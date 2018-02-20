How to make a perfect pie, peel a pomegranate, more

Q: When I make a pie, I never can get the edge of the crust to look pretty. It always looks like a child did it. I don't need perfect, but is there some way to finish the edge without talent?

A: My first reaction: If you are making someone a homemade, from-scratch pie, people are unlikely to judge you for the flute on your crust.

But yes, I understand the problem; it's one I share. I usually just press it all around with a fork and hope for the best. But I do have an idea for you. Buy yourself a decorative pie plate with a fluted edge. Look for an 8- or 9-inch plate, not one of the big quiche pans. If your pie pan has a fluted edge, it is very easy to gently press your fingertip into each flute after trimming the dough that hangs over. And any imperfections are disguised by the lovely fluted edge. I wish I'd bought one years ago. It also helps to roll the top crust out a bit thicker. This makes it easier to work with without tearing.

Q: What food items do you buy at stores such as Marshall's, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods? I am always afraid the food items there will be stale.

A: Great question! I buy very few food items at those stores. These stores resell items that did not sell or were discontinued by other merchandisers and online sellers. So, certain items might indeed be stale. I avoid the oils completely. Oils can break down and become rancid on the shelf, so you want to buy those at stores that move a lot of them. I, too, am suspicious of baked goods and pasta, cereals, cakes, coffee and cookies, lest they be stale.

I do buy tea, vinegars and preserved items such as pickles, jams and extracts. I buy honey if it is clear and not crystallized, vanilla paste and syrups. I also buy a lot of salt there, such as the pink Himalayan salt and fancy flake sea salts.

I am cautious of the herbs and spices, since those must be fresh to be good, but I have purchased tri-color peppercorns and dehydrated onion or garlic granules. Candy that is packaged so you can see it seems to be a safe bet, but if you buy chocolate candy, it can be "bloomed" (have white streaks). Don't buy it for gift-giving if you are uncertain.

Q: How do you make tuna salad? Mine is always very bland, but I love the tuna salad at most grocery store delis.

A: Mine is neither fancy nor complicated, but everyone seems to love it. I use good white tuna in spring water and drain it well. Costco has very good tuna. I then add part Hellman's Real Mayonnaise and a smaller amount of Miracle Whip for tang. I add enough to make it creamy, but not wet and drippy.

Next in is a rib of celery, sliced very thinly, for crunch. I add a couple of spoonfuls of relish, either my own (preferred) or a good sweet relish such as Boer's Head or Clausen's. I sometimes add a dash of fresh lemon juice and some coarse black pepper.

Q: I tried to make chocolate ganache for a cake, and it was a mess. The chocolate never blended in completely, and it was too stiff. How do you do it?

A: I make a very simple ganache, which is a chocolate sauce that is very thick and meant to coat desserts like an icing. I use 16 ounces of semisweet chocolate and 3/4 cup of heavy cream. I use Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate because it is just sweet enough that I don't need to add much sugar; it also is inexpensive and tastes good.

I buy the 36 percent heavy cream at Gordon Food Service, but you can use the regular 17 percent from the grocery store. It will work fine.

Heat water in a double boiler or a glass bowl set over hot water and melt the chocolate. Stir in the cream and whisk to blend until smooth. Whisk in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon honey to sweeten it.

It is then ready to use if you are pouring it over a cake for a thin, shimmering layer. To make it thicker, let it stand for 30 minutes. When refrigerated, it will firm up to the consistency of soft fudge.

Q: In a column about salmon, you said you "don't freeze meat." Isn't the salmon you buy frozen when it arrives at the market and sold as fresh?

A: I am told the salmon sold at Costco is not frozen, but yes, much of the fish and meat we buy is flash-frozen and shipped to retailers who let it thaw and sell it as fresh. When I say I don't freeze meat, I mean I don't freeze it at home, not that I won't eat meat that has been flash-frozen.

Flash-freezing meat is a very fast, deep freeze that is less damaging to the tissue. Freezing meat at home is a slightly more invasive and imperfect process, and I don't want to refreeze meat that has been flash-frozen and thawed. When freezing at home, it is helpful to chill the fish or meat first, so the ice crystals that form are smaller and less capable of piercing the flesh and making it mushy. But it still happens and the juices that collect when you thaw home-frozen meat are proof of loss of quality. That juice is what makes the meat tender and, well, juicy.

I do occasionally freeze chicken and sausages. When I do freeze, I use freezer paper, not plastic, to wrap the meat. Plastics break down at freezer temperatures and release gases that smell bad and, I think, permeate the meat with that odor. Among the meats I would not freeze are steak, tenderloin and pork chops. It's largely a matter of personal preference.

Q: I have looked for sweet paprika and can't find it. When you say sweet paprika, do you mean regular paprika?

A: Yes, I use the term sweet paprika to differentiate between it and smoked paprika or hot paprika. Paprika is made from red bell peppers and sometimes is smoked (label might say humidor) and sometimes blended with hot peppers (label might say caliente). But regular paprika either is called simply paprika or sweet (dulce) paprika. My favorite brands are Szeged or Bende, both Hungarian. Paprika must be fresh, so replace yours annually.

Q: I love pomegranates but hate opening them. Is there an easy way?

A: I have found the best way is to slice off the very top, pop out a bit of the core and identify the ribs of white pith. Using a small, sharp knife, cut down along the ribs, almost to the base. Then open the pom like a flower. Use your thumbs to gently loosen the arils. I don't like doing it under water, as often is recommended to reduce spatter. When the arils get wet, they spoil very easily.