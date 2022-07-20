Welcoming a new grandchild; zucchini relish recipe

I am excited to share the news of the birth of our seventh grandchild. (Although I consider it No. 10, as I include Ervin’s three children.)

Daughter Loretta and Dustin were blessed with their first child July 10, 2022. Denzel Michael was born at the hospital at 3:30 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. He already has won our hearts and is the new “boss” at their house. He is such a sweetie.

Loretta and Dustin went to the hospital Saturday morning, and I joined them about noon. Denzel took his time coming, but he finally arrived at 3:30 a.m. He was born by natural birth. With Loretta having muscular dystrophy, we were thankful everything went well for her. It went better than I expected, and I was glad I could be there with her. It’s amazing how God created us. Loretta did a great job with delivering, and Dustin is already in love with his sweet little son. They are experiencing sleepless nights and finding out what parenthood is all about. Daughter Lovina is helping out over there, and I also go help whenever I can.

Last night, daughter Elizabeth and Tim and children brought pizza to Dustin’s for all of us. Daughter Susan and children also were there and are spending the night here. Grandson T.J. was so excited when he heard Dustin’s and Loretta’s baby was a boy. He wants the boys to catch up with the girls. We would have four granddaughters and three grandsons, but with Ervin’s three it makes it five of each.

Plans are Ervin moves all his belongings up here in Michigan on Friday from his parent’s house where he was living. He actually will be our neighbor, renting a house owned by our bishop and his wife. It will be nice to have him closer. Daughter Susan will have his children while he goes to work. Somehow we will make it work.

Ervin and Susan appreciate all the encouragement from everyone. It’s not easy to move on, but life doesn’t stop, and we need to leave everything in God’s protecting hand.

Daughter Verena left early Monday morning with friends and traveled to Colorado by Amtrak train. She is staying with her friends in an RV at their relatives’. She will attend a friend’s wedding in Colorado. The RV she sleeps in had a visit from a bear the night before. She is hoping she will get to see a bear while she’s out there.

Verena was able to see baby Denzel before leaving for Colorado. She didn’t like that she will miss out on his first days, but there will be time to bond with her new nephew after she’s home.

Last night, after we walked home from Dustin’s, Jennifer asked if she could sit on me to go to sleep. I rocked her, and she was soon fast asleep. Allison, 2, cried after we left because she said she wanted to go home with Grandma, too.

July 14, is son Benjamin’s 23rd birthday. From July 1 to July 14, he and Loretta are the same age.

Benjamin harnessed Susan’s horse up before he left so she doesn’t have to this morning. He might go spend the night at her house tonight because Verena’s in Colorado. Susan said she’s fine by herself, but I think she likes the company. And, of course, the children enjoy when Uncle Ben comes. He always is teasing them.

We are getting a lot of zucchini from the garden, so I’ll share a zucchini recipe.

God’s blessings to all.

<strong>10 cups zucchini, peeled and shredded</strong>

<strong>5 cups onion, chopped</strong>

<strong>1 1/2 pounds red and green pepper, chopped</strong>

<strong>5 tablespoons salt</strong>

<strong>2 1/2 cups vinegar</strong>

<strong>1/3 teaspoon turmeric</strong>

<strong>1 tablespoon celery seed</strong>

<strong>1 tablespoon nutmeg</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons cornstarch</strong>

<strong>3 1/2 cups sugar</strong>

Cover the first four ingredients with cool water, and let stand overnight. Drain and rinse with water. Mix and heat the remaining ingredients in a large pot. Add chopped veggies and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Seal in jars, and process in boiling water bath for five to 15 minutes. Makes 6 to 7 pints. Good with roast beef, hamburger or hot dog sandwiches.