The Illinois breweries at the Great American Beer Festival

Beer expert Joshua Riley is on a mission to visit as many Illinois breweries as possible while attending the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

This fest is one of the largest beer festivals in the world. Last year 780 breweries attended and more than 60,000 people pack into the Colorado Convention Center to sample more than 3,800 different beers.

Riley's plan is to snap a photo with Illinois brew teams and sample their beers. This is who he's met so far:

Kevin Cary, founder and brewer at Begyle Brewing, and Joshua Riley at the Meet the Brewer Pavilion. Riley tried the Pinky Swear APA and said it was fantastic.

Joshua Riley with Janna Mestan, general manager at Haymarket Pub and Brewery, and Haymarket director of operations Mike Gemma. Riley featured Haymarket Pub and Brewery in a brewery crawl early this summer.

Adam Cieslak, head brewer at Maplewood Brewery and Distillery, and Joshua Riley. Maplewood is looking to repeat last year's gold medal win with The Charlatan APA. Riley tried the Crushinator Session IPA and said it was a solid session beer.

Joshua Riley and Jared Rouben, brewmaster at Moody Tongue Brewing. Riley recently featured Moody Tongue in a brewery crawl and was glad to finally meet Rouben.

Todd Randall, Chief Creative Idiot; Dustin Peters, head brewer at 350 Brewing out of Tinley Park; and Joshua Riley. Peters is a long time friend of the Brew Due column. 350 Brewing's Psychtoic Baseball Fan beer made news during last year's Cubs World Series Run.

Joshua Riley and Jess Straka, manager of Stuff and Things Who is constantly stealing your cheese. Off Color Brewing is just around the corner from launching their highly anticipated Mousetrap Taproom later this month.

Joshua Riley; Laura Burns, head brewer at Great Central Brewing and packaging manager Andrew Rusinas. Great Central Brewing, a long-time contract brewer for WarPigs and Begyle Brewing, just opened their taproom on the west side of Chicago where you can sample all of their contract brews along with their own creations.

Joshua Riley and Tom Kennealy, shop father of Half Acre Brewing. Half Acre just opened a gigantic new space, The Big North on Balmoral — where they have an Octopus salad. All the fine people of Half Acre are long time friends of the Brew Dude column.

Joshua Riley and Dre Lapsys, brand activation specialist for Revolution Brewing, one of the powerhouse outfits in the Chicago craft beer scene.

Jake Nelson, brewer at Whiner Beer Company, and Joshua Riley. Whiner, based in the Back of the Yard's 'The Plant' Collective, pours unsuspecting GABF fest goers their beautiful and unassuming Le Tub Saison. It's flipping people's lids.

Steve Adams, barrel wraggler at Tangled Roots, sales manager Mark Robison and Joshua Riley. Tangled Roots from Ottawa shows off some of the best beers at GABF.

Mark Hedrick, co-founder and head brewer for Alter Brewing out of Downers Grove, and Joshua Riley. Alter's film series that paired beer with documentaries was featured in the Brew Dude column this summer.

Robert Finkel, Rootmaster at Forbidden Root, and Joshua Riley. Forbidden Root was featured in one of the Brew Dude's first brewery crawl columns. Forbidden Root has gotten a lot of attention recently for their foray into the super trendy Double Dry Hopped New England Style IPAs. Riley tried the Radio Swan while in Denver and said it was fantastic.

Joshua Riley and Mark Tilley, brewer for Destihl Brewing. Destihl has been making a name for Central Illinois beer with their perennial FOBAB favorite Dosvidanya. Riley has sampled a lot of their beers at their taproom in Champaign and when they were featured at Grapes & Hops in Kankakee.

BrickStone Brewer Steve Miller, Joshua Riley, Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Volunteer Coordinator Art Gork,Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Guild Coordinator Katie Long, Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Danielle D'Alessandro, Award Winning Chili Chef Alex Lovinggood and Brickstone Forklift Driver George Giannakopulus. Katie and Danielle make Chicago Craft Beer Week, Beer Under Glass, Welles Park Beer Fest and Festival of Barrel Aged Beers happen with no help from Alex at all. And BrickStone makes mighty fine beer, you know that.

<strong>And the awards go to ...</strong>

Joshua Riley and Josh Wabiszczewics, owner and bar manager of Hailstorm Brewing of Tinley Park. Hailstorm won Gold for American India Pale Ale, a medal so coveted that they save it for last so people stay to see who won. Hailstorm Brewing has won silver twice for Rock Out with Maibock Out, but they have not one won for a pale ale until now.

This is Horse Thief Hollow's third career medal at GABF for different beers. Biere de Voleur won in Belgian and French Style Ales, a difficult category that requires a depth of character that smaller or newer breweries may find hard to achieve. Horse Thief Hollow continues to impress.

Maplewood adds another medal to their collection. Last year Maplewood's The Charlatan APA won, this year their Fat Pug won the Oatmeal Stout category. They don't have a taproom just yet, but you can find plenty of their beers at The Open Bottle in Tinley Park.

This is Smiley Brothers Brewing second silver medal for Purple Line, a tart fruited wheat beer named after the L train's Purple Line that runs through their stomping grounds in Evanston.

On Tour Brewing blew the doors of that place with a Gold, Silver, and best of Very Small Brewery medals.

Piece Pub and Pizzeria takes home their 16th medal, silver for their It's Your Fault Altbier, a deeply underrated beer style. Their pizza and their beer are both excellent.

Emmet's Brewing Company in Wheaton won for their Munich Light in the Helles Lager category. Emmet's Brewing Company is a local chain of brewpubs that brews all of its own beers. Each brewpub enters their own beers for GABF and this year their Wheaton location won a bronze medal.

Corridor Brewery and Provisions, sister brewery to Dryhop Brewers, won silver this year for Rapunzel, their Belgian-style Tripel. Corridor has been knocking out with their Belgian-style saisons and their ultra fresh hazy IPAs.