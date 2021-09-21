BEST BITES: Head south for amazing candy

Fall officially arrives tomorrow. It should mean cooler temperatures, falling leaves and shorter days, but in our case, we still have the warmer weather, mosquitoes and those pesky flies that like to draw blood.

Soon, it will be time to get out those wonderful fall recipes like soups, stews, roasted meats and any dessert that contains apple or pumpkin. I am looking forward to restaurants that serve those delicious and creative fall entrees.

Every year for the past six decades, all Hancock/Moore families meet in central Illinois at Fox Ridge State Park in Charleston. It’s a beautiful park with a brick shelter where we can be cool in the shade, warm by the brick fireplace and keep dry in rain showers. Nothing stops us from getting together, even COVID.

Last year, Dave, my daughter, Kelly, and I met with two of my cousins at the shelter. Only five of a large family attended. Why? I promised my Aunt Marie Hancock on her death bed that our family would continue to meet regardless. A small request from someone who was so very special to me.

Fall is also a time when parents and students are traveling to and from colleges. If you’re going south for a weekend visit, I recommend stopping in Tuscola. Of course, you can shop at the outlets, but take time to travel into the village and try Flesor’s Candy Kitchen. It is a quaint café, soda fountain and candy shop.

Flesor’s is located on the corner of Main and Sale in downtown Tuscola. A luxurious brick building with ‘Coca-Cola 5 cents’ painted on the side. Inside, the walls are lined with gorgeous walnut cabinetry and stained-glass windows. The café has quaint wooden booths, a glass display case filled with homemade candies and a soda fountain that takes us all back in time, if just for a few hours.

The soda fountain bar is topped with marble; the stools are made of wood and metal.

Ann and Devon Flesor, co-owners, are granddaughters of a Greek immigrant who decided to restore their grandfather’s 1901 candy store.

Several years ago, they made some significant changes to their historic building. They have expanded now, having three dining areas, as well as changing their menu. Daily specials include country ham and beans, meatloaf, lasagna, chicken and noodles and honey mustard-crusted pork-loin. That’s just a few of the items on their menu.

They have converted the room next door into a candy kitchen in the back, a library where you can borrow or exchange from a large selection of books, many beautiful antique pieces and a small room for private meetings. The old popcorn maker is now located in their addition.

Dave, Kelly and I stopped to say hello to Ann and indulge in some ice cream treats. Dave ordered a chocolate shake made in an old-fashioned malt blender and served in a metal container. Kelly ordered a chocolate turtle ice cream cone, and I tried the butter pecan. Just one scoop was all that was needed to indulge in the rich flavors of butter pecan loaded with pecan halves.

Their homemade candy is out of this world. It tastes better than Fannie May’s! Rich, creamy turtles, hand-dipped apricots, caramel apples, chocolate-covered cherries and chocolate barks are all homemade and hand-dipped using fine Swiss chocolate.

They make their homemade ice cream for their sodas, malts and sundaes, too. There is absolutely no skimping at all!

The cafe serves a wide variety of food, including daily specials, too.

They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with breakfast being served from 7 to 10 a.m.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; candy and soda fountain treats are available all day.

If you can’t go or you did go and want more, ordering online is now available! Call, and they will ship your orders during the cooler months.

We get to Tuscola as often as we can. I really enjoyed seeing Ann and running back to the kitchen to watch Devon swirling sweet treats in melted chocolate. I love the foods they prepare — the staff is speedy and the candy and soda fountain are out of this world. This is one of my favorite places to visit. I know you’ll enjoy it as much as I do!

Flesor’s Candy Kitchen is located at 101 West Sale Street, Tuscola. Call 217-253-3753 or visit them online at <a href="https://www.flesorscandy.com" target="_blank">flesorscandy.com</a>.