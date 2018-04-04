Calling all bacon lovers: The 10th annual Baconfest Chicago will be held Friday and Saturday at the UIC Forum in Chicago. But the bacon at Baconfest isn’t your typical mom-and-pop slice. These are deluxe conceptions made by some of the hottest chefs out there. Farmhouse chef Eric Mansavage is making a Piggymisu — his interpretation of the classic Italian dessert. Hearth and Crust’s Arancini Affumicati is cooking up rice-balls stuffed with bacon and cheese. And The Delta’s Adam Went is making bacon tamales with charred pepper, mornay and chicharron.

“Besides it being de facto spectacularly delicious, people have a lot of happy childhood memories associated with bacon,” said co-founder Seth Zurer.

It began 10 years ago, surprisingly not in the kitchen. Zurer and two of his friends set off to create the Burning Man of Bacon. The friends had seen a rock ‘n’ roll puppet musical all about beer, and being musically-inclined, decided to write a musical about bacon.

“My co-founders thought, well, what do we love so much that we would want to write a musical about it?” Zurer said. “And the obvious answer was bacon.”

So, they started writing songs about bacon and investigating the bacon-making process. But soon, they grew bored and figured they’d just throw a big party about bacon instead. Zurer was known as a sort of foodie because of his annual backyard barbecue, Tongue and Cheek: The Festival of Encased Meets. And since he was unemployed at the time, and his wife pregnant with their son, he agreed to help his friends when they came calling about their wacky bacon idea.

“They conceded they hadn’t been drinking, and once I got past the hallucinogenic drugs I associated with Burning Man, I was on board,” Zurer said.

The first year was small — 10 chefs preparing a bacon dish and beer pairing at The Publican between lunch and dinner. But when the 75 spots they had quickly filled up, they decided the next year would have to be bigger and better.

“At the time we started the festival, it was just after the financial crisis in 2008, so people were looking for ways to feel good, and bacon provides one of those ways,” Zurer said. “It’s kind of grown every year until we got to our current size, which is three sessions over the course of two days, almost 150 restaurants and nearly 4 tons of bacon — which I think adds up to over 46,000 pounds of bacon over the past 10 years.”

Coming from the belly of a pig, one slice of bacon (without all of the extra deliciousness that is added to most of the dishes at Baconfest) equals 117 calories, 185 milligrams of sodium and 11 grams of fat. But still, people can’t seem to get enough. The fest fills four industrial-sized barrels with extra oil and bacon grease every year, which is given to a company that specializes in bacon grease disposal.

To give back to the community, Baconfest makes a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository every year. In the past nine years, the event has donated $400,000, which makes 1.2 million meals for Chicago residents in need.

“Our chefs wanted to have a carbon offset for the gluttony of the day, and hunger in Chicago is a cause that we feel very strongly about,” Zurer said. “So we’ve harnessed the power of bacon for good.”

WHAT: 10th annual Baconfest Chicago

WHEN:

Friday Dinner: 6-7 p.m. VIP hour

7-10 p.m. general admission

Saturday Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon VIP hour

Noon-3 p.m. general admission

Saturday Dinner: 6-7 p.m. VIP hour

7-10 p.m. general admission

WHERE: UIC Forum, 725 West Roosevelt

TICKETS: Tickets range from $60-$160 depending on meal. Purchase at baconfestchicago.com.

