BEST BITES: End-of-year eats

It’s hard to believe that it’s already Christmas. The year passed so quickly. In Lewis Carroll’s book, “Alice In Wonderland,” Alice says to the White Rabbit, “How long is forever?” He replies, “Sometimes, just one second.”

In a blink of an eye, it will be 2022. 2022! It wasn’t that long ago that we were worried about it being 2000! Time does fly; but the older I get, it seems to soar!

As we get into the final days before Christmas, I’m stressed about shopping, cooking, baking, wrapping and decorating. There’s never enough time in the day or even the week to get everything done.

Planning dinner every night after work is another problem. I did find a solution — I stopped in at New York Deli, Bourbonnais, and ordered some fantastic sandwiches!

The most challenging decision of the day — what sandwich should I order? The NYC Special with honey turkey, roast beef, swiss, muenster, provolone and toppings is one of the best sellers. The Big New Yorker is another favorite with pastrami and corned beef with your choice of cheese and toppings.

The Classic Club is another deli favorite with a choice of turkey with bacon and avocado and a choice of cheese and toppings.

The next visit, I will order the hot turkey pastrami on marble rye, made with turkey pastrami, Vermont Cheddar and Swiss Cheese with just a few toppings.

I ordered the corned beef on marble rye for Dave — super-sized it with extra meat. The corned beef was incredibly tender and lean.

Of course, I couldn’t order anything but a chicken salad with cranberries. It was amazing. The sandwich was enough for two lunches. Their homemade potato salad was delicious. Try their taffy grapes, delicious grapes with a topping that tasted like a caramel apple. I wish I had ordered the larger size.

Standing at the deli counter makes it even harder to decide since the choices are unlimited.

I also ordered Dave a piece of carrot cake for dessert. It looked so good that I snitched a bite when he left the room; then, I blamed it on the cats!

The staff was very friendly, the service was excellent and watching the young man make the sandwiches was like watching an artist at work.

I highly recommend New York City Deli for the Boar’s Head deli selection, the service and the quality food they serve.

New York City Deli is located at 1190 North Convent Street, Bourbonnais. Call 815-523-7485 to order. They do custom catering with box lunches or a sandwich platter for business, home and holidays.

They certainly made my night much more manageable. Now to finish my column and do laundry!

<strong>Holiday dinners</strong>

It’s never too early to make reservations for Christmas dinner before it’s too late. Here’s a suggestion that might be perfect for you.

Christmas Eve is a very magical night. Houses are beautifully lit on the outside; inside, the tree’s lights glow and glisten, and if you look close enough, a fire crackles in the fireplace.

What would make the night more exciting would be a delicious five-course Christmas Eve dinner at The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park.

This will be a prix-fixe dinner which includes an appetizer, homemade soup, salad, entrée and dessert. This is a special reservation-only event where you make selections for each course for each guest.

The menu will choose a shrimp cocktail, followed by a delicious crème of vegetable rice soup and then the Bennett-Curtis holiday salad with mixed greens topped with fresh vegetables, berries and raspberry vinaigrette.

There are several entrees — shrimp scampi and filet mignon served with twice baked potato and broccoli; chicken florentine stuffed with spinach and cheese wrapped in a Christmas tree-shaped puff pastry served with rice pilaf and broccoli; and a pan-seared tilapia with champagne sauce, rice pilaf and broccoli.

There is also pasta Primavera with garden vegetables tossed with pasta in a light herb, garlic wine and oil sauce. Or try the Porterhouse pork chop, a grilled two-inch-thick porterhouse pork chop topped with their house Jack Daniel apple topping and served with a twice-baked potato and broccoli.

Save room for dessert because it’s fabulous — Cherry Julilee, dark sweet cherries simmered in orange zest and flambeed with brandy for a fancy ending to an elegant meal.

Seating is available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the price is $64.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included. There’s also an optional specialty drink tasting for each course for $35 per person.

To make a reservation and order your dinner, go to The Bennett-Curtis House website and look for events or type in this address and it will take you directly to the form at <a href="https://www.bennettcurtis.weebly.com/store/p29/christmaseve.html" target="_blank">bennettcurtis.weebly.com</a>.

If you would like your order for carry-out, note your order or call 815-465-2288.

The Bennett-House is located at 302 W. Taylor Street, Grant Park. Check out their Facebook page or website for more information.

As Clark Griswold would say, “And we’re going to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.”

Merry Christmas to one and all – keep making those memories.