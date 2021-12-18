Manteno's Two Whisks becomes Twisted Cupcake

When it comes to baked goods, most have a sweet tooth for eating them. For Sam Falaschetti, she has a sweet tooth for baking them.

After having recently taken over as owner of Two Whisks Bakery in Manteno, the experienced baker shared that, moving forward, there is going to be a larger focus on, and offering of, cupcakes.

That, coupled with new ownership, inspired Falaschetti to give the bakery a name change.

As of this week, Two Whisks Bakery has rebranded as Twisted Cupcake. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Dec. 14 with the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

The idea for the new name came from Falaschetti’s friend encouraging her to focus the name on cupcakes but with an edgy “twist.”

Falaschetti ensured all of the items customers have come to love will remain the same, and they will still taste the same as Falaschetti has been baking at the location since 2018.

The bakery’s original owner expressed interest in selling last year, and Falaschetti jumped at the chance to have her own business

“I started out in front, and then [the former owner] realized I could actually bake and decorate, so I worked my way to the back.”

The former owner started the transition phase with Falaschetti months back, and the keys changed hands in September.

<strong>Baking background</strong>

When asked where her love of baking comes from, Falaschetti reflected on Sunday night dinners with her extended family while growing up. The family would cook together and, while she enjoyed cooking, she eventually had a realization.

“Baking struck me as the thing I wanted to do more than cooking,” she recalled.

A graduate of Peotone High School, Falaschetti, who resides in Frankfort, attended Joliet Junior College’s Culinary Arts school.

Around the time she graduated from the program, she found herself at Two Whisks and continued falling in love with baking more each day.

In her time with the bakery, Falaschetti has found sugar cookies and specialty cakes for birthdays and weddings tend to be the most popular items.

<strong>New ownership</strong>

In addition to Falaschetti, the bakery has three employees and is welcoming two new seasonal employees.

Along with cakes, cupcakes and cookies, Twisted Cupcake also makes turnovers, kolachkes, doughnuts, muffins, cream horns, cheesecakes and more. Lemon squares continue to be a hot seller. Similar to before, Falaschetti does most of the baking and, along with a cake decorator, she decorates cakes and sugar cookies.

Falaschetti said one of the best parts of being the owner is being able to access the facility, even during closed hours.

“Baking is my getaway from reality,” she shared. “If I’m having a rough day, I just come here, and I bake.”

Though busy with baking many different items and taking over a business, Falaschetti still is taking the time to take everything in and appreciate this new chapter.

“I sit here and look around at what I’ve accomplished at the age of 25,” she said. “It’s an exciting thing for me because it’s been my passion and my dream for as long as I can remember, and it’s finally here.”

<strong>The holiday season</strong>

The holidays are the biggest time of year for the bakery, and customers return year-after-year for trays of sugar, chocolate chip and butter cookies. Falaschetti recommended ordering these in advance as they sell quickly.

Twisted Cupcake also offers 6-inch cakes that are minimally designed to serve as centerpieces.

When it comes to placing orders, it is recommended to do so at least a week in advance by calling 779-529-5041.

In addition to the menu, the hours will remain the same and are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The bakery, which is closed Sunday and Monday, is located at 119 N. Main St., Manteno.

<em>This article originally appeared in Lifestyles of Kankakee County prior to the bakery’s name change becoming official.</em>

Go to Twisted Cupcake on Facebook or call 779-529-5041 for more information.