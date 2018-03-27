Blue corn, purple potatoes?

Carrots are orange and tomatoes are red … right? Sometimes.

These days, we are seeing an increasing number of vegetables in a surprising array of unlikely colors. Orange, white, green and brown tomatoes are common, and cauliflower now comes pretty regularly in purple and yellow. Rainbow carrots are bagged with orange, white, yellow and purple roots. I grew carrots last year that were deep purple on the outside and red inside; it was very psychedelic.

Blue corn, purple sweet potatoes and lilac, chocolate and ivory sweet peppers can be found. But last fall, I found something I had not seen before: purple Brussels sprouts. Well, purple-streaked to be more precise. Surprisingly, I almost passed them up. Less surprisingly, the produce manager had reduced them for quick sale because there were few takers. I wondered why.

I asked a number of people if they had purchased any vegetables in unexpected colors and found a pretty universal answer. The brightly hued veggies typically are a little higher-priced, and most cooks said they are reluctant to spend more on something they might not like. So, I have listed some of those you might see here, along with my notes on how they differ and what you might want to know about them.

In general, the more color a vegetable has, the more flavor it has … and the more nutrients. Red bell peppers, for example, have more nutrients than green, and white bell peppers have the least. Eating the rainbow has become a common endeavor, and major produce growers are paying attention. For better or worse, we are seeing deep hues being purposely developed to meet this demand.

For better or worse, Del Monte recently has been given the go-ahead to begin shipping pink pineapples, the pink color added by inserting lycopene genes from tomatoes. This is an extreme example; most of the color tinkering to increase plant phytols has happened through ordinary selective breeding. There are tomatoes with higher amounts of vitamins and lycopene, such as Health Kick, and carrots with higher amounts of beta carotene (Sugarsnax).

Speaking of pink, watch for a new pink endive to make an appearance in gourmet markets soon. It is said to be sweet and mild, for an endive, and Eataly can’t keep it in stock — even at $18.99 per pound.

PURPLE GREEN BEANS

Purple beans taste very similar to green beans, but they lose their color when cooked. And while it is tempting to use them raw, they have a pretty sturdy constitution and chew better when they are at least marinated.

PURPLE or YELLOW CAULIFLOWER

Both colors taste pretty much the same as white cauliflower, and both keep their color when cooked. The purple does fade, however. The deeper color comes from pigments, which also means it has more nutrients than the white.

RAINBOW CARROTS

White carrots are my least favorite. They are very mild, so children might like them better, but I find them bland. Similar to most vegetables, those with the most color contain the most nutrients. In the case of carrots, the more colorful often are sweeter, especially the red carrots. They keep most of their color when cooked, especially when roasted.

PURPLE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

The purple-streaked sprouts I bought were a little sweeter and kept some of their color when cooked, albeit they looked more pink than purple. They were lovely sliced and served raw in a slaw.

PURPLE and WHITE SWEET POTATOES

If you closed your eyes while eating them, you would think you were eating the standard orange sweet potato. They keep their unlikely color well. So well, in fact, that they appear neon on your plate. And they make a truly eyebrow-raising sweet potato pie.

White sweet potatoes are red on the outside. They usually are called Japanese sweet potatoes, and these are tricky. The flesh is drier than most sweet potatoes and very sweet. But they have the bad habit of turning brown or yellowish tan when exposed to air. They also do not keep well. They are my husband’s favorite, so when I find nice ones, I peel them quickly while the water is boiling and serve them right away.

BLUE POTATOES

Blue or Peruvian bue potatoes are found as fingerlings and as larger potatoes. The color is mostly stable and the flesh is waxy. To me, they lack flavor.

WHITE and PURPLE ASPARAGUS

I can’t tell any difference in the purple asparagus, which turns green when cooked, but the white is different. White asparagus is grown by depriving the shoots of all light. It is sweeter, very mild and has a more crisp snap. It is slightly tinged with yellow when cooked, so don’t expect it to stay snow white.

YELLOW, WHITE and STRIPED BEETS

White beets are very mild and stay creamy white when cooked. Yellow beets deepen in color, to a tan/orange, and also are milder than red. Striped beets do not retain their stripes when cooked and turn a pretty rose color. The deepest color and flavor come from dark red beets, such as Bull’s Blood.

RADISHES

While the colors of radishes are not especially radical, they do offer the only truly black vegetable. Usually called daikon, black radishes can be round or long and heavy, like a huge cucumber. The flesh is white and surprisingly mild.

The large white radish roots also are mild. The hottest radish is always going to be the small, round, red type. Radishes lend themselves very well to pickling, but be aware the sulphur compounds in them develop when combined with vinegar to create a really, really bad smell. Plan to use them in one day.

KOHLRABI

Green and purple taste the same, but the purple ones are so decorative, they can be planted in your flower garden. This is one of my favorite vegetables, just sliced and salted.

EGGPLANT

Eggplants that look like Easter eggs, long green cucumbers or tiny white fingers all pretty much taste the same. There is, however, a new squatty, orange eggplant that looks like a Turk’s turban, and it has a decidedly different taste — more like a bell pepper.

TOMATOES

Tomato flavor is pretty subjective, and there is such a broad range of colors to explore. In general, the rule of deeper color holds true, with those having the most vibrant color also being the most flavorful. That being said, I find that the tomatoes that are brown when ripe have a deeper beefsteak flavor, tasting almost as if they were already lightly salted.

Those that green when ripe are still tomato-y sweet and don’t taste green. White tomatoes seem to me to have very little flavor. All keep the same color when cooked.

<strong>SHREDDED SPROUTS AND APPLE SKILLET</strong>

1/3 cup pancetta, chopped very small

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 packed cups sliced sprouts

1 apple

Sea salt

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 ounces white cheddar, crumbled

In a nonstick skillet, render the pancetta slowly, over low heat, until it is browned and slightly crispy. Meanwhile, trim the ends and loose outer leaves from the sprouts. Slice them thinly with a sharp knife. Wash the apple, core it and slice it thinly, then into smaller pieces. Sprinkle both with a pinch of salt.

Add the sprouts and apples to the pancetta, turn up the heat and saute. When the sprouts begin to soften a bit, add the mustard. Stir it in, then sprinkle the brown sugar over the top and stir it in. Serve warm, with a sprinkle of crumbled white cheddar.