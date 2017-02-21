There's nothing like Watergate Cake

Winston Churchill might have called it a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Kraft called it Pistachio Pudding Cake. And we young homemakers called it Watergate Cake. No one seems to know when or how it came to be known by this moniker — but no Tupperware party or church basement buffet was complete without it in the mid 1970s.

Whoever first dubbed it as such made quite an impression, though, and the folks at Kraft finally changed the name after getting recipe requests under the Watergate name for years. Similar to many recipes from that era, it is filled with fake food. The recipe reads similar to a convenience store snack list. Cake mix, instant pudding, soda pop and instant whipped topping are mind boggling enough, but the addition of pecans is another mystery.

It would seem reasonable a pistachio cake might be well served by the inclusion of pistachios, but a full cup of pecans is used and nary a pistachio is in sight. Perhaps they were too hard to come by back then. I really don't remember seeing them in stores, except in the dyed red shells at holiday season.

I really wanted to make this cake without using all of the packaged stuff, using fresh, scratch ingredients, but that turned out to be only partly possible. Pistachios, even unshelled, roasted and ready to use, are widely available now, but getting the pistachio flavor into the cake itself, and the fluffy whipped cream frosting, was a challenge. Short of ordering some pistachio flavoring online, I couldn't find a way to get the flavor offered in the pudding mix.

The whipped cream frosting was another conundrum. Actual whipping cream did not stand up to the addition of the instant pudding, so that left Cool Whip or Dream Whip. It dawned on me at some point that this was one of those losing battles, similar to trying to make a healthy Twinkie.

I have made a couple of minor changes to the recipe, adding a few actual pistachios to the top of the iced cake, reducing the oil by a quarter cup and stating the new size for a cake mix in the recipe. My old recipe called for a 20-ounce cake mix, and I think 15 ounces is standard now. This makes an incredibly moist cake, so I thought the oil could be reduced without harm.

If you have never used Dream Whip, you will find that it stands well. For days. Refrigerated or not, this stuff does not weep or separate. Grandma used it a lot when I was a kid, and given the number of picnics, church pot lucks and funeral dinners she cooked for, I guess it was invaluable.

This is not a cake you will want to consume often, but there really isn't another like it, and families do love it.

For those interested in a more wholesome cake treat, I have found a lovely little recipe for something called a Swedish Visiting Cake. I found this one on a food blog called Baked Bree. It is baked in a 9-inch cast iron pan and makes a perfect small cake. It keeps very well, too, so even for one person, it is an ideal size.

I would call this a coffee cake, but it is somewhere between a bar and a cake. Tender, delicately flavored and chewy/crunchy on the exterior, it would be perfect with a hot cup of tea or coffee. And best of all, it takes about 10 minutes to put together. Make one today, and share it with someone you love.

WATERGATE CAKE

1 15-ounce white cake mix

1 small box instant pistachio pudding mix

3/4 cup salad oil (I used grapeseed oil.)

1 cup lemon lime soda (not diet)

3 eggs

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all in a large mixing bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Scrape batter into a greased Bundt pan or 8-inch square cake pan. Bake until the center is done and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely before icing.

ICING

1 small box instant pistachio pudding

2 envelopes Dream Whip

1 ¼ cups milk

Nuts for topping if desired

Combine all in a deep bowl and whip with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Use an offset spatula or butter knife to spread the icing over the cooled cake. Cover and refrigerate.

SWEDISH VISITING CAKE

1 cup sugar

1 lemon, juiced and zested (I tablespoon zest, 2 teaspoons juice)

2 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 scant teaspoon almond extract

1 cup flour

1 stick butter (8 ounces), melted

¼ cup sliced almonds

1 tablespoon Swedish pearl sugar (You may use regular sugar.)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and butter a well seasoned, 9-inch cast iron skillet. Melt the butter and zest the lemon. In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice, mixing to allow the zest to permeate the sugar. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time. Add the salt, extracts and whisk well. Add the flour and fold until well combined with a rubber spatula. Add the melted butter, slowly, a little at a time to keep from cooking the eggs and fold in until smooth.

Scrape the mixture into the buttered skillet, top with sliced almonds and decorative sugar. Bake 25 minutes or until golden browned and set in the center.