BEST BITES: Dine out at home and enjoy carryout from local hot spots

Once fall arrives, it seems our schedules become more hectic. Parents rush from soccer to cheerleading, dance, football and school activities. As a part-time teacher, I can appreciate and sympathize with those schedules.

Nothing is better than a relaxing dinner out, but it’s almost impossible with different schedules. Over the past few weeks, I’ve ordered takeout from several local restaurants.

<strong>HOPPY PIG</strong>

Owner Tom Spellman of Hoppy Pig, Bradley, has some very creative items on his menu for dining in and ordering out. I began the evening attending an event at the Barrel Room. The catered buffet was terrific. Succulent bacon-wrapped cocktail sausages, bruschetta flatbread with a savory sauce, vegetable cups and so much more. There were different items brought out during the evening.

Because it was my birthday and Dave and I had different schedules, I brought home dinner.

I ordered the Irish egg rolls, one of my favorites — smoke corned beef with Irish sides, deep-fried and served with homemade Thousand Island dressing. These are fantastic! I usually order the maple bourbon nuts when we stop in for a drink with friends.

We both ordered the grilled honey jacked salmon. A beautiful slice of salmon with their special Honey Jack Daniels sauce, grilled to perfection. It was flaky and moist and had us craving for more. The dinner came with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. The broccoli was delicious, and I wished I had ordered another side of it.

Check out their online ordering because they offer a family pack that serves four to six people, perfect for busy families.

The pack includes a half pan of their homemade macaroni and cheese and two types of meat, pork and chicken. The chicken comes with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and jalapenos. The pork comes with barbeque sauce, red onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. The pack also includes a house salad with Italian vinaigrette dressing. The price is reasonable, and I assure you the food will be fantastic!

Don’t forget Hoppy Pig serves breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. The Bloody Marys are fantastic, too.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Avenue, Bradley. Call 815-614-3134.

Although I enjoy dining out and trying different drinks and foods, sometimes having a good meal in front of the television can be relaxing.

<strong>TUCCI’S ITALIAN</strong>

The next week was our anniversary, and again, our schedules collided. One of the places I really enjoy, especially in the fall, is Tucci’s Italian. They also have a fine carry-out menu, including their famous bread and salad.

I ordered their homemade bruschetta, grilled Italian bread topped with diced tomatoes, garlic and basil, for an appetizer. So delicious I could have stopped right there. Locally, they make some of the best!

I decided on their Chicken Dominic and was happy I did because it was so delicious. A succulent chicken breast with seasoned flour and Parmesan cheese, then delicately pan-fried, topped with beautiful roasted red pepper sauce served over angel hair pasta. To die for! It was so tender and delicious and enough for another meal.

Dave seemed to be in a rut and ordered their Tuscan salmon, which he said was terrific. I know Dave’s enjoying his food when he doesn’t talk during a meal. The salmon was flat-grilled and topped with a creamy sun-dried tomato spinach sauce.

The entrees included their Italian salad, which is so good, and hot crusty bambino rolls. The salad and the rolls were a meal by themselves. Also included in Dave’s dinner was a baked potato and broccoli.

Make sure you check out Facebook and Tuccisitalian.com for menus that include many other items for carry-out and dining in.

Tucci’s Italian is located at 1560 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Call 815-929-1875 to make reservations or carry out.

Busy schedules and carry-out food is great when life gets in the way. I’ll always choose dining in when I can. For me, it’s an experience, an adventure and an opportunity to try new and different foods.