Winter fest brings national brands to Navy Pier

Chicago Ale Fest — Winter Edition, a super awesome event that takes place during two sessions Jan. 28 at Navy Pier, will feature more than 150 American craft beers. This is Lou Dog Events first year putting it on, although they have been putting on beer fests such as Naperville Ale Fest and others since 2012.

Last year's weather for the fest cooperated spectacularly, but I am excited this event is taking place inside at Navy Pier. I look forward to attending the early session and then strolling around Navy Pier afterward if it isn't bone crushingly cold in late January, in Chicago, on the lake …

I love gigantic beer fests for lots of reasons. I won't even mention the first one. (Beer — duh!) The next is many breweries without a big budget pick these festivals to have the coming out parties for new beers, which always is exciting.

Then, even breweries that don't show up at small festivals usually will come out for the big ones. I can't think of a bigger venue than Navy Pier.

This is going to be an event to get to. I am looking forward to trying a bunch of the younger Chicagoland breweries such as Aleman Brewing Company, Arcade Brewery, Exit Strategy Brewing Co., Hopewell Brewing Company, Illuminated Brew Works and Soundgrowler Brewing Co., which is making its debut at this event.

Finally, you can find the national breweries; I am excited to see ones such as Anchor Brewing Company, Cascade Brewing, Green Flash Brewing Co., Port Brewing Co/The Lost Abbey, Perennial Artisan Ales and Prairie Artisan Ales.

I also am excited to try some popular food trucks, such as Chicago Pizza Boss, Pierogi Street, Yum Dum Truck and Dinky Donuts Chicago. Anyone who knows me knows I am a sucker for a good doughnut.

Don't forget to download the official Chicago Ale Fest app in the iTunes or Google Play Store. I pour over this app ahead of time to know which breweries are bringing which beers. Look, people; you only have so much room in your stomach for so much beer. I remember starting out at these events and just wandering aimlessly trying whatever stuck out to me at the time. A little bit into one of these events, you realize you have been standing there talking to the brewer sipping on the same beer for 30 minutes — while Evil Twin Brewing only brought one beer from Brooklyn and ran out while you were gabbing. Make a short list of the brews you want to get to first.

In the run up to Chicago Ale Fest – Winter Edition, I have a random beer pick this week. It's Lagunitas Brewing Company's High West-ified Imperial Coffee Stout. Aged in High West Whiskey barrels, I am not kidding or exaggerating when I say this is one of my favorite Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts of all time. I have been to Festival of Barrel Aged Beers twice — so I have had an unusual amount to try — and this one takes the cake. I don't know how Lagunitas did it, and part of me doesn't want to know, but this beer is pure magic in a glass.

The only place you can try it locally is Hoppy Pig. I got the last bottle for sale at Liquor World earlier this month. When they said it was the last bottle, I was stoked to get some before it ran out. I went home and opened it up later that night and was devastated I couldn't recommend it because it blew me away. Then, in my desperation, I looked at beermenus.com and found Hoppy Pig owner Tom Spellman, that lucky dog, had it on his upcoming list. I begged him to release it early. In honor of his favor to me, run out and try this beer.

Name: High West-ified Imperial Coffee Stout from Lagunitas Brewing Company

ABV: 12.2 percent

IBUs: 38

Style: Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout

Notes: Loads and loads of dark roasted coffee and rich, roasted barley sweetness with that sweet mellow bourbon finish.

Would Go Well With: This sipper is fine by itself, but today, Hoppy Pig is offering a special food paring, as well as a High West Wiskey Flight.

Where to Buy: Hoppy Pig in Bradley sells a 10-ounce pour for $6.

WHAT: Chicago Ale Fest — Winter Edition

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Jan. 28. Session 1 is 1 to 4 p.m. (early entrance at noon). Session 2 is 7 to 10 p.m.

COST: General admission tickets are $50. Early entrance tickets are $60. Designated drivers start at $20.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit chicagoalefest.com/winter.