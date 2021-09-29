Joyful wedding preparations; no-cook fruit pie filling recipe

The first day of autumn is bringing cool, rainy weather with the temperature at 51 degrees this morning.

Church services were held here Sunday. It was council meeting, so we served everyone lunch during the service. At about 11:30 a.m., a few at a time came in to eat. We had one table set for men, one for women and a smaller table for the younger children. On our menu was chicken noodle soup, cheese spread, peanut butter spread, bologna, pickles, red beets, hot peppers, grape jelly, butter, homemade wheat and white bread, several kinds of cookies, tea and coffee. Sister Emma made the soup for me. She made four 12-quart kettles of soup.

We appreciate all the help we have had with Dustin’s pole barn and getting ready here for the wedding. So many have sent over meals or a casserole to make my workload easier. May God bless their kind hearts. It is greatly appreciated.

Last night, nephew Benjamin and niece Emma’s husband, Menno, helped on the pole barn. The east side of the pole barn now is closed up. It looks as though Dustin’s cousin is over there today. I think they are installing the two overhead doors. The rest of the doors and windows are installed already. It looks as though we actually will get done on time.

I have my dress, cape and apron to sew yet for the wedding. I plan to do that today.

On Saturday, we will set up all the tables. The plates, silverware and glasses will be set, and then we cover all of it so it stays OK until next Friday for the wedding.

Yesterday, my three head cooks came, and we went through the recipes to see what all we need. It takes a lot of work to come up with a grocery list for more than 1,000 people. Now, it’s time to go shopping. Do I ever have a list to get! I should have started sooner, but I’ll wait until after Saturday, when the cooler will be here to get the groceries that have to stay cold.

The wedding cook wagon, cooler and dishes all come Friday afternoon. The tent will be set up next week. This is where the cooks can work to peel potatoes, mix dressing, etc. We have about 50 cooks, but I’m sure a few of them might not be able to come. There will be a lot of activity going on next week around here. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the cooks each will come for a day to help prepare whatever needs to be done, such as bake bread, pies, etc.

During this busy time, my oldest grandchild, Abigail, started school. She goes four days per week, and she loves it. She tells all kinds of stories about school and her new friends. Life has changed for daughter Elizabeth. Abigail kept an eye on the two little ones. Now, it sounds as though T.J., 2, and Allison, 1, are into everything. T.J. cried when Abigail left the first day and said he wants to go to school, too. Nephew Steven is in the eighth grade, so when sister Emma and daughter Elizabeth were here helping one day, Steven and Abigail came off the bus here. She had made beads for all the other children here. Such a sweetie.

Our three loved ones are so missed during this time. We try not to dampen Loretta’s and Dustin’s excitement, but our hearts still ache so much.

<strong>2 cups fruit, such as blueberry, cherry, apple, blackberry, etc.</strong>

<strong>1/4 cup clear gel</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup sugar</strong>

<strong>1 cup water</strong>

Put fruit in 8-inch pie shell, piling in a peak in center. Mix sugar and clear gel, and pour over fruit. Pour water over everything, and mix gently. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees.

For apple pie, add brown sugar and cinnamon.

For cherry pie, use more sugar and add almond flavoring.

For blackberry pie, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice.