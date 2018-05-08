In the Kitchen with Deb: Avocado green

There are few foods as interesting or compelling as the avocado. The rather homely fruit might even surpass bananas in possessing a politically charged history.

A few years ago, avocados suddenly became scarce and pricey. A produce manager in a Chicago produce market told me it was because of the avocado wars. I had not heard about the avocado wars and went straight home to look into it.

My first exposure to the avocado was in Southern California in the early 1970s. The bumpy green fruit had just become popular with the young Californians who were evolving from hippies into vegetarians and food activists.

At that time, the only avocados sold were the single crop grown each summer in the hills around San Diego. Avocados from other countries were forbidden because of the fear of insects coming in. I lived there then, and it was far easier for a Mexican national to enter the state than a Mexican avocado.

Two things happened simultaneously to elevate the avocado. The influx of Latino immigrants grew, and as it did, so did the American appetite for guacamole and other avocado dishes. We suddenly loved the creamy, healthy avocado. California growers could barely keep up. Then came NAFTA.

One of the seemingly small trade barrier eliminations allowed Mexican fruit to be sold in all states, even California. The avocado market in Mexico exploded. Mexican avocado groves had been around for a while, since a few farmers went to Israel in the 1960s to learn avocado growing and production.

Now the growers expanded into vast groves, and the profits were employing and supporting many towns. The state of Michoacan, in particular, was thriving.

Unfortunately, this sudden cash cow attracted the attention of a few Mexican cartels, the bad kind, and the avocado wars were born. As I understand it from an article that appeared in the New York Times, the first cartel announced its presence by throwing the severed heads of five farm hands onto a dance floor during a party.

For a number of years, the growers and their families were kidnapped, killed and terrorized by three cartels, who took over their shipping operations and siphoned off the profits. At the time this war peaked and we were learning about it, boycotts were being called in a misguided effort to thwart the cartels.

Environmentalists joined the chorus when news spread that avocado trees had been planted in a former pine forest that served as a winter resting place for monarch butterflies. It suddenly was very politically incorrect to eat an avocado from Mexico.

The farmers themselves finally pleaded with the public to keep eating avocados. The message was clear: Without the cash they needed from sales, they were powerless to fight the cartels. California growers, who have not been affected by the exports, joined them in asking the consumers to keep buying all avocados year-round.

They are enjoying the popularity of the fruit and easily sell their crops for premium prices every year. In fact, some of them are growers in both California and in Mexico.

The growers are making some headway in ending the cartel stranglehold and production has picked back up. At the grim peak of the struggle, many lives were lost — 8,258 in fact, in Michoacan alone. We eat about 7 pounds of avocados per person per year now. They are the single largest-selling produce item on Super Bowl Sunday, outselling even Cinco de Mayo.

The most popular avocado sold is the Haas avocado, a smallish, bumpy, dark green fruit. You might see some Florida avocados in stores, too. These are much larger, smooth and lighter green. I don’t care for them much as they have a high water content. I suppose they are great for juicing.

If you are going to eat the avocado the day you buy it, look for one that is brownish and yields to slight pressure. If you will be using it in a day or two, look for one that is less soft and will yield only to firm pressure. You can buy the hard ones for use in a few days to a week.

Sadly, many produce handlers forget that these are tropical fruits and keep them refrigerated at 35-38 degrees. This can cause dark areas to form inside the flesh. It is harmless but unpleasant to some people. Once the avocado is fully ripe, it can be kept for a few days in the warmest part of the fridge.

DEB’S GUACAMOLE

2 ripe avocadoes

1/3 cup chopped tomatoes, drained of excess juice

2 limes

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro, chopped

12 drops green Tabasco sauce, if desired

Mash the spices and tomatoes into the avocado flesh and keep squeezing with lime. Stir in the cilantro and hot sauce. Taste for seasonings and give the dish one last squirt of lime. Serve with chips.

PULLED PORK AVOCADO CHALUPAS

1 cup pulled pork per person

2 chalupa shells per person

1/2 avocado per person

1 box cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup Hellman’s Real Mayonnaise with fresh lime juice

To make the pulled pork: Place 2 tablespoon olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Rub a whole, bone-in pork butt with a Southwest dry rub. Over high heat, sear the pork butt on all sides in the hot oil. Remove it to a plate. Splash 1/3 cup red wine over the browned bits in the pan and loosen them. Add 1/4 cup tomato paste, 3 cloves garlic, a small can of chipotle peppers with sauce and 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Stir well, place the pork back in the pan, cover and cook in a 350 degree oven for one hour. Reduce the heat and cook another three hours. Check once or twice to make sure the lid is tight and the liquid is not all escaped in steam.

Let the roast cool and pull apart with two forks, or your fingers. Discard the bone and stir in the pan juices. It you don’t want it too hot and spicy, only use the adobo liquid and not the whole chipotle peppers.

Serve the warm pork with cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado slices and lime Mayo, in chalupa shells.

DEB’S AVOCADO TOAST

4 slices ciabatta

Olive oil

1 avocado

1 lime, juiced and zested

2 teaspoons mild honey (Acacia, wildflower, orange blossom)

6 or 7 drops green Tabasco sauce

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

Chive blossoms and thyme, optional

Brush the ciabatta with olive oil and grill until toasted. Whisk together the lime, salt and pepper, Tabasco and honey. Add the avocado and mash with a fork until just combined. Spread on toast and garnish with thyme and chive blossoms.