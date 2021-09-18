New ice cream shop offers a twist on the traditional scoop

Ice cream is getting a makeover in downtown Kankakee at the new Rebel Ice Cream Co., from local business owner Terrance Hooper, who is well-known in the community for his operation of Grapes & Hops.

The ice cream shop opened over Memorial Day weekend and is located on the first floor of Burfield + Remington at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. The building is also co-owned by Hooper, who credits a lifelong love of ice cream for the inspiration to start the new business.

“I’ve been an ice-cream eater all my life,” he said. “I visit ice cream shops everywhere I go, and I’ve been more curious about what goes into the experience of ice cream.”

While they serve the usual cones and cups of ice cream, their unique menu item comes in flight form. Here, customers can select four different flavors and enjoy a scoop of each. Customers are given a sticker and a plastic to-go box that is divided into four sections. On the sticker — which is designed to line up with the four sections — they write the four flavors they want to order and attach it to the box before returning it to the server for scooping. These can be eaten on-site or taken home to pop in the freezer for later.

This format was inspired by something Grapes & Hops started during the pandemic as a way to continue serving its fudge and cheese platters to customers. With this format, the platters could be delivered.

“The customer is actually involved in this process,” said Hooper. “We give them the pen to fill out the sticker so it becomes their flight and they take ownership of it.”

Hooper says this process, due to its interaction and customization, has worked even better than they initially imagined. And when it comes to the four flavors, there’s a large selection to choose from.

Set up in the way of traditional ice cream shops, there is a large freezer that allows the customer to see the various tubs of ice cream, all of which have corresponding labels on the glass. At the far right end of the ice cream freezer, there are four options available for those with dietary restrictions, including dairy-free vanilla and chocolate.

To the left are the eight most popular flavors, including: Superman, butter pecan, chocolate, Oreo, mint chocolate chip, cake batter, old-fashioned vanilla and cookie dough. Due to the popularity and demand of these eight flavors — and the four non-dairy options — these tubs continue to retain their place in the freezer.

Unlike most ice cream shops, they are not beholden to just one brand. At Rebel Ice Cream, the brand in the case will be the company that produces “the best” of each flavor. While the provider may change from time-to-time, the chosen flavor will remain. Much like the local wines available at Grapes, Hooper has partnered with a handful of Midwestern ice cream producers.

To the left of the most popular flavors are six seasonal options. Similar to the seasonal wine flights at Grapes & Hops, these six flavors get swapped out at the start of each new season. The shop is getting ready to showcase fall flavors. Their recent summer flavors included: key lime pie, cotton candy, root beer float, coconut almond fudge, bananas foster and caramel. Hooper shared that kids love the colorful Superman ice cream, which is a mix of flavors.

Finally at the start of the freezer are six tubs dedicated to “series of ice creams.” Currently it features a “loaded series” with flavors ranging from bourbon pecan pie to a more loaded-version of Oreo (called ZOREO) with gooey marshmallow.

While the ice cream is brought in, Rebel is always busy handmaking large waffle cones. The cones — which are sugar-coated on the inside — often feature seasonal options, such as a rainbow cone for June’s Pride month and a red, white and blue cone for July. With every seasonal cone that is sold, a percentage of the profits goes toward a corresponding charity selected by Hooper.

“We’re going to give back where we can,” he said, adding that the store’s design is set to appeal to both kids and adults. “When you’re more adult-focused, you can stand for social issues.”

In its first two weeks, Rebel Ice Cream Co. welcomed over 3,000 customers to the 524-square-foot establishment which features a vintage red couch with a neon “Ice Ice Baby” sign above it. To the left of the register is a hanging art piece made up of over 100 cones.

“We’re doing a lot in a small space,” said Hooper.

For more information, visit Rebel Ice Cream Co. on Facebook.