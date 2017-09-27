Crème of the Crop delivers

The concept of farm-to-table dining is a growing trend in communities, including Kankakee County.

It's not new for those who grew up on a farm. My grandfather, Ernest Hancock, was not only a teacher but a farmer. He raised chickens, hogs and cattle. My grandmother, Ora, was the gardener and the official "chaser of chickens." Meaning, it was not unusual to see Grandma chasing a chicken in the morning to fix for dinner that night.

We feasted on fresh fruits, vegetables and farm-fresh eggs, and when meat was needed, my grandfather would go to his smokehouse and cut a slab of bacon or pork. I guess we grew up in an organic farm-to-table home.

Locavore Farm in Grant Park is one example of farm to table where guests can dine at a long country farm table outside and enjoy foods prepared by various chefs using organic and homegrown food.

Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana is another. Here you can enjoy everything dairy, including their Cheese Factory, the dairy tours, cow-birthing barn and more.

In Kankakee, we have a fantastic food truck — Crème of the Crop Catering — that will cater a farm- to-table event similar to the one Dave and I attended at Kankakee Community College last week. KCC's Women's Giving Circle hosted an outdoor event catered by them. Impressive and delicious are the words I will use to describe the food.

We began with a beautiful salad with heirloom tomatoes, preserved plums, arugula, blackberry vinaigrette, goat cheese mousse and a pine nut crumble. We had a tasty corn soup made with popcorn grits, charred corn and topped with none other than popcorn; it was creamy and delicious.

After a slight break between courses, our entrees were served family style. Platters of sorghum-glazed pork belly and braised short ribs with Bordelaise sauce were set before us. The braised short ribs were just fabulous. The meat was seasoned perfectly and fall-apart tender.

Plates of skillet cornbread with whipped honey butter and a bacon jam, a large bowl of whipped sweet potatoes with maple cream, pecans and pickled shallots and beautifully roasted asparagus with mint and pecan pesto were passed.

The hit of the night for me was the skillet cornbread. The cornbread itself with the honey butter was fantastic, but they had me at the bacon jam. It was a bit of pure heaven.

I'll keep the heavenly theme going with their whipped sweet potatoes. At first, I thought it was a type of whipped cream salad, but when it was passed to me and I saw the sweet potatoes under the maple cream, my eyes grew a little wider. Maple and sweet potatoes? A marriage built in heaven! This alone could double as a dessert. The pickled shallots threw me a bit but the combination of sweet and sour complemented the dish.

The perfectly seasoned short ribs, cornbread with bacon jam and sweet potatoes — how could this get any better? It did with the roasted asparagus. It was the mint and pecan pesto side. Blending of the pecans with the mint was not only unique but a celebration for my palate.

The bamboo plates were cleared, and soon after, a mason jar filled with brown butter custard, pie crust crumble, apple butter and bourbon caramel with a spiced orange crème fraiche was served. It was fabulous.

How do they accomplish such imaginative and unique entrees, sides and desserts? The creative geniuses and owners, Suzanne Nighswander and Chef Ryan Jackson. They deserve all the kudos for this fabulous meal.

Crème of the Crop uses Gray Farms in Watseka for their organic vegetables; Slagel Family Farm in Fairbury for beef; and Tamblyn Farms in Manteno for pork. If you would like to have Crème of the Crop cater an event for you, call 815-954-8767. Also, find them at the Kankakee Farmers' Market each Saturday and at other community events.