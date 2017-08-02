I was a little sad to flip the calendar over this week. August is here, meaning summer is quickly coming to an end. Time does fly, but we have plenty of exciting events to attend well into the fall.

A favorite event is the Kankakee County Fair, opening today and running through Sunday. There'll be plenty of fair food and fun. The Momence Gladiolus Festival runs Aug. 9-13. This year, they will be honoring those who protect and serve.

The "Monsters of the Midway" Chicago Bears still are in training at Olivet Nazarene University until Aug. 13. Let's encourage them for a better year!

As long as we have great weather, I'm dining outside as much as I can. One place to enjoy al fresco dining is at Flight 102 Wine Bar in Bourbonnais. Owner Kelly St. Aubin contacted me and told me lunch now is being served both indoors and on their patio. Chef Daniel created a special culinary menu for guests to enjoy, along with the perfect wine pairing for each entree. Remember to be careful after indulging in the wine and driving back to work.

Chef Daniel will be preparing his new steak or fish tacos with a choice of chips and red devil cheese, house-cut fries, onion straws or their signature Italian orzo salad. Both dishes are gluten-free.

Indulge in a refreshing green bean salad with avocado, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, almonds and fresh basil. It's served with an excellent vinaigrette dressing.

The shrimp po' boy sandwich is made with hand-breaded shrimp, lemon juice, garlic aioli, red onion, roasted tomatoes and topped with arugula.

How about beautiful bruschetta pappardelle made with fire-roasted chicken, manchego cream sauce, bruschetta and Parmesan cheese. It's excellent. Chef's pappardelle will always be my favorite at Flight.

Vegetarians will appreciate the quinoa and roasted vegetable terrine, with ginger and soy quinoa, grilled zucchini, roasted red pepper, red onion, marinated artichokes and pickled red onions and topped with arugula. Also, the focaccia veggie sandwich, with grilled zucchini, roasted mushrooms, artichokes, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, pesto and arugula, always is delightful.

More news from Flight 102 Wine Bar: They will be serving a bourbon selection which will be available soon. If you've ever attended one of the Kentucky Derby parties in the past few years, you'll understand why this excites me. They served some of the smoothest bourbons I've tasted; others just don't compare.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday; and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

Flight 102 Wine Bar is located at 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Find them on Facebook. Their redesigned website will be available very soon.

Foodie friend Gwen Hopkins and I met for breakfast at Hoppy Pig not long ago. I have to admit the menu items were very creative. Come hungry, because the portions are large and, I must say, unique.

The Hillbilly Biscuits and Gravy (for $10.95) is made with their homemade brisket hash and biscuits, covered in sausage gravy and smoked brisket.

The Best Breakfast Sandwich Ever is a four-cheese bacon-fat grilled cheese, fried egg, bacon and jalapeno mayo with your choice of potatoes. The chicken and bacon waffles sliders looked very tempting: bacon waffles, fried chicken and bourbon maple syrup with country potatoes.

Feeling Irish? You'll flip over the Guinness pancakes with bourbon apples and Bailey's whipped cream. For a sweet treat, order the pain perdu (French toast) with sweet vanilla cream sauce.

I ordered The Pig and The Chicken plate with two eggs, bacon, pork belly and country potatoes. There was enough food to serve a family of four. Gwen opted for the 3 Pigs Omelet with bacon, pulled pork, pork belly and country potatoes. We both left with containers filled with leftovers that would last for days. Come Fridays for their breakfast buffet, only $5, from 6 to 9:15 a.m.

The $3 bloody mary and mimosa bar is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight Monday; 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134. Follow them on Facebook and check out their web page — hoppypig.com — for specials, menus and more.