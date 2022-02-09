Taking time to visit sisters; sausage bean burritos recipe

The world outside looks very scenic with everything coated with snow. It still is snowing, and we have about 6 inches already. It sounds as though we are getting quite a bit more. School is closed for a few days, and some factories are sending their workers home before lunchtime. My husband, Joe, and sons Benjamin and Joseph left this morning for work and haven’t come back home yet. Hopefully, everyone will stay safe.

This past weekend we did our pork butchering. On Friday night, our family came home for the night. The men dressed four hogs. Everyone stayed for the night, and then we started cutting up the meat Saturday morning.

Pork tenderloin, pork chops, ham, ribs, bacon, etc. were cut out. Then, the meat was cut off the bones, and the bones were put in the big black kettle to cook off the meat. Sausage was ground and packaged. Some sausage was canned in jars. (We like to can some for quick and ready meat for casseroles, etc.) We put the ham, pork chops and bacon in the freezer, as Joe likes it partially frozen to run through the slicer. Joe saved the pig brains also, as he and some of the children like those. I say “Yuck,” but I always end up frying them, even though I never have tasted it. We made 21 gallons of pon hoss in the big black kettle. The lard was rendered, and we put it in jars to seal so it stays fresher for longer. Dustin is soaking the bacon in a brine to season it. It was more of a challenge to keep the meat sorted in four different places, as Elizabeth and Tim, Loretta and Dustin, Susan and Joe and I each got a hog. Needless to say, it was a full day’s work.

Daughters Verena and Lovina made a good lunch for everyone, with the menu being fresh pork tenderloin fried, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, cheese, chocolate chip bars and ice cream. My friend, Ruth, stopped in and pitched in to help with the meat. She took some pictures to share to help better explain the process of butchering. Sister Verena came here Friday night and has been staying with us since.

Yesterday, we had a nice surprise when my cousins, Barbara and Susan, showed up at my door. They asked if sister Verena and I wanted to go with them to visit sister Emma. I was getting ready to wash laundry, but I decided the laundry could wait until I got back. It’s not often I get a chance to visit with them. We went with their driver to Emma’s house and soon several hours passed. We had a nice time catching up on each other’s families. We grew up living beside each other. Our mothers were sisters, and both our parents have passed away. Susan has several children with muscular dystrophy also, so we can relate to each other. After they dropped Verena and me off here at home again, son Kevin and I washed the laundry.

This week, I’ll share the recipe for sausage bean burritos.

Stay healthy, and God’s blessings to all.

<strong>1 pound sausage</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup chopped green pepper</strong>

<strong>1/3 cup chopped onion</strong>

<strong>1 can black or chili beans, drained</strong>

<strong>1 1/2 cups cooked rice</strong>

<strong>1 1/2 cup salsa, divided</strong>

<strong>10 flour tortillas (7 inch)</strong>

<strong>1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese</strong>

Cook sausage, green pepper and onion; drain. Stir in beans, rice and 1 cup salsa; mix well. Spread 1/2 cup sausage mixture down the center of each tortilla. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon cheese. Roll up and put in a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch pan. Top with remaining salsa. Cover, and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with the rest of the cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer.