Brew up excellent coffee and beer in Crete

Historical, quaint and located right on Dixie Highway is the Village of Crete. It's a small suburb with plenty of places to enjoy good eats. I highly suggest you take the time to visit.

One place where my husband, Dave, makes a weekly stop at is <strong>The Edge Coffee Shop and Roasting Company.</strong> As their poster says, it's a great place to meet friends and share life.

The Edge is a Christian-based coffee shop, located in a refurbished building in the heart of downtown. Inside, the smell of freshly roasted coffee, brick walls and wooden floors make for a warm ambiance — perfect to read a book or play one of several board games that are available.

They have some excellent coffee: rich, mellow and freshly roasted. It won't cost you a small fortune, either. Sandwiches and pastries also are served.

The Edge Coffee Shop and Roasting Company is at 1366 Main St., Crete.

***

We stopped in Crete a few weeks ago to try several places that looked interesting. We began with dinner at <strong>The Loft Restaurant and Bar</strong>, also located in a refurbished building. Downstairs was the former Crete Lanes Bowl; upstairs was a banquet room that hosted dances and, yes, roller skating! The bowling alley is now Evil Horse Brewery, which we visited, too.

The Loft's bar is gorgeous, with carved wood shelves and a large mirror taking center stage. There are some great beers on tap, including a few from The Evil Horse Brewery right below. Well-known for their pizzas, there are other items on the menu.

We ordered the soup and salad while we waited for our dinner. The soup was a fabulous, spicy chicken tortilla served with tortilla chips that had been warmed. The salad was delicious. The dressings are all homemade. I chose the tangy and sweet honey lime; Dave ordered the sun-dried tomato dressing, which was equally good.

We asked our server, Ellie, what was the most requested menu item. She suggested the Chicago-style Loft tomato pizza. Plan on waiting about 30 to 45 minutes or more for the pizza, since the dough is hand-rolled and baked until all the cheese is melted. The pizza was delicious but very filling.

Other items on the menu were gourmet pasta dishes including Rajun Cajun pasta, a Mediterranean pasta with fettuccini, artichokes and Gorgonzola cheese, and the vegetable pasta with fettuccini, roasted garlic, spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and a creamy white sauce.

The prices are reasonable and the service good. The Loft Restaurant and Bar is at 1336 Main St., Crete.

***

After we left the Loft, we ventured downstairs to the <strong>Evil Horse Brewing Company</strong>. The bar is stunningly designed, with brick and wood floor to ceiling. You'll find the old neon sign from the Crete Lanes hanging proudly at one end of the room near a brick fireplace. The other end sports a dart board that is an attraction for many. Through a set of windows, guests can gaze into their brewery.

The beers are fabulous. Hats off to the brewmaster, Steve Kamp. Kamp has brewed hundreds of different recipes and has won many awards in brewing competitions. I usually don't chug, but I found myself doing just that with their Octoberfest beer; it's smooth, crisp and delicious. There are nearly 15 beers on tap.

Not only is the bar pretty cool, but they allow restaurants to deliver food to their guests. We watched as the Smokin' BBQ Kitchen food truck pulled up in front of Evil Horse, opened the windows and started taking orders. Guests quickly lined up, each given a number where in a few minutes their order was delivered to the table. Smokin' specializes in European pig, goat and lamb roasting. Menu items included pulled pork and beef brisket, all cooked in a natural wood smoke.

Smoked for 14 hours is Lexi's Smokin' Hot Butt pulled pork. No carbs? No problem. There is an all meat order just for you: a half-pound of either pork ($8) or brisket ($9). Vegetarian? How about The Pig Has Gone Vegetarian, made with portobello mushrooms, provolone cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and cilantro garlic sauce.

Go to Smokin' BBQ's website to check their calendar for their schedule. Call 708-228-9309 if you'd like them to cater an event.

The Evil Horse Brewing Company is a place I highly recommend to enjoy good beer and order good food from different restaurants. On the weekends, they sometimes have live music.

They are at 1338 Main St., Crete. Call 708-304-2907 or visit evilhorsebrewing.com.