.

After the toast, never set the mug down before taking a few sips or a chug. It’s customary for Germans to toast with the bottom of the mugs since they are much thicker. Don’t try that with thin glass, or you’ll be cleaning up the glass.

Another rule is don’t close your eyes during the toast; expect seven years of bad luck if you do.

If you don’t drink beer, don’t toast with a glass of water; that is also more bad luck.

Now that you have the rules, you are ready to head to one of my favorite restaurants — Chef Klaus’ Bier Stube in Frankfort.

Even though October has just ended, there is still plenty of fall left to enjoy some excellent German cuisine. Dave and I traveled to Milwaukee many years ago to enjoy their annual German Fest. There were plenty of German polka bands, draft beers and food.

There is something about being outside, eating German food and drinking German beer. But if you prefer to stay closer to home and enjoy good food and beer in the warmth of a restaurant, I have just the place for you — Chef Klaus’ Bier Stube in Frankfort.

Once you enter Bier Stube, you’ll be transported to a European village ambiance — cupboards filled with beautiful steins, antler chandeliers and original German décor surrounding every little nook and cranny. Servers are dressed in tavern maiden attire and German dirndl. Festive German music serenades diners, making them want to lift their beer steins in the air.

One thing many people don’t like to do is go to a restaurant alone. Traveling for many years, I became accustomed to saying, “no, just one, tonight,” to the greeters.

I ordered a mug of beer from their extensive selection. I’m not a big stout drinker but did try the Spaten Oktoberfest, which was very good. I did order one of their appetizers or vonspeisen, the fried brie with fresh raspberry sauce. It was so delicious.

I opted for the goulash soup, a beautiful broth with paprika, loaded with slow-cooked pork and potatoes was hearty and delicious, really a meal by itself.

For dinner, I chose the Wiener Schnitzel, a beautiful pork tenderloin dipped in egg batter, with their special breading, then pan-fried in butter. The pork was so tender that I didn’t need a knife to carve. It was served with soup or salad, vegetables and a potato. I chose the red cabbage, sweet and savory; and instead of a potato, it was spaetzle.

Since Dave couldn’t go with me, I ordered and brought home the Rheine River Schnitzel, pork tenderloin flambéed with Cognac and beautiful imported Chanterelle mushrooms. This was absolutely delicious and highly recommended. He enjoyed it, and I know this is on my list for next time.

If you want to explore a bit, try the Farmers Platter for Two, which has veal bratwurst, Thüringen, knackwurst, beer bratwurst, Kassler rippchen and pork shank with German fries, red cabbage and sauerkraut.

Other items I recommend are the potato pancakes, lightly fried and served with sour cream or applesauce, or the fantastic potato dumplings.

The portions are generous, fresh and delicious. My server was there to make sure my dinner was to my liking. The explanation of the food was beautiful; my drinks and recommendations for several other items to try were filled.

I hope to take my entire family there for an evening of great food and drink, a little German music and some dancing. Chef Klaus does offer German platters for four or more at different price ranges. This gives everyone a chance to try great foods such as the Weiner Schnitzel, Jager Schnitzel, Schnitzel Florentine, Bavarian pork roast, Rouladen and smoked Kasseler Rippchen.

For dessert, you must order the apple strudel — cinnamon and apples rolled in a flaky crust, then baked with cream and butter. For an extra special treat — add the raisins and walnuts. Außergewöhnlich! (Extraordinary.) The German chocolate cake was fabulous as well.

This is a fantastic restaurant to bring friends and family; there is always a celebration in the other room.

Lunch includes Chef specialties like the corned beef on rye which I understand is a “masterpiece.” If you want to keep with the German fare, Klaus’ Red Baron, lean ham with red cabbage, melted American and Swiss cheese; Wiener Schnitzel Sandwich; the Bavarian liver sausage sandwich (Braunschweiger) on German rye bread with red onion; Thuringer Wurst sandwich; Huhner Schnitzel (chicken Schnitzel) dipped in egg batter, breaded and pan-fried in butter. There are so many more choices.

Check out their menu at <a href="https://www.chefklausgermanrestaurants.com/" target="_blank">chefklausgermanrestaurants.com</a> or call 815-469-0940 for more information.

Chef Klaus’ Bier Stube is located at 20827 LaGrange Road, Frankfort.

Schnitzel, Speckpfannkuchen, Spätzle — say that three times with or without a beer!