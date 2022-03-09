Celebrating a Baptism; Sunday brunch

Everyone is winding down and getting ready for bed. Another day is over and history.

Today, daughter Lovina, 17, spent the day at daughter Elizabeth’s and Tim’s house. She stayed with the children while Elizbeth took baby Andrea for a check-up at the doctor. She now weighs 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She was 8 pounds, 3 ounces at birth but lost about a pound. It’s always good to see the weight start going back up. My babies always lost a little weight that first week or two before they gained again.

On Friday night, daughter Susan and children; daughter Verena; daughter Elizabeth, Tim and children; and sister Verena were our supper guests. It was good for Elizabeth to get out of the house and eat supper somewhere else.

Our menu was mashed potatoes, beef and noodles, corn, sliced cheese, chocolate pie and homemade ice cream.

My grandchildren really are enjoying the new tea sets and fake food, etc., a kind reader sent to me. I don’t have many toys for them to play with when they come, so they tend to get a little bored. With the new toys, they have had so much fun pretending to be cooking, too.

On Saturday, the menfolk dressed an 1,100-pound beef that still is hanging in our cold part of the pole barn waiting to be cut up. Plans are to start Friday afternoon and finish Saturday. That will be a big job done.

On Saturday night, daughter Susan and children; daughter Verena; sons Kevin and Benjamin; Benjamin’s special friend, Amanda; Joe and I had a delicious supper at daughter Loretta’s and Dustin’s house. Susan and her children spent the night at Dustin’s so she would be closer to travel to another church district the next morning.

On Sunday morning, we all traveled the 6 miles to attend church for Daniel’s (daughter Lovina’s special friend) baptismal services. It is always so special to be there when a young soul accepts Jesus Christ as their Savior.

On Sunday evening, we had a delicious supper at Daniel’s parents’ house. Others there other than Joe and I were sons Benjamin (and special friend Amanda), Joseph and Kevin, daughter Lovina, daughter Susan and children, Daniel’s married brothers and families, Jake and Lisa and family, Clint and Hannah and son, Dustin and daughter Loretta and my sister Emma and all of her family. It was an enjoyable evening.

Tomorrow, all the girls and grandchildren plan to come for the day. It’s been a while since they did that, so my mind is wandering and trying to think what I should prepare for breakfast and lunch. I know with Baby Andrea and all the other grandchildren coming that this grandma doesn’t want to plan too much else aside from meals and spending time with them. It’s been quite a while since we all got together for a day.

Of course, Abigail will go to school, but the bus will drop her off here. She gets lots of attention when she exits that bus.

It’s time for me to call it a day. Good night, and God’s blessings to all.

<strong>12 eggs</strong>

<strong>1 cup milk</strong>

<strong>2 pounds tater tots</strong>

<strong>1 pound bacon or sausage, fried</strong>

<strong>1 cup shredded cheddar cheese</strong>

<strong>1 teaspoon salt</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon pepper</strong>

Beat together eggs and milk. Stir in rest of ingredients. Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.