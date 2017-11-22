Cabbage rolls may look unappealing, but they're meaty and decadent

Shida was a sweet girl from Poland who stayed with us for a while after working with my son at Yellowstone National Park. We were reminiscing about her recently, recalling her parable about how her Polish family sees heaven.

Shida explained that upon passing, people find themselves at a sumptuous banquet with forks and spoons for hands, but their arms are far too long and unbending to eat. Those who think to feed each other eat at this fabulous banquet table, but those who do not feed one another remain in the hell of simply watching.

The last thing I expected to be making this week was cabbage rolls. I have never eaten them and had only seen them served once to a friend in a truck stop 15 years ago. He loved them, but I thought they looked unappealing. I never thought about them again. Until my son said, "Shida loved cabbage rolls. We should make them."

I looked at a lot of recipes and found the sweet-and-sour style from the Ukraine most appealing. The tomato-based sauce sounded lovely, and it was. I used Tyler Florence's recipe, cutting it in half. If you are feeding a larger family, you might want to double it back. This recipe fed our family of three easily. Cabbage rolls take a little work, so you also might want to make plenty of them and freeze or share a few.

I would strongly recommend making this recipe exactly as shown here, since we thought it was absolutely perfect. Florence's recipe called for placing the rolls in a baking dish and pouring the sauce over them. I changed it, pouring the sauce, placing the rolls over it and then covering them with extra cabbage leaves to protect them from browning and drying out. This worked very well. The extra leaves were indeed overbrowned, almost blackened, but the rolls underneath were succulent.

You can eliminate one step by using a packet of ready-cooked rice. And the sweet-and-sour tomato sauce can be made in advance. I will confess that the first time making these is a bit of work, but once you have done it, it's pretty straightforward. Sort of like making meatloaf and then wrapping it in cabbage.

But the best part is that it's something new that is diabetic-friendly to offer my husband. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, brown rice and meat, plus cabbage, make a rich, satisfying and filling meal. For something less time-consuming, try my neighbor's Cabbage Roll Casserole, an old family recipe (she makes the rolls for special occasions) or another friend's Cabbage Roll Soup.

UKRAINIAN CABBAGE ROLLS

<em>Sauce</em>

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 large can crushed tomatoes (I use Pagliacci)

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Saute the garlic in the oil over medium-low heat. Add the tomatoes and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the vinegar and sugar, salt and pepper, and simmer another five minutes. Place in a bowl. (You will be using a half cup in the onions.)

<em>The onions</em>

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 large Spanish onion

Salt

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons white wine

1/2 cup of the sauce

In the same pan you used to make the sauce, saute the onions and garlic in the oil. Sprinkle them with salt. When they are soft, add the tomato paste and white wine. Stir it in, and add the 1/2 cup of sauce. Set aside.

<em>Meat filling and cabbage</em>

1 cup cooked brown rice

1/2 pound ground chuck

1/2 pound ground lean pork

Salt and pepper

1/3 cup fresh or dried parsley

1 egg

Onion mixture

1 head cabbage

Cook or buy the rice already cooked. Crumble the meat, salt and pepper it, add the remaining ingredients and mix with your fingertips. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bring a big pan of salted water to a boil. Cutting the leaves at the base, carefully peel off eight intact cabbage leaves. Lower them into the boiling water for a few minutes until they are pliable. When they are cool, snip the thickest part of the stem out with a knife to make them roll up more easily. Soften a few more to cover the top of the rolls as they cook.

Pour the sauce into a 9-by-10-inch baking dish. Place filling in the center of each leaf and roll it up, tucking the sides in first, then the stem end, then the top. Lay each one, seam down, in the sauce. Cover the rolls with extra leaves to keep them from browning or drying out while they cook. Bake one hour.

CABBAGE ROLL CASSEROLE

1 head cabbage

1 pound ground chuck

1 pound ground sausage, preferably mild Polish

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 cup cooked rice

Salt and pepper

2 cans tomato soup

2 small cans tomato sauce

1 small can tomato paste

Salt and pepper

1 pound Polish sausage links, halved

Cut the cabbage into strips. Layer the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with half of the cabbage. Combine the meat, onions and rice well, season with salt and pepper, and crumble over the first layer of cabbage. Cover with another layer of cabbage. (You might not use it all, depending on the size of the cabbage head.) Mix the tomato products well, season them to taste and pour them evenly over the top. Arrange the sausage links over the top, cover with foil, heavily pricked to allow steam to escape, and bake at 350 degrees for an hour and a half.

CABBAGE ROLL SOUP

1 pound ground chuck or mild sausage

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

5 cups chopped green cabbage (about half of a medium sized head)

4 cups beef broth

1 29-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup uncooked (white or brown) long grain rice

2 bay leaves

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large soup pot, add the sausage and place over medium-high heat. Break it apart with a wooden spoon. Add the onion. Cook about 8 minutes until the sausage is cooked and the onions softened, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic. Stir and cook 1 minute. Add the cabbage, beef broth, crushed tomatoes, carrots, rice, bay leaves, brown sugar, salt, oregano and pepper. Bring to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to simmer and cover the pot. Cook until rice is tender (25 minutes for white rice and 45 minutes for brown rice). Remove the pot from the heat. Stir in the lemon juice. Let the soup rest uncovered for 10 minutes to thicken up before serving. Remove the bay leaves before serving.