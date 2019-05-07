Best Bites: May 7, 2019

<em>“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.”</em> <strong>—Maya Angelou</strong>

I find this quote to be very fitting. I think it describes so many moms. In a way, moms are powerful and a force to reckon with. They do it all. Sunday is a day we set aside to honor and treat those very special ladies in our lives.

“In Bloom” — because a mother’s heart is always in bloom. What a beautiful theme for Mother’s Day. <strong>Uptown Grille</strong>, Chebanse, will be focusing on spring and all of its beauty as they present mom a room full of specials.

Begin with their parmesan basket appetizer, an entirely edible Parmesan bowl filled with gorgeous seared scallops, arugula, n’duja and saffron extra virgin olive oil.

Some longtime favorite Mother’s Day entrees also will return, including “Pollo alla Valdostana,” which is a marinated and grilled chicken breast with roasted tomatoes, fresh green asparagus, speck and fontina.

A new edition this year will be a beautiful filet mignon with a house-made espresso rub served with a vanilla and Chianti sauce.

Other signature menu items will be available, including those inspired by the mothers in chef’s family, including our signature Bolognese meat sauce which will be served with fettuccine pasta and their from scratch Lasagna alla Bolognese.

Desserts will include famous seasonal favorite house-made carrot cake and chef’s panna cotta, flavored with rose water. Other longtime favorites will include the house-made tiramisu and crème Brule.

Treat Mom to one of their drink specials — “In Bloom” cocktail with gin, Italian prosecco, rose water and cardamom simple syrup and lemon juice with a crystallized rose sugar rim served in a champagne flute.

The three servers for the afternoon will be in attendance to take excellent care of every mom and her family including Laura, mother of one; Toni, mother of two; and Haley, mother of four.

Uptown will be serving from noon until 6 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. Uptown Grille is at 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse. Call 815-697-9710.

<strong>Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant</strong> will have another one of its famous Mother’s Day specials. They will feature a 12-ounce prime rib dinner with choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner salad for $15.95. Or instead of beef, order the salmon dinner with the same sides for $13.95. Guests also can add a half-pound of crab legs with each meal for an additional cost of $8.95 Anthony’s is at 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Call 815-468-3484.

“Hoppy” Mother’s Day from the staff at <strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>.

They are going all out for this brunch — eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy and more for breakfast, including a made-to-order omelet station with bacon, sausage and all the fixings. A carving station with succulent prime rib, filet and brisket will be available. There will be jambalaya, salmon, mac and cheese, pasta, pork, chicken and more. Also, an abundance of salads will be available.

For dessert, if there is room, a build-your-own sundae dessert bar. Juice and coffee also will be available.

Hoppy Pig will be serving 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with buffet seating (reservations only). Adults are $23.95; children 5-8, $11.95 and 4 and younger are free. One free mimosa for every mom.

Hoppy Pig is at 135 N. KinzieAv., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134 for reservations.

Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch at <strong>La Villetta at the Elks</strong>. They are preparing a beautiful buffet with a meat carving station with prime rib and ham, an omelet station, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon and French toast.

Not to forget their roast turkey with stuffing and mashed potatoes, but chicken Vesuvio and steak, too! How about roasted pork, fried walleye and barbecue ribs along with a vast assortment of salads. Don’t forget to save room for their dessert bar or fruit.

Brunch is served from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Price is $24 for adults; $11 for kids 4–11; children 3 and younger are free. Tax and gratuity not included. Make your reservations by calling 815-216-3648. La Villetta at the Elks is at 2238 Bittersweet Drive, St. Anne.

The <strong>Bennett-Curtis House</strong> in Grant Park will have their Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More than 50 items will be on the buffet, including fresh pastries, fruit, a beautiful assortment of salads, breakfast favorites and lunch station featuring many different made-from-scratch entrees and sides.

There will be a carving station featuring prime rib and honey glazed ham. A chef will be on hand to make your made-to-order omelet. There’s a juice bar, sweet station and, of course, their famous chocolate fountain and much more.

Make your reservations soon. Prices are $24.95 for adults; $10.95 for children 10 and under. The Bennett-Curtis House is at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park. Call 815-465-2288 for reservations.

One of the most popular restaurants south of Kankakee is <strong>Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant</strong> in Kempton. Moms will be treated to an extra special all-you-can-eat buffet.

There are three seatings — 11:30 a.m., 1:30 or 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

On the buffet: turkey, stuffing, ham, seasoned pot roast, homemade cabbage rolls and much more. There’s also Tom’s famous homemade soup, salad bar and, of course, desserts.

Adults are $19.95; children 6-10 are $7.99, and kids 5 and younger are free. Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is at 221 Main St., Kempton.

For more than 60 years, <strong>Carlo’s Family Restaurant</strong> has been serving breakfast to many moms.

Treat mom to a hearty meal of fluffy pancakes, banana bread French toast, carrot pancakes, red velvet French toast and Spanish skillets. Moms will receive a beautiful flower as a special treat. Carlo’s Family Restaurant is at 2060 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-932-2924.

Treat Mom to an excellent buffet at <strong>Coyote Canyon</strong>. Jim Johanek and crew are preparing a beautiful meal for both breakfast and dinner.

They’ll have another buffet made especially for moms, including a special breakfast buffet served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. or dinner served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured will be dinner items: carved ham, smoked turkey, shrimp, mesquite grilled steaks, their fantastic fried chicken and more.

Their baker will have an assortment of rolls, cakes, cookies and ice cream.

Breakfast buffet for adults is $11.49; seniors $10.49; kids 3-12 cost 65 cents per year. Dinner for adults is $13.99; seniors $12.99; kids 3–12 cost 70 cents per year.

Coyote Canyon is at 1359 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.