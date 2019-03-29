Best Bites: March 26, 2019

March comes “in like a lion and out like a lamb.” Here it is the end of March, and in a few weeks, it will be Easter Sunday. There are still a few more Fridays to get out there and enjoy a local fish fry.

Here are a few suggestions:

<strong>Big Fish Grille</strong> will have its all-you-can-eat fish fry every Friday during Lent. This includes premium, hand-battered, flaky whitefish, served with fresh tartar sauce, roasted red skin potatoes, coleslaw and, of course, hush puppies.

Call Big Fish to make reservations at 815-476-9331. Big Fish Grille is at 27425 S. Will Road, Wilmington.

A charming little café south of Kankakee is <strong>Iroquois Café</strong>. They have some Lenten specials for both lunch and dinner. Luncheon specials include shrimp, beer-battered cod and pollock. Dinner special includes salmon, perch, whole catfish, catfish filets, cod, scallops and smelt.

There are plenty of homemade sides that come with each meal. Try a cup or a bowl of their homemade soup, and don’t forget those homemade pies.

Iroquois Café is at 101 S. Main St, Iroquois. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

<strong>Eddie’s Bar and Grill</strong>, Kankakee has Lenten specials. If you want a little taste of New Orleans, make sure you stop in. Spicy? The Cajun shrimp alfredo will have your eyes watering a bit. It is served with sautéed spinach and mushrooms with their homemade creamy Cajun sauce.

Entrées include fish ‘n’ chips, shrimp basket, baked cod, whale-tail sandwich and an ocean perch basket served with fries and coleslaw. The scrumptious po’boy shrimp sandwich is on the menu, too.

Captain Ed has a seafood platter with everything you can think of — beer-battered white fish, shrimp, calamari with hush puppies, fries, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.

All that will keep the fish lovers satisfied for a while.

Eddie’s Bar and Grill is at 1875 W. Station St., Kankakee. Check out Eddie’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

<strong>Carlo’s Family Restaurant</strong> will have its fish fry on Fridays along with salmon, baked cod, fish tacos and plenty of nightly specials, including Cajun or garlic shrimp skewers.

Carlo’s Family Restaurant, family owned for more than 60 years, is at 2060 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-932-2924.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church</strong>, St. Anne, will have its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and April 12 in the parish hall. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. There will be baked pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert.

Also available will be one-fourth cheese pizza, chips and a dessert for $4.

There also will be raffles and fellowship. If you don’t want to stay for dinner, they have a drive-through service available.

St. Anne Catholic Church is at 248 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne.

<strong>Knights of Columbus in Kankakee</strong>, a wonderful community organization, will be serving great food for a great cause.

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 745 will have its weekly Friday night fish fry with both baked and fried codfish. Dinner includes salad, potato, macaroni and cheese, vegetable and dessert — all for $10. Or get the shrimp-and-fish combo for $15. Carry-outs are available.

The fish dinners will be available through the Lenten season from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday, including Good Friday. The K of C Hall is at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Momence Knights of Columbus</strong> Fish Fry will be held every Friday until Good Friday at St. Patrick’s Church in Momence. On the menu: fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, vegetable and much more.

Kids can eat fish, cheese pizza or macaroni and cheese. Dessert included. Cost is adults, $10; children 6-12, $5; 5 and younger free. Dinners are served from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Church is at 119 N. Market St., Momence.

There has been growing excitement for downtown Kankakee — The Majestic Theatre, Stefari Café, Grapes and Hops and more, including a few facelifts here and there with their new streetscape project. I always encourage people to take advantage of those businesses located downtown.

One business needs a little support right now — <strong>Papi’s Pizza</strong>, which posted on its Facebook page — “Our business is struggling and unfortunately if things don’t change, we will be forced to close our doors.”

We can’t let this happen. The owners put much work into remodeling and designing one of the oldest buildings downtown. It’s beautiful inside, the pizza is great, and the prices are reasonable. Have you tried their biscuits and gravy?

Dan Hendrickson, the well-known connoisseur of this dish, claims they have the best in town. Dan’s right. They do.

We don’t want this business to close. It’s great for downtown. Although it’s not a fish fry, they do have some wonderful meatless pizzas you can order to eat in or take out.

Papi’s Pizza added class to the renovation of downtown Kankakee and is conveniently located near business, the train depot, Farmers Market and more.

Papi’s Pizza Café is at 150 E. Station St., Kankakee.