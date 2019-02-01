Best Bites: Jan. 29, 2019

Are you ready for some football? Super Bowl Sunday is this Sunday. Yes, Bears fans, I must agree with you; they should be playing. Or even the Saints!

Don’t worry, you’ll still have a lot of fun enjoying the day — funny commercials, family, friends and, of course, food.

Every year, I post stats about Super Bowl food consumption, but it still amazes me how much people can eat in just a few hours.

• According to the National Restaurant Association one in seven, or 48 million Americans, will order takeout or have food delivered to them on game day.

• California Avocado Commission estimates fans will consume 160 million avocados used for guacamole.

• 29 million pounds of chips are eaten with dip.

• 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered and eaten, with the average order about $26.45.

• The National Chicken Council’s annual report states Americans are set to eat 1.35 billion chicken wings — enough to fill every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums with 625 wings.

• And bleu cheese has lost its spot as the most popular dip for wings. Ranch dressing is now the favorite.

• 50 million cases of beer will be purchased. That’s enough beer to fill nearly 200 Olympic sized pools. Drink responsibly folks. We have the best Kankakee County deputies out there keeping us safe. It seems there is an increase in drunk driving on this day.

• 3.8 million pounds of popcorn will be eaten.

• With all those snacks, plan on consuming between 1000-2000 calories per person. Now that is a lot of food and calories, so I wasn’t surprised to find this tidbit: Antacid sales go up by 20 percent the day after the big game. Which may explain why more than 1.5 million people call in sick Monday.

There are many places to go and enjoy the Super Bowl, but most people rather have their own party. This year, I’m not able to do a lot of the cooking for our party, so I’ll be one of the seven who call for takeout.

My first call — <strong>Jimmy Jo’s BBQ</strong> in Bourbonnais; I’m letting Jim Johanek do the work for our party. Jimmy Jo’s will be open for prearranged catering pick-ups from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl specials include smoked wings either Chicago style, Texas style, Buffalo style or plain. The price is amazing — only $1 but it comes with a minimum order of 10.

Or some of the most tender rib tips and ribs; guests will love these. Just make sure you have plenty of napkins. Our group loves the pulled pork and the brisket; they’re a crowd-pleaser, especially when you add some of his homemade barbecue sauce.

A full slab of ribs, $19.99; rib tips, $9.99 per pound. Spend $50 or more and get a free bottle of rub. This will come in handy for those summer cookouts.

Call soon and place those orders by Thursday. Check out its website for the catering menu — jimmyjosbbq.com. Jimmy Jo’s is at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Call 933-7500 to place your order.

Some other great places I recommend for takeout or dine in and watch the game: <strong>Traxx Sports Bar and Grill</strong> is at 400 S. Main St., Grant Park (next to the railroad tracks). Call 815-465-2000. A fun place, good food and great owners.

<strong>Bull’s BBQ</strong> serves some of the best pork barbecue around. Bull’s is inside the <strong>Looney Bin,</strong> 201 S. Schuyler Ave. Bradley. As a bonus, you get to see Nick Huffman at the Looney Bin. Super generous guy with a heart of gold.

<strong>Crazy Beaver</strong> has a large selection of beers and an amazing menu. They are at 510 St. Oak St., Chebanse. Call 815-69READY or 815-697-3239. It’s an awesome place.

<strong>Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant</strong> has great food and libations if you want to watch the game there. They are located at 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Call 815-468-3484.

I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Kankakee County Board member Jim Tripp. I met Jim when I was elected to the county board. I admired him for his wisdom, integrity and his love for our county.

Jim and I began talking food; he then became one of my best sources for finding good food. I wrote a column several weeks ago about a restaurant Jim recommended. The restaurant had closed for the season, so I decided to archive it for another time. I told Jim the minute it reopened I would file the story. That was the last we spoke.

Many of us knew and loved Jim Tripp; he will be sorely missed. He was one of the best.