In the Kitchen with Deb: All about artichokes

Artichokes are among the few vegetables I would rather eat canned than fresh. It’s not that fresh artichokes don’t taste good, but they are far more reliable when canned or jarred.

Finding good artichokes is the first hurdle in using fresh. They must be heavy and large, with tightly held bracts. And when you do find nice ones, you need to prepare and cook them properly to remove the choke and prevent them from turning dark. And if all goes well and you get them cooked through, there often is surprisingly little flesh in the heart. It can be a costly, bitter pill.

When you find a good brand (I like Costco’s), you can always have nice, tasty hearts in your pantry. There are artichokes preserved in salted water; these usually come in a steel can and have an unadulterated artichoke flavor. Those in glass jars usually are preserved in oil and vinegar and can be a little or a lot tangy. I usually opt for the slightly tangy flavor since chokes are a bit bland on their own, but for certain recipes, the plain canned works better, as in Paula Deen’s artichoke dip.

I recently was in St Louis and had lunch at a wonderful place called the Walnut Grill. I so enjoyed the Tuscan chicken that I set about recreating it for Bill soon after returning home. It’s a delightful dish and pairs very well with rice pilaf.

Costco’s jars of artichoke hearts are large, and while they keep well in the fridge for months and months, I needed to use some up and created a sort of pizza Bianca with items I had on hand. Pizza Bianca typically does not get cheese, but we thought the addition of a nice, salty Asiago or pecorino Romano was a big plus.

Walnut Grill’s Tuscan Chicken

2 large chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, part bacon fat

Salt and pepper

1 or 2 lemons, halved

3 to 4 cloves garlic, sliced

1/3 cup shredded Italian melting cheese (I used Sartori Reserve)

1/3 cup heavy cream

6 to 8 chunks of artichoke heart

2 tablespoons capers

4 tablespoons cold butter

Slice the chicken breasts into cutlets, lengthwise, to get two or three pieces the size of your hand and about 1/2-inch thick. (You can have the meat cutter do this.) Lightly toss the chicken cutlets in a tablespoon of flour.

Heat the oil and bacon fat in a large, nonstick skillet (or stainless steel if you are proficient) and place the cutlets in the hot oil. Salt and pepper them. Drizzle a bit of lemon juice on them as they cook. Cook the garlic slices along with the chicken until they brown and then lift them onto a plate to keep them from burning. Watch the chicken. When the translucent pink look disappears, turn them. Adjust the heat so they brown, not scorch. Remove them to a plate and sprinkle them with the cheese.

Pour off the oil and deglaze the pan with the remaining lemon juice, about 2 to 3 tablespoons. Whisk in the cream and return the garlic to the pan, along with the artichokes and capers. Keep stirring gently. When it is bubbly hot, turn off the heat and whisk in the cold butter. Serve over the chicken immediately.

Deb’s Pasta Salad

<em>Serves 6 to 8.</em>

2 cups dry pasta, cooked

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, chopped

1/2 cup chopped, roasted bell peppers

1 (6-ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, chopped

1/4 cup chopped black olives

1/4 cup chopped green olives

2 tablespoons capers

1 scallion, green and white parts, sliced thinly

1 cup shredded Italian cheese (Parmesan, mozzarella, Asiago, provolone, etc.)

1 cup Italian or Caesar dressing (plus a bit more before serving)

Cook the pasta al dente in heavily salted water; drain and rinse it in cold water and place in large bowl. Add all other ingredients, combine well and chill. Add a bit more dressing before serving since the pasta will absorb it.

Pasta with Artichokes Alfredo

<em>2 generous servings.</em>

3 cups cooked pasta (I like Barilla Campanelle)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 thinly sliced red onion

1/4 thinly sliced red bell pepper

3 to 4 fresh mushrooms, sliced

Sea salt

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Few fresh basil leaves or 1 teaspoon basil paste

1 (6-ounce) jar artichoke hearts, sliced

1 (6-ounce) jar sun-dried tomatoes in oil, chopped

1/2 jar Alfredo sauce

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook the pasta. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, saute the salted mushrooms, onions and peppers until softened. Add the artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and basil. Simmer for a couple of minutes and add the Alfredo sauce. Drain the pasta and add it to the sauce mixture. Top with Parmesan.

Paula Deen’s Artichoke Dip

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened

1 cup Hellman’s Real Mayonnaise

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

2 scallions, sliced thinly

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Dash hot sauce

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Salt to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese with a hand-held electric mixer until smooth. Then beat in the mayonnaise until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and stir together until combined. Transfer the dip to a shallow gratin dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until the dip is golden and bubbling. Serve hot with crackers, tortilla chips, crostini or veggies.

Deb’s Pizza Bianca with Chicken and Artichokes

1 pizza dough (see recipe)

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Olive oil

2 cloves crushed garlic

Salt and pepper

1 cup Alfredo sauce

1 jar artichokes, marinated in oil

6 sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil

12 black olives, broken up

2 teaspoons crushed garlic

Basil paste (found in the produce aisle)

1 cup shredded Asiago or pecorino Romano cheese

Pizza dough

1 cup warm water

1 teaspoon dry yeast

Pinch of sugar

Up to 3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons olive oil

Sprinkle the yeast over warm water and add the pinch of sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes. Add 1 cup flour and whisk until smooth. Add the salt and whisk well. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing with a wooden spoon until you can sprinkle on some flour and begin turning it with your hands. Work it into a smooth ball and place it in a covered, oiled bowl to rise. Let it double in size in a warm place.

<strong>To make the chicken:</strong>

Slice each breast into two thinner, palm-sized pieces. Work the crushed garlic into the top of each, then salt and pepper them. Place 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet and heat it. Add the chicken, garlic side up, and saute until they are cooked on the edges. Turn them and lower the heat a bit, sauteing until golden-browned and just cooked through. Watch the garlic; it burns easily. Set aside.

<strong>To make the pizzas:</strong>

Oil two, 12-inch pizza pans and divide the dough in half. Work the dough into flat discs and then pat them out into the pans. They will stretch and spring back at first; let the dough rest and work at it again. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and prebake each crust for 5 to 6 minutes.

Brush the crushed garlic and basil paste over each crust. Place a half cup of Alfredo sauce on each pizza and spread it evenly. Thinly slice the chicken and artichokes and distribute them over the pizzas. Add the chopped, sun-dried tomatoes and broken-up olives. Scatter the cheese, and drizzle with a bit more olive oil. Bake until golden-browned on the edges and bubbling. Serve with any extra Alfredo sauce for dipping.