Simple Labor Day Weekend recipes

<strong>Grammy Tammy’s Taco Salad</strong>

<strong>1-lb. Ground beef</strong>

<strong>1 packet of taco seasoning</strong>

<strong>1 bag of Mexican shredded cheese</strong>

<strong>Diced tomatoes (1 to 2 tomatoes; based on preference)</strong>

<strong>1 head of lettuce (chopped)</strong>

<strong>1 onion (chopped)</strong>

<strong>Catalina salad dressing (1 large bottle or 2 small bottles)</strong>

<strong>1 bag of tortilla chips or Nacho Doritos (crushed)</strong>

<strong>1 can of black olives (optional)</strong>

Cook the ground beef with taco seasoning (per instructions of the bag of seasoning). Add everything to a large bowl and mix together right before eating (if making ahead of time, put each individual ingredient in a separate bag/container and then mix together before eating).

<strong>Banana "Nice" Cream</strong>

<strong>4 cups frozen banana slices (2 large bananas)</strong>

<strong>2-4 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk (any kind of milk will work)</strong>

<strong>Optional: something to mix in at the end, such as chocolate chips or peanut butter</strong>

Place frozen banana slices and 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk into a high-speed food processor or blender. Blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to scrape the sides every so often. If your blender is having a hard time blending the bananas, add more almond milk by the tablespoon.

Once pureed together, your banana “nice” cream should be like a very thick smoothie or soft serve. Option to eat immediately or to transfer to a parchment-lined bread pan to freeze for later. Freeze for 1 to 2 hours so that it hardens enough to scoop like ice cream, but isn’t so hard that you cannot scoop it. Before serving, mix in chocolate chips, peanut butter, granola, etc. to enhance the flavor. (Optional).