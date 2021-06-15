BEST BITES: Treat dad for Father's Day

When my dad, Bill Moore, was alive, Father’s Day was a big deal. He would dress up in his blue t-shirt, blue shorts, blue baseball cap. We called him, “Junior Bluebird.” It was a great time at our house.

Anyone who knew my dad knew he was a character. There was plenty of laughing, teasing, music, singing and, of course, Dad jokes. No matter how lame they were, we would laugh. And, there was always food, plenty of food. He loved to eat.

We usually cooked out but several times he would request turkey and dressing. We never knew why but Mom would just prepare it for him.

The best part of the day would be sitting around the table for dinner. There was always open dialogue and plenty of bantering between siblings. We talked freely with each other. That was my Dad — open, honest, fun-loving and a huge heart.

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 20. What plans will you have with your dad this weekend? If you’re not cooking out why not take him out for a meal? Here are just a few suggestions that will make him and his tummy happy.

<strong>Knights of Columbus Council</strong>

The Knights of Columbus Council is having a breakfast/brunch buffet on Father’s Day at the Lisieux Center.

The brunch will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Price per person is $7 and for families of four or more is $25.

On the menu will be pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, bacon, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, egg casserole and chilaquiles. The Mexican dishes are homemade, too.

For beverages, there will be milk, coffee, water and juice.

This is a great opportunity to help K of C because the proceeds will go toward the Lisieux Center for improvement.

Another way to help is by bringing non-perishable items to the food pantry. If you do, the cost for the brunch will lower to $6 per person and $20 for families. What a deal!

The Lisieux Center is located at 371 North St. Joseph Avenue, Kankakee.

<strong>Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant</strong>

Get ready — it’s time for Tom’s “all-you-can-eat-meat buffet” for Father’s Day. This is homestyle cooking at its best — fresh and served piping hot.

The buffet is by reservation only on Sunday, June 20. Seatings are: 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

On the menu, Tom’s delicious homemade soups and a full salad bar along with desserts.

For entrees, I recommend you try the smoked beef brisket, absolutely fabulous. Also, there are grilled steak fajitas, smoked barbecue ribs, their signature fried chicken, mostaccioli, cod and Italian seasoned pork chops.

I love the hand-breaded fried chicken — tender and crisp. The smoked brisket is tender and has an excellent flavor; the barbecue pork is amazing. The sauce is homemade, perfect, not too spicy or too sweet with just a touch of tanginess.

Don’t eat too much because there is a dessert bar.

Price for the buffet: $24.95 for adults; $8.99 for children 6 to 10 and kids under 5 eat free.

Please make reservations for this buffet. Carry-outs are available.

Tom’s Tavern is located at 221 Main Street, Kempton. Call 815-253-6407.

<strong>Brickstone Brewery</strong>

What dad wouldn’t enjoy an afternoon at Brickstone Brewery in Bourbonnais? Treat dad to a delicious lunch, watch a few games on multiple televisions and have a few cold beers.

Begin with one of their cool beers on tap like the Flagship, Hop Skip or Jam’d with pineapple and mango, one of my favorites. They have a variety of seasonal beers on tap as well.

For starters, I suggest the Burrata Bruschetta made with Italian cheese with stracciatella di bufala and cream filling, ripe tomato and basil served with crostini. If you haven’t tried, it’s a must.

For lunch, it would be the all-American burger or the hardy smoked gouda burger with smoked gouda, bacon, peppadew peppers and sun-dried tomato mayo on a pretzel bun.

For those who like to add a little spice to their life, the Korean chicken sandwich is the way to go: chicken in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce, topped with Asian slaw and served on a bun.

I recommend Brickstone Brewery for its food and beer. The food comes out of the kitchen fresh and well-presented.

I love their homemade French onion soup, rich broth, tender onions and a toasted crust of bread with cheese on top. The salads are outstanding for a summer lunch.

My favorite has always been their chicken tortilla salad with the flavors of the southwest, vegetables, pico de gallo, black beans and roasted corn salsa then topped with chihuahua cheese and tortilla chips. So good and so filling.

No matter how or where you spend the day with your dad and family, be sure to make memories that will last a lifetime. Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day is right around the corner. Families will be firing up the grill, chilling the beer and showering dads with gifts. According to the United States Census Bureau:

• 72.2 million fathers in the country who will be celebrating this weekend.

• 29 million — the number of fathers who are also grandfathers.

• 2 million — the number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2020 living with their children under age 18.

• 215,000 — the estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2020.

• According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day could reach near-record numbers for spending.

• Total spending on Father’s Day in the United States in 2020 was $17 billion, with the average American planning to spend $148.58 per person according to the National Retail Federation.

• Top gifts are electronics, special outings, gift cards, tools and clothing.

• What Dads don’t want — another tie!