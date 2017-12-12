Beans make sense, no matter your goal

When you are tightening your belt, physically or fiscally, beans are very helpful to have around. Dried beans are pretty inexpensive and canned beans can be very affordable, too. Beans have all of the essential amino acids we lack when we don't eat meat, so you can use them to supplement a few meat-free meals without guilt.

When you start with dried beans or rinse the liquid from those in a can, the calorie count is quite reasonable, too. I often rinse beans for Bill to get rid of a lot of starch (carbs), but he finds this also eliminates some of their gassy properties, too. It's easy to add back the flavor by creating my own sauce for them, even if it is just tomato sauce.

Walmart used to sell a very low carb barbecue sauce that we used to make barbecued beans, but it is no longer available so I make my own. It is very tangy and not too sweet, and I think we prefer it for that. I use three different rinsed beans, covered in the homemade sauce, to nestle hot dogs into and bake. We call it Diabeanie Weenie, as it is diabetic-friendly.

I make my own refried beans, partly because they are cheaper, but mostly because they are so darned good. Canned refried beans always are such a disappointment to me after years of making my own. You can make a big batch if you are cooking for a family, but one can of pinto beans works well for one person or two. We use most of them to make a layered dish of beans, salsa and cheese for dipping.

I grew up eating ham and beans, and I easily could remember how Grandma made them, but my first tries were not good. It seemed no matter how long I cooked them, the beans stayed too chewy and firm. An article about cooking beans in a magazine changed all that with one simple paragraph: "Soaking dried beans overnight is seldom enough time to properly soften them. You must soak the beans for 24 hours in order to ensure they soften sufficiently while cooking." Voila!

Canned beans still are nutritious and very easy in a pinch. I have had this old recipe from Williams Sonoma languishing in my recipe box since the Bush administration and finally tried it a few weeks ago. It was very tasty, warm and savory. Just what you would want in a soup on cold evenings.

HAM AND BEANS

16 ounces dried beans, can be mixed

3 strips bacon or a ham hock

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt

Juice of one lemon

Cover the beans with water by several inches and allow to sit for 24 hours. Change the water halfway through the soak. In a large, heavy soup pot, render some of the fat from the pork and use it to cook the onions until they are soft. (use some olive oil if necessary) Add the garlic, spices and 8 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer slowly for two hours. Add salt and simmer another hour, or until beans are tender and the liquid is thickening. Add lemon juice and stir well. As the beans sit, they might thicken too much, in which case, you can add more water or some broth. Adjust seasonings when necessary.

DIABEANIE WEENIE

1 can black beans, rinsed

1 can white northern beans, rinsed

1 can pinto beans, rinsed

1 recipe Tangy Low Carb BBQ Sauce (see recipe)

Ballpark Franks

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the beans and barbeque sauce in a baking dish. Push the hot dogs down into the beans and bake until bubbly and hot.

TANGY LOW CARB BARBECUE SAUCE

1 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup sugar substitute for baking

Scant 1/3 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons chili powder

1/3 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 teaspoon white pepper

1/3 teaspoon granulated garlic, or one fresh clove, crushed

1 teaspoon dry mustard powder

2 teaspoons soy sauce

Combine in small pan, bring to a simmer, reduce heat and simmer for a couple of minutes, stirring to let the vinegar release its fumes.

REFRIED BEANS

<em>If you don't have a bean masher, get one. You can pick one up in a Mexican market; they are superior to potato mashers for just about any mashing job.</em>

2 15-ounce cans Goya pinto beans, rinsed

4 tablespoon ghee (or coconut oil for vegan)

1/2 sweet onion, very finely chopped

3 large cloves garlic, mashed

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

In a large skillet, cook the onions and garlic in the fat until soft and translucent. Use medium low heat; garlic burns easily. Meanwhile, combine the cumin, paprika, salt, chili powder and pepper in a small bowl. Add the rinsed beans to the sauteed onions and mash them well with a bean masher. Add the seasoning mix and mash again. Simmer on low, adding broth to loosen the mixture, for about 20 minutes. Keep adding broth as necessary, making the beans as soft as you like them. Check for seasoning, adding more if needed. You may freeze the leftover refried beans.

WILLIAMS SONOMA WHITE BEAN SOUP

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup chopped pancetta

1/2 yellow onion, chopped finely

1 carrot, peeled and grated on the large holes of a box grater

1 celery stalk, chopped finely

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (each 15-ounces) cannellini beans, drained

1 quart chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a Dutch oven over medium-low flame, heat the olive oil. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add the onion, carrot and celery and cook with a lid, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the cannellini beans, broth and thyme and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth (you also can use a regular blender). Stir in the cheese and season with salt and pepper. Keep the soup warm.