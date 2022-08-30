BEST BITES: A taste of Poland at Monee's Nad Tatrami

Any recipe that begins with melted butter gets my attention. Add onions until they are gently browned; mash onions with cooked potatoes, farmer’s cheese and black pepper, then scoop onto dough rounds. This is known as a pierog (singular) or pierogi (plural). Comfort food at its best.

These little dumplings originated in Europe sometime in the 13th century, but it wasn’t until the 17th century that they became standard.

It has been quite a while since I’ve experienced excellent Polish food. I was introduced to the cuisine many decades ago and have yet to find a restaurant that compared until recently.

Nad Tatrami, located in Monee on Route 50, is a hidden gem restaurant serving authentic Polish food, from appetizers to delicious homemade desserts. Dave and I dined there a few weeks ago and cannot wait to return.

The ambiance is quaint with a hint of rustic. A beautiful snow scene mural with mountains and a cabin gives guests the feel of Poland. Rustic log chairs surround the beautiful wood table. Our server, Catherine Walsh, was dressed in an authentic Polish costume.

As soon as we sat down, we were greeted and served a carafe of ice water, fresh rye bread, bacon butter (Smalec) and several pickles, which are all part of the hospitality. Catherine was very attentive to us all evening.

It was hard to choose an appetizer, but we decided on the grilled sausage with onion and bread. It was fabulous. Other appetizers were buttery-wine shrimps, baked baguette, grilled sheep cheese with bacon, cranberry sauce and arugula or beef tartare.

There is a nice variety of soups, including mushroom soup with noodles, rye/sour soup, red borscht with meat dumplings, sauerkraut egg roll or sauerkraut soup with smoked rib. I will order the borscht the next time.

Entrees include pork, beef, chicken, lamb and fish. Again, we were having a hard time deciding what to eat. Dave went for the Polish plate “Nad Tatrami” with stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut, Polish sausage, potato cheese pierogi, potato pancake and tomato sauce. He still is raving about the sauerkraut.

I finally ordered the Highlander special, which included beef goulash, potato pancakes, sour cream and mozzarella.

Both of our entrées were amazing. The beef in the goulash was incredibly tender; the sauce was savory but not overbearing; the pancakes were just like I remember from years ago.

We each had to choose a side. I had the cucumber salad with sour cream and dill. This was so delicious I wish I would have ordered more. Dave opted for the beet salad with horseradish, which was so delicious.

For dessert, I chose the Nalesniki ze serem, or sweet cheese blintzes with ice cream. Dave, of course, had the chocolate cake.

If you go with a group of four, they offer a special with roasted lamb, grilled pork shank, potato pancakes, stuffed cabbage and potato and cheese pierogi with several side dishes. It’s a taste of Poland.

What is unique about the menu itself is it was in Polish and English. I’m grateful for the English.

Entrées on my list for the near future are grilled pork shank with sauerkraut (Golonka z grilla na kapuscie zasmazanej); steak “Nad Tatrami,” a filet mignon with mushrooms and spinach; and, of course, the ultimate comfort food — homemade pierogi: potato and cheese, sauerkraut and mushrooms, meat, sweet cheese and blueberry.

Our server, Catherine, was constantly checking on us and making recommendations. The portions were enough for several meals, and the prices were reasonable.

I recommend Nad Tatrami if you like Polish cuisine. If you haven’t tried Polish food, you won’t be disappointed.

Świetne jedzenie. Świetna obsługa! (Great food. Great service!)

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.nadtatrami.net" target="_blank">nadtatrami.net</a> or follow them on Facebook.

Nad Tatrami is located at 25812 S. Governors Highway, Monee. Call 708-885-5092.