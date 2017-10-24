Can't stand the smell of garlic? You might be preparing it wrong

Garlic. Love it or hate it, garlic is one of the most illustrious foods we can eat. Mentioned in the Bible, the works of Homer and Shakespeare and medical annals over centuries, garlic always has been popular — and it's not going anywhere. We each eat 2-1/2 pounds of it per year. Don't like it? I'll eat your share.

I didn't grow up eating garlic. In the 1950s and '60s, garlic was something Italians on the south side of big cities ate. There were no pizza places in rural Indiana, and spaghetti was something that came in a little kit from Chef Boyardee … sans garlic. "Pew," Grandma would say when anyone mentioned garlic.

I didn't care for it much myself when I was a younger adult. But the problem was that I wasn't eating fresh garlic. Garlic flavoring still tastes terrible to me, and it makes people smell bad, exuding from the pores. I learned to love fresh garlic, and lots of it, eating at Leona's and Rosebud in Chicago.

Now we go through so much of it I sometimes buy it in bulk. And we grow it. Years ago, I learned a little secret from a cook at Leona's that mellows my garlic and makes it much better tasting and easy to use. I peel the cloves (OK, Bill peels the cloves), and we place them in a small glass jar. We then pour extra virgin olive oil over them, filling the jar, and keep them in the fridge.

This method infuses the garlic with oil so it doesn't burn, mellows and softens the cloves and creates wonderfully infused oil to cook with or drizzle over breads and pizza. As long as you snip off the stem end, getting rid of any soil particles that might be lodged there and keep the cloves refrigerated, these can be kept for a couple of months. They turn yellowy tan, which is natural as they take in the oil.

I also like to roast garlic and use it on garlic bread and to make dips. Roasted garlic is completely different. The roasting concentrates the sugars and allows the pungency to escape, making the cloves taste nutty and sweet. It is also very spreadable. You don't need a garlic roaster to clutter up the kitchen; I just use foil.

I decided to try making some baba ghanoush recently after hearing that one of my favorite chefs, Yotam Ottolenghi, makes it with roasted garlic for his restaurants. It was sweet, salty and complex — very good with toasted pita bread. I grilled the eggplant before baking it to get a smoky flavor. It might be fun for the fall outdoor kitchen to grill the eggplant and the bread.

Another garlic dip hails from Italy. Bagna cauda is the real deal, a garlic festival in your mouth. It is traditionally used to dip vegetables and bread, but can be used over chicken, pasta or just about anything. Try my creamy version.

ROASTED GARLIC BABA GHANOUSH

2 eggplants (about 1 to 1-1/2 cups cooked flesh)

5 to 6 cloves roasted garlic

2 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Sea salt to taste

<em>To roast the garlic:</em> Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the top off the head of garlic, and place it in a square made by folding a large sheet of foil into four thicknesses. Drizzle the garlic cloves with olive oil, fold the foil up to cover it and place it in the oven. Roast until soft and caramelized for up to an hour. Check it every 10 minutes after the first 30.

Cut the eggplants in half and roast them at 350 degrees until very soft. Cool and scoop the flesh from the skin. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and let it drain in a colander. In a food processor or blender, combine all and pulse until it's as smooth as you like. Taste for all seasonings, and adjust salt. Serve at room temperature, topped with chopped Kalamata olives, pine nuts and chopped parsley. Drizzle with good olive oil and provide pita or other flatbread. I like my pita bread brushed with olive oil and toasted in the oven until slightly crisp.

BAGNA CAUDA CREAM (ITALIAN GARLIC DIP)

12 large cloves garlic

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 anchovies

1/2 cup heavy cream (or less if desired)

In a large skillet, simmer the garlic in boiling water for one minute and drain. Add milk and simmer garlic until tender. Drain and chop garlic to a paste. Rinse the pan, and add the oil and anchovies. Over medium heat, whisk the hot oil, anchovies and garlic into a sauce. Add the cream slowly and serve warm. Can be made ahead and reheated. I use my stick blender to make my sauce smooth and creamy; you also could use a food processor or blender.

BLACK GARLIC

You might see black garlic in some stores. It is not a variety, but rather a method of preserving garlic that causes natural oxidation and makes the garlic blacken and become very soft and sweet. It is an acquired taste, something like caramel meets garlic.

GROWING GARLIC

Garlic is very easy to grow in most garden soil and you can plant it in October. It will make a few roots and remain semidormant over winter, sprouting up in April. Cut the curly flower scapes in June, while they are young and tender, to make pesto or use in potatoes and eggs. In late August, when the tops die down, withhold water for a couple of weeks and dig your crop.

You can order all kinds of special varieties, red, silver and brown, with names like German Music and Spanish Roja. Or you can just plant cloves from the grocery store. Use organic to make sure they have not been treated with any growth inhibitors.

IMPORTED GARLIC

Much of our garlic is grown in China now. This probably is not a problem, but some American growers warn there are few regulations there, and the garlic might be grown or processed in a manner that causes lead contamination.

If you would like to avoid imported garlic, look at the bottoms of the head. If the roots all have been ground out and there is a somewhat smooth depression there, it might mean the garlic is imported. Our FDA requires all garlic grown outside the country to have the roots removed. This is a safeguard against soil-borne diseases. Expect to pay more for American-grown garlic.