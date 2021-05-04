BEST BITES: Mother's Day

Nothing says Mother’s Day like a leisurely morning snuggled up on the couch with a cup of coffee, cats, The Daily Journal or a great old movie — at least that’s my wish. Moms do want to spend time with their families and, hey, they deserve it!

To make Mom happy here’s the plan: purchase something for Mom, whether it’s small, large or handmade — she doesn’t care. Some of my best gifts were made with raw macaroni and popsicle sticks.

Fix her a nice breakfast: for instance, make my quiche recipe (it was in Saturday’s paper) on Saturday, then heat and serve on Sunday morning. Later in the day, take Mom out for dinner, brunch or order take-out.

Here are some excellent suggestions:

<strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>

Hoppy Pig, Bradley, is having a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations will be taken for seating between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Brunch items include a carving station, omelet station, lunch items, salads and a variety of breads. Coffee, orange juice and hot tea will be included. There will be drink specials as well.

Price for adults, $32; kids ages 5 to 8, $13.95; kids 4 and under are free.

Make your reservation by calling Hoppy Pig at 815-614-3134. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center</strong>

Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center is ready to serve a Mother’s Day Brunch fit for a queen. Not only brunch but Mom can play nine holes of golf, the price is included with her brunch.

There will be many options for all family members. Seating is limited so make those reservations as soon as possible.

For lunch brunch items there will be fish, chicken, pork and vegetable dishes. Save room because there will be a dessert table. I do know they have outstanding Bloody Mary’s.

The club is open to the public. Reservations are required — prices for adults, $20; children 12 and under, $12; and the Mother’s Day deal — Moms only $20 for the buffet with nine holes of golf! Payment is expected when making reservations.

The Brunch is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center is located at 7202 N 4000 East Road, Manteno. Call 815-468-8827 for reservations.

<strong>Jimmy Jo’s BBQ</strong>

If you want some down-home barbeque for Mother’s Day call Jimmy Jo’s, Bourbonnais, and order from their extensive catering menu. Jim has everything you’ll need to satisfy a hungry crowd all while Mom is sipping lemonade on the deck.

Order their crowd-pleasing round-up buffet with choices of pulled pork, beef brisket smoked chicken or turkey or rib tips. There is plenty to choose from all you need to do is call Jimmy Jo’s, pay for the order and pick it up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. So simple!

Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Check out their website for a complete menu at <a href="https://www.jimmyjosbbq.com" target="_blank">jimmyjosbbq.com</a>. Call 933-7500.

<strong>Tucci’s Italian Restaurant</strong>

Tucci’s Italian Restaurant, Bradley will be open on Mother’s Day from 2 to 8 p.m. They will have their regular menu available for guests.

Just a note — there will be no tables larger than 10 people allowed due to COVID restrictions.

Some of the favorites are their brick chicken. A succulent chicken breast skillet baked with their blend of spices and herbs then topped with lemon wine butter. The chicken parmesan is especially delicious. One of the favorites of the house is their steaks. Many readers have recommended going there for a grilled steak.

Each entrée is served with an endless salad bowl and hot, crusty bambino rolls. Choose one of their sides such as baked potato, vegetables, rice, angel hair pasta with oil and garlic or spaghetti.

The food is delicious, the staff is great and there’s a nice selection of beverages.

Tucci’s is located at 1560 State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Check out their Facebook page or website, <a href="https://www.tuccisitalian.com" target="_blank">tuccisitalian.com</a> for more specials and information. Call 815-929-1875.

<strong>The Bennett-Curtis House</strong>

Treat Mom to a special meal this Mother’s Day this year at The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. Dine-in and carry-out are both available.

The dine-in breakfast will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and will be served family-style to the guests’ tables. On the menu will be fresh fruit, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, smoked bacon, sausage links and potatoes. The cost of the meal is $15.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included.

Another choice is their special Mother’s Day Brunch served family-style to the table. This is by reservation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The brunch menu features fruit, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, honey-glazed ham, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, potatoes, mac and cheese, glazed carrots and mashed potatoes and gravy. The cost of the meal is $25.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included.

Finally, a beautiful six-course Mother’s Day Prix Fixe dinner. This is a six-course meal including appetizer, house-made soup, salad, pasta dish, entrée and dessert. This is a reservation-only event.

The appetizer is a personal Charcuterie board with a variety of meats, relish, cheese and fruits. The soup is a delicious Zuppa Toscana with Italian sausage, potatoes and cream followed by a spring salad with mixed greens topped with fresh strawberries, garden vegetables and raspberry vinaigrette.

The pasta is a robust Romano pasta with house red cream sauce tossed with pasta.

Entrée choices are the four-piece roasted chicken with twice-baked potato and honey-glazed carrots; pork filet wrapped in bacon and glazed with barbeque sauce served with twice-baked potato and honey-glazed carrots; or beef tips that have been slow-roasted with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a beef gravy served with twice-baked potatoes and honey-glazed carrots.

Save room for dessert if you can. There a choice between carrot cake or homemade bread pudding ala mode.

The cost is $60 per person, tax and gratuity not included. The dinner is by reservations from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Bennett-Curtis house will also be offering carry-out and catered packages. All information for reservations and orders can be found at their website <a href="https://www.BennettCurtis.com" target="_blank">BennettCurtis.com</a> or call 815-465-2288.

The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.

<strong>Tom’s Tavern</strong>

One of the most popular restaurants south of Kankakee is Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton. Moms will be treated to an extra special all-you-can-eat buffet.

There are four seatings: 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

On the buffet will be turkey, stuffing, ham, roast beef, chicken marsala, homemade cabbage rolls and so much more. There’s also Tom’s famous homemade soup, salad bar and, of course, desserts.

Adults are $19.95; children 6 to 10 are $7.99 and kids 5 and under are free. Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Carry-out is available, too.

Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.

This is a traditional Irish hot cross bun recipe - nothing like those you buy at the market — they are sturdy — enjoy with a cup of hot Irish tea and a good book!

<strong>Ingredients:</strong>

• 4 cups bread (strong) flour

• Pinch of salt

• 2 tsp mixed spice —(allspice is fine)

• 6 tbs butter

• 2 tsp (1 packet) active dry yeast

• ¼ cup caster sugar — fine sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 cup warm milk (30 seconds in the microwave will do)

• 1 cup dried seedless raisins (we prefer golden raisins)

• Grated rind of an orange

<strong>Directions:</strong>

1. Put the flour, salt and mixed spice in a bowl and give them a quick whisk to mix. Rub in the butter to the flour mix until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the yeast, sugar, beaten egg and milk and stir together into a soft dough.

2. Knead for 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. If you are using a mixer to make these buns give it five minutes on low with the dough hook. Add in the dried fruit and the grated orange rind and knead for another minute. The grated orange rind really gives the buns its zest.

3. Roll out the mix slightly and cut the dough into 10 pieces. Roll these into balls on the table using the flat of your hand and place on a baking sheet or tray. Leave their own width again between each bun so they will have room to rise.

4. To make the cross, mix 1 cup flour with about 3 tablespoons of cold water to make a basic soft dough. Roll it out really thin and cut into little strips. Dampen with a little water and stick to the top of each bun. Take a length of plastic wrap and brush with a little cooking oil. Place this loosely on top of the buns (oiled side down) and leave in the kitchen to double in size — about 20 minutes depending on the weather and the warmth of the room.

5. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 390ºF (360ºF if a fan oven) for 20 minutes.

6. Hot cross buns were traditionally brushed with a sugar and water glaze when they're still hot, but I prefer to brush them with local honey.

Enjoy!

Note: If you prefer use a confection sugar glaze instead of dough for the cross. If you don't have a kitchen mixer for the dough — kneading is a great exercise!

Whether’s it’s going back to work or receiving stimulus checks spending money on Mother’s Day has increased to $120 this year, $23 more than in 2020.

<strong>According to RetailMeNot here are the top gifts families are planning to purchase Mom this year. And the survey says…</strong>

• 47% are planning to purchase flowers — compared to 43% in 2020

• 31% are planning to purchase gift cards — compared to 33% last year

• 31% are planning to purchase chocolate — compared to 32% last year

• 21% are planning to purchase beauty products — compared to 25% last year

<strong>What do Moms want? The survey says…</strong>

• 63% expect to celebrate Mother’s Day at home, and only 1 in 4 Americans plan to dine out at a restaurant

• 40% of Mom’s are hoping to receive a nice dinner for Mother’s day

• 32% are hoping to receive flowers — compared to 19% last year

• 33% are hoping to receive gift cards — compared to 28% last year

• 19% are hoping to receive a spa day — compared to 21% in 2020

There you have it! Moms are worth something special.

— Tinker Parker, Best Bites