Why #takecraftback isn't as simple as it is funny

Today for my column, I'm taking on a more complicated issue than I usually do.

Just after the Brewers Association finished putting on their biggest dance in craft beer, The Great American Beer Festival in Denver, they launched a new ad campaign that claims to be raising money to buyout one of the world's largest and most recognizable beer conglomerates, Anheuser Busch Inbev.

Since attending GABF, I have received a bunch of new press releases, and this is the first one that made me laugh out loud.

Just the number itself — $213 billion from average everyday drinkers like you and me is a breathtaking ambition. Just think about that number for a moment. Doing the math, if all 7 billion people on the planet gave $10, the campaign would only be one-third of the way to the goal.

But not everyone finds the tongue-in-cheek crowd funding campaign (using the hashtag #takecraftback) as funny as I did.

It's not really about buying AB-InBev out. The campaign doesn't actually take your money if you visit their site, takecraftback.com.

Instead, it offers free merchandise from the Brewers Association in exchange for your email address and the promise that if they can raise the whole amount — "We don't expect to be in touch," the website says on its pledge page — you'll pay what you pledged.

"Since 2011, Anheuser-Busch InBev has quietly acquired 10 small and independent breweries, but they won't tell you that on their packaging," says "Andy," the campaign spokesperson featured in the YouTube video released last Monday.

"Big beer creates an illusion of choice, but we are presenting them with a reality check — and hopefully, at the end of the day, with a real check, too," he continues.

It seems the video and news release that followed is more of just a publicity stunt to raise awareness of the difficulty craft brewers — defined by the association as breweries producing less than 6 million barrels of beer per year and less than 25 percent controlled by someone who is not the brewer — have competing with big beer companies like AB-InBev.

The campaign comes after several craft breweries across the country were purchased by Anheuser-Busch in the last few years, strategically placed throughout the country, and there's a lot of indication that trend will continue.

It also follows a series of ad campaigns by AB-InBev that many see as minimizing small craft breweries. The first dig was in an ad during the 2016 Super Bowl, when AB-InBev claimed Budweiser is made the hard way and isn't a hobby. The most recent laid out the "simplicity" of Budweiser, stating it has four essential ingredients: barley, hops, water and rice.

To be honest with you people, I visited the website, out of curiosity mostly, but plugged in a number I would have been willing to donate should they actually have asked for my money.

The ad made me laugh, but I clicked in a pledge button because I like the Brewers Association. These issues are massive, though, and a funny ad campaign and a tongue-in-cheek fundraiser doesn't solve some of the problems this industry is facing.

To look at it from both sides, there are a lot solid breweries in the "big beer" industry. I visited and wrote about Golden Road Brewing when I was in Los Angeles this spring. I was just at Goose Island's Bourbon County Brand Stout preview tasting party because I love that beer no matter what. I have recommended Goose Island beers and events in the past, and I will continue to do so because they are one of the biggest players in Chicago craft beer, and they still make great beers. Both are owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The Brewers Association, which represents 4,000-plus U.S. breweries, argues that craft brewers tend to be innovative and involved in their communities. The campaign piggybacks on their Independent Craft campaign launched earlier this year, in which they offered the Independent Craft Brewer Seal to any craft brewery for their packaging, as a way to distinguish it from big beer.

That was a move to get the industry to weigh in, said Jordan Aberman, regional manager for Wisconsin and Illinois for Surly Brewing Co., which "proudly" displays the seal on their packaging.

"To me, the seal serves two purposes," Aberman said. "First, it draws the critical distinction between truly independent breweries versus international beer conglomerates who increasingly pose as craft brewers. And second, it therefore helps customers make educated decisions about where their money is going.

"Even large craft brewers are small businesses compared to the brewing corporations, and we're the ones driving innovation, introducing new styles and pushing craft brewing forward," he continued.

Both sides of this issue are oversimplifying these issues while the rest of craft beer hurdles toward an uncertain future. While the Brewers Association has a functional definition of what makes a brewery independent, it doesn't tell the whole story of how the beer you might be holding in your hand got to you.

On the other side, the ads AB-InBev has been putting out aren't quite fair even to their own portfolio of brands and beers.

In my mind, the landscape of craft beer as it stands now is going to look a lot different in just a few years, and some of this debate will not apply then. Right now, the beer is good, the people are cool and the events are awesome.

So far, Anheuser-Busch has not weighed in on the campaign, but more than 9,000 people had pledged almost $3 million at the time of editing.

"Independent craft brewers refuse to be muscled out by Big Beer," Andy says in the ad, but perhaps what's being muscled out is a more complex discussion about the industry issues.

There is a lot of nuance to this debate, if I am being totally honest — and it's not as simple as sound bites and funny ad campaigns.

<em>Mary Hall contributed to the writing of this column.</em>

Name: Wet from Surly Brewing

ABV: 6.1 percent

IBUs: N/A

Style: Fresh Hopped IPA

Notes: Fresh-picked Mosaic hops for a dank, tropical wallop, with notes of tangerine, papaya and grass.

Would Go Well With: A fresh, hot hamburger with a spicy barbecue sauce and pepper jack cheese off the grill, with potato salad and baked beans.

Freshness: Move quick: Wet is a fresh-hopped beer, so they took fresh-picked Mosiac hops and crammed them into this can. Get is as fresh as you possibly can. Mine was packaged Oct. 3, and I drank it Oct. 17 when writing this column.

Where to buy: Liquor World in Kankakee, Liquor Zone in Bourbonnais and The Open Bottle in Tinley Park sell a four-pack of 16-ounce cans for $17.99.