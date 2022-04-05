BEST BITES: Easter brunch options available across county

Is it breakfast, or is it lunch? Combine the words, and there it is — brunch. This is a very popular way to celebrate Easter and Mother’s Day.

Brunches are extravagant, with beautifully prepared foods, cocktails and decadent desserts prepared entirely by well-trained chefs.

Guests can feast between late morning and continue until late afternoon. Begin with Eggs Benedict, bacon, pancakes and then move to succulent prime ribs and ham with all the fixings. Staff will continuously fill those large steam tables with their most elegant.

There is nothing better than an Easter brunch, and here’s where you can find it.

<strong>The Bennett-Curtis House</strong>

One of the most popular places to enjoy an elegant brunch with the family is The Bennett-Curtis House, Grant Park. The mansion is beautifully decorated, the ambiance is serene, and the food is fantastic.

The brunch will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 17, and served in a traditional family style. This is a reservation-only event, so make that call as soon as possible.

There will be a table-side omelet service for guests and some beautiful fresh fruit, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, honey-glazed ham, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, delicious breakfast potatoes, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Your meal includes coffee, iced tea or lemonade. Drink specials and a full bar will be available for guests and will feature the bottomless champagne and mimosa specials.

This brunch will be fantastic and is only $26.95 per person (tax and gratuity not included).

Call them for available reservation times if you have a large group. If you or your dining companions have dietary restrictions or allergies, make sure you make a note on your reservation as well.

Contact The Bennett-Curtis House at 815-465-2288, email <a href="mailto:bennettcurtis@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">bennettcurtis@sbcglobal.net</a>, or their website where you can make reservations. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.

<strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>

Hop on over to Hoppy Pig for their fabulous Easter Brunch! Their buffet is making a huge return from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

They will have rotating hourly seatings between rooms to help with limited seating. Reservations are required.

There will be a carving station with prime rib and ham and an omelet station. Also, both breakfast and lunch items will be on the buffet. Guests’ desserts, coffee and tea will be included.

No other menu items will be available, only the buffet. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

The price for adults is $32; kids ages 5-8 is $13.95, and kids under 4 are free. An 18 percent gratuity will be added to all checks.

Call Hoppy Pig for reservations at 815-614-3134. The restaurant is located at 135 N Kinzie Ave, Bradley.

<strong>Jimmy Jo’s BBQ</strong>

Do you want the taste of smoked ham or brisket but don’t feel like firing up the smoker? Simply call Jimmy Jo’s BBQ and let Jim do the cooking for you.

Jim Johanek, the owner, is offering guests a fantastic Easter menu.

Choose from a smoked bone-in ham (serves 12-15) for $99.95 or a half ham for $54.95.

Also, an applewood-smoked half turkey breast (serves 6–8 people) costs $49.95; a smoked pork loin with apples (serves 6) $49.95; or one of my favorites, a whole smoked beef brisket (serves 10-12) for $159.95.

There also are various sides — a small pan serves 4-5 people, and half-pan serves 20-25 — mashed potatoes, ranch taters, baked beans, potato salad and more.

Jim asks that all orders are placed by April 12. Pre-arranged orders can be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday. All orders must be paid for ahead of time.

Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent, Bourbonnais. Check out their Facebook page or website for a complete menu at <a href="https://www.jimmyjosbbq.com" target="_blank">jimmyjosbbq.com</a>, or call 815-933-7500.

Marshmallow Peeps have been around for years. Literally! I found some Peeps in our Easter decorations from last year, and it was still, yep, a Peep. There was no change in the structure or texture, but I did leave the tasting part out. They are indestructible.

This tiny marshmallow creature has been around since 1953. Today, more than 700 million marshmallow chicks, bunnies and eggs are still the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy.

What can you do with left-over Peeps? According to Taste of Home magazine, here are several suggestions.

• Skillet S'mores

• Rice Krispie Peep bars

• Blend Peeps up in a milkshake

• Peeps on a stick

• Turn Peeps into Playdough

• Peep-infused vodka

• Science experiments

• A beautiful Peep Centerpiece

• Or a beautiful wreath for the front door