5 steps to build a charcuterie board

Daily Journal staff report

Looking to build a memorable charcuterie board for the holiday weekend’s festivities? Social Grazing’s Michelle White — who can often be found at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market — shares the top five categories for building a well-rounded charcuterie board at home.

1 <strong>Meat or Charcuterie</strong>

White says this is the “star of the show.” On average, she recommends three to four slices of meat per person. Her favorites to use are pepper salami, Genoa salami, prosciutto and ham.

2 <strong>Cheese</strong>

The recommended serving is 1 to 2 ounces per person. White recommends a variety of soft and hard cheeses. Her favorites include Brie, dill havarti, smoked Gouda and goat cheese.

“If you put those four on a board, they’re definitely going to be a hit,” said White of her most-ordered cheeses.

3 <strong>Fruit & Nuts</strong>

Any variety of nuts or nut blends can be used, as well as a variety of fresh and dried fruits.

Examples include fresh grapes and berries with dried apricots and cranberries.

4 <strong>Olives, Pickles & Spreads</strong>

Olives and pickles can be used individually or together. A combination White said she likes to use is baby dills, marinated olives, red raspberry preserves, local honey and stone-ground mustard.

“You don’t have to put all of those, but even one or two of those items would really elevate the board.”

5 <strong>Crackers & Bread</strong>

White describes this as the boat or avenue for the meat and cheese. Buttery, flaky crackers or grain crackers, as well as thinly-sliced and toasted baguettes, would be great pairings for the meat and cheese.

For more information on Social Grazing, visit <a href="http://msha.ke/socialgrazing" target="_blank">msha.ke/socialgrazing</a>, on Facebook @social.grazing.boards or on Instagram @social.grazing.