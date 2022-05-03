BEST BITES: Mother’s Day eats

No one is more special than your Mom. Sunday is Mother’s Day: a day to treat your Mom like a queen.

It doesn’t matter if you give her a homemade card, flowers, gift cards — or one of my favorite gifts, a big hug — because she will appreciate it. Make sure you tell her thank you, too.

Moms work hard for their families; most of the time it goes unnoticed, and we take them for granted. Now is the time to say “Thank you, Mom! Do you know how special you are?” She will love you for it.

Get the family together and take Mom out for a beautiful brunch on her special day. Here are a few restaurants that are going all out to make Mom feel special. Make those reservations soon.

<strong>BrickStone Brewery</strong>

Treat Mom to a very special Mother’s Day at BrickStone Brewery. Their Mother’s Day Brunch will include a fabulous carving station with slow-roasted prime rib. There also will be chicken picatta, seafood and pork loin Marsala.

For those who would like to have brunch earlier, there will be breakfast meats, pancakes, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, potatoes, salads and much more.

It doesn’t stop there because they will have a decadent dessert station to satisfy your sweet tooth, including a chocolate fountain, fresh fruit and assorted pastries.

BrickStone didn’t forget the drink specials. Indulge in a mimosa, Bloody Mary or one of their outstanding brews that can be purchased for an additional charge.

This fabulous brunch costs $28.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids 10 and younger and little ones younger than 4 can eat free with an adult purchase.

The brunch is available from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and BrickStone only will be open during those times, and only the brunch will be served. No regular menu or a la carte items will be available. The last seating will be at 2:30 p.m.

BrickStone Brewery is located at 557 William R. Latham Senior Drive, Bourbonnais. Call 815-936-9277 for reservations or more information.

<strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>

Hoppy Pig will be making sure Mom has a very special day with their Mother’s Day Brunch.

This is a reservation-only event. Seatings will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with rotating hourly seatings between rooms to help with limited seating.

Enjoy the carving station with succulent prime rib, brisket and ham, along with an omelet station. There will be their fabulous biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage and waffles for those craving breakfast.

Salads, fresh fruit, pasta, jambalaya, seafood, chicken, potatoes and bread also will be featured.

Don’t forget the desserts! Coffee, hot tea and orange juice are included in the price. There will be no other menu items available, only the buffet.

Prices are $32 for adults, $13.95 for kids 5 to 10 years old and younger than 4 free. An 18 percent gratuity will be added to all checks.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134 for reservations or more information.

<strong>Oliver’s Bar and Grill</strong>

Oliver’s Bar and Grill is planning a very festive and delectable brunch buffet for Mom.

Their special Mother’s Day Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The menu is fabulous and includes a carving station featuring prime rib, roast pork and ham steak. Guests can indulge in their made-to order-omelet station, pasta station and a decadent dessert station.

Waffles, biscuits and gravy, and other breakfast items will be available, as well as Sicilian chicken, Greek chicken, salmon, fresh fruit, soft drinks and much more.

Champagne and mimosas will be served to all moms, too.

Oliver’s Bar and Grill serves fantastic food and their drinks are wonderful.

Prices for adults are $26.99, children ages 6 to 12 are $13.99, and children younger than 5 are free.

For reservations, call 815-939-3510. Oliver’s Bar and Grill is located at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Tom’s Tavern</strong>

One of the most popular restaurants south of Kankakee is Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton. Moms will be treated to an extra-special, all-you-can-eat buffet.

There are only four seating times: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

On the buffet will be their signature fried chicken, shrimp scampi with garlic sauce and bow tie pasta, smoked ham, roast beef, beer-battered fried Pollack fish, oven-roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, Tom’s seasoned roast pork loin in gravy, homemade cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes and so much more. There’s also Tom’s famous homemade soup, fresh bread, a full salad bar and, of course, desserts.

Adults are $25, children 6 to 10 are $8.99 and kids 5 and younger are free.

Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Carry-outs are available, too. Credit or debit cards are accepted with a $2 surcharge.

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.

<strong>The Bennett-Curtis House</strong>

Treat Mom to a special meal this Mother’s Day at The Bennett-Curtis House.

The reservation-only Mother’s Day Brunch will be served family-style to tables from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The brunch menu features fruit, chef made-to-order omelets, biscuits and gravy, fruit crepes, honey glazed ham, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, breakfast potatoes, mac and cheese, glazed carrots and mashed potatoes and gravy.

The cost of the meal is $26.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included. The price includes coffee, iced tea or lemonade. Drink specials and a full bar will be available for purchase. Also, they are featuring the bottomless champagne and mimosa specials.

Large groups, please call for available reservation times.

All information for reservations can be found at their website <a href="http://BennettCurtis.com" target="_blank">BennettCurtis.com</a>, or call 815-465-2288.

The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park. Phone 815-465-2288.

Enjoy your special day with Mom, Grandma or whoever else has been there for you.

Inflation. Yes, that nasty word inflation is driving up the costs of Mother’s Day gifts. On average, shoppers will spend approximately $134 on gifts this year, up from $120 last year and $97 in 2020. Ouch! Regardless, Mom is very special.

The top gift is the usual bouquet or a potted plant. Here are some averages for top gifts in 2022.

• Flowers: 47 percent

• Chocolate: 36% (up from last year's 32 percent)

• Gift cards: 29 percent

• Dinner: 26 percent (check out Best Bites for dining suggestions)

• Jewelry: 22 percent

• Beauty products: 19 percent

My favorite gift — a hug! Priceless!