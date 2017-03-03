Creamy chicken curry is rich and luxurious

My elder son lived in South Florida for more than a decade and picked up a few habits there. Among them were an affection for strong coffee drinks, the food at a restaurant called Zona Fresca and Cuban style black beans.

He recently tried to describe the particular beans he liked and how he thought they were made. Once we established these were not black bean soup, we searched some recipes online. I typically go straight to Goya for anything Latin. I love their products and find their recipe collection to be very authentic.

I read a few of the recipes to him, and he nixed all but one, a recipe that had tomatoes in it. He said they definitely had tomatoes. Working together, tasting and adjusting, we worked out a batch of beans he was very happy with and proclaimed perfect. I thought they were pretty darn good, too. In fact, we liked them so much we doubled the recipe when we made them again.

Regular readers might be a tad weary of hearing about my crush on curry powder and my love of all things Indian, especially curry and chutney. Well, I won't need your forgiveness when you taste the silky, luxurious creamy chicken curry I came up with late one night.

We had just returned from an out of town shopping trip, and I had a ton of produce to prep and store, things to portion out and bag for the freezer and staples to work into the pantry … and we had not had dinner. I pulled out the chicken tenders I had just purchased and opened the fridge.

You always can slap some barbecue sauce or honey mustard on pan sautéed chicken and call it a day, but I saw a half jar of my homemade chutney sitting there, calling out to me, and I grabbed it, along with some cream and the curry powder. I honestly did not want to share that chicken and briefly considered hiding it and sending Bill out for Chinese.

Apart from the flavor, there is much to love about curry powder. It has so many spices in it, such as turmeric, which is pretty much the top of the heap in disease fighting spices. Add coriander, chilies, cumin, fennel seeds, black pepper, garlic, ginger, fenugreek, cinnamon, cloves, anise and mustard … and you have a pharmacy.

I buy only Sun Brand Madras curry powder simply because it is the best I ever have tasted. You can find Major Gray's Chutney in most grocery stores, but if you have a soul, you'll want to do better than that. Make your own. You needn't make a lot of it. It's easy peasy, and you will love the chunky, packed texture and flavor results.

I keep a rutabaga in my crisper all winter for soups and buy parsnips whenever they are nice. I love roasted parsnips, which I toss, along with carrots, potatoes and onions, on a heavy rimmed pan with olive oil, salt and pepper. I roast them at 400 until they are caramelized on the edges and eat them up. But I had half a rutabaga, one parsnip and one potato languishing in the crisper and turned it into a puree to serve with pork roast. We really enjoyed the flavor and found it went well with the pork.

CREAMY CHICKEN CURRY with RICE

1 pound chicken tenders or cutlets

Olive oil or butter for sauteeing

Salt and pepper

1/3 cup chutney

2 teaspoons Madras curry powder

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups cooked brown rice

Make the rice and set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, saute the chicken in the oil, seasoning to taste, until golden browned on each side and cooked through. Do not overcook. Add the chutney, curry powder and cream, and simmer until thickened slightly. Taste for curry powder, adding more if desired, and serve over rice with steamed broccoli.

GOLDEN MANGO CHUTNEY

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

2 fresh or dried apricots, seeded and chopped

1/3 large sweet onion, chopped small

1/3 cup golden raisins

2 tablespoon honey

Pinch of salt

1 cinnamon stick, 2 star anise, 4 cloves, 2 cardamom pods(you may use powdered spices, but it will darken the chutney)

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons white or cider vinegar

Combine the mango, apricots, onions, raisins, honey, spices and ginger in a saucepan, stir well and let set overnight (room temperature is fine). Add the sugar and vinegar and bring the mixture to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the whole spices and smash with a potato masher. Keep simmering another 5 minutes or until the mixture begins to thicken. Pour hot into a pint jar and use the lid and ring. (It should seal, but still refrigerate.)

CUBANO BLACK BEANS

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ red bell pepper, finely diced

¼ green pepper, finely diced

¼ cup onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

½ tsp cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 can black beans with liquid

1/3 cup crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

In a large skillet, sautee the peppers, onion and garlic in the oil. Cook them until they are soft, adding the vinegar, sugar, salt, cumin and pepper as they cook. Add the tomatoes and stir well. Add the beans and bean liquid and bring up to almost a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, with a lid, for about 30 minutes. Taste for salt and add the cilantro. Mash a few of the beans with a bean masher or fork, and when the dish is looking more like a sauce serve hot over rice.

THREE ROOT MASH

1 large potato, peeled and cubed

1 cup rutabaga, peeled and cubed

2 parsnips, peeled and sliced

Cook in salted water until very tender and soft. Drain and add 4 tablespoons butter and 1/3 cup cream, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth with a hand mixer, salt to taste.